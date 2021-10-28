Bad Bunny, Karol G & Rauw Alejandro Among Latinx Nominees At People’s Choice Awards

Music

The nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards are out — and we’re as pumped as ever to see Latinx artists among the nominees, including Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro.

This is one of the most inclusive years for Latin music in general categories.

It’s refreshing to see Latinx artists not be relegated to the Latin category.

In fact, the inclusion of Latinx artists in the general categories implies a shift in awarding becoming less genre-centric and more focused on the artists themselves.

Yet Bad Bunny faces tough competition for ‘Male Artist of the Year.’

The Puerto Rican superstar is up against pop heavy-hitters like Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Drake, Shawn Mendes, and country music star, Luke Combs.

Rauw Alejandro is among the breakout stars up for ‘New Artist of the Year.’

The rising Puerto Rican star faces this year’s big breakout artists like Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, and Tate McRae. R&B star Giveon and K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) are also up for the award. Bella Poarch rounds out the category.

Karol G is up against the biggest music videos of the year.

A very welcome surprise inclusion in the ‘Music Video of the Year’ category is Karol G’s “Location” with J Balvin and ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA. The Colombian singer is up against the videos for some of the biggest hits of the year like Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and Bieber’s “Peaches.” Not to mention, Adele’s “Easy On Me” and BTS’ “Butter” music videos.

The ‘Latin Artist of the Year’ category is stacked with superstars.

This will be a tough call — all of our favorite Latinx artists are up for ‘Latin Artist of the Year.’ Bad Bunny, Karol G, Anuel AA, and J Balvin pick up their second nominations here. Their competition includes reggaeton pioneer, Daddy Yankee; Becky G, Maluma, and Natti Natasha.

The People’s Choice Awards will air live on E! and NBC on Tuesday, December 7. Fans can vote for their favorite artists here.

