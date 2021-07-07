Ozuna Woos Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez In “Este Loko” Video

Latidomusic

Miss Dominican Republic 2020 Kimberly Jiménez is the star of Ozuna’s new music video. The Puerto Rican superstar woos Jiménez in his colorful visual for “Este Loko.”

Kimberly Jiménez placed in the top five of Miss Universe 2020.

UN MES✨



¡Fue una noche mágica!

Estaré eternamente agradecida de contar con ustedes🌻🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/Cc8bKc61Eb — Kimberly Jiménez (@Kimberlyjimenz) June 17, 2021

Last year, Jiménez took the title of Miss Dominican Republic, so she represented the country during the 2020 Miss Universe Pageant that was rescheduled in May. She placed as fourth runner-up in the competition, finishing in fifth place. The Afro-Latina model and actress was one of four Latinas who placed in the top five of Miss Universe. Mexico’s Andrea Meza ended up taking the crown.

Kimberly Jiménez was presented with the “Spirit of Carnival” award.

No quiero que pase este día sin agradecerles a cada uno de ustedes por acompañarme en esta travesía.🤍 Me siento orgullosa de lo que juntos logramos y de que REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA brilló ante el universo.🇩🇴✨ ¡Les prometí que así sería! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/PUvLVaZDjn — Kimberly Jiménez (@Kimberlyjimenz) May 17, 2021

At the Miss Universe Pageant, Jiménez won the special “Spirit of Carnival” award that was presented by the Carnival Cruise Line. She was named godmother of Carnival’s new ship Mardi Gras, which will set sail later this year. Jiménez will be one of the first people to take a Mardi Gras cruise to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Now Kimberly Jiménez is the star of Ozuna’s “Este Loko” video.

Now Jiménez is having her shine in Ozuna’s music video for “Este Loko.” He released the song last week in two versions. There’s an acoustic version and one that interestingly fuses reggaeton and bachata music. The latter version is the soundtrack for the vibrant visual that was shot in Santo Domingo by Fernando Lugo. Ozuna is in awe of Jiménez’s beauty throughout the video.

Ozuna is revving up his engine in the latest Fast & Furious movie.

‘Fast & Furious 9’: Latin Pop Star Ozuna Buckles Up For Pic & Soundtrack https://t.co/P0ydHeMWu3 pic.twitter.com/Vy8hdlENVH — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 21, 2019

“Este Loko” follows Ozuna’s previous single “Tiempo,” which topped Billboard‘s Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm charts. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Boricua rapper Anuel AA for their joint album Los Dioses. Ozuna can currently be seen in the Fast & Furious 9 movie.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com