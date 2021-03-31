Latidomusic

Mexican Rapper Niña Dioz’s ‘Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios’ is a Hip-Hop Album for Women and Queer Folks

By March 31, 2021 at 12:15 pm
NACIONAL RECORDS

Mexico’s premier queer rapper Niña Dioz released her new album Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios on Friday. With 12 new tracks, she flexes her versatility as an artist in genres like reggaeton, Latin trap, and R&B.

Dioz is making the Latin hip-hop scene more inclusive for women and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Echoing Dioz’s stance as a voice for the non-conforming in Latin hip-hop, she offers a powerful message about her LP. “To all the warrior witches, cabronas, fighting against the tide… oye!” she said in a statement.

In a machista hip-hop scene, Dioz has represented the communities who are often left out: the women and queer folks. Her career spans over a decade. In the US, she made her live debut at South by Southwest in 2009. In 2018, Dioz released her album Reyna through Nacional Records, the label that’s also behind Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios.

Her new album includes multiple all-women collaborations with artists like Hispana and Rebeca Lane.

Dioz’s latest album is the perfect release for Women’s History Month with multiple all-women collaborations. In “Mezcal,” she blends hip-hop with a ranchera music edge. Dioz teams up with fellow Mexicana Hispana. “¡Viva México cabronas!” she wrote on YouTube about the music video.

Dioz’s bruja shout-out opens the song “Kamikaze” featuring Guatemalan artist Rebeca Lane. A hypnotic flute and hard-hitting trap beats back the women as they unleash their lyrical ammo. “I don’t need a cabellero because I do what I want,” Dioz spits in Spanish. It’s an explosive and empowering anthem all in one.

Another standout on the album is “Último Perreo” where Dioz shines alone. Dioz throws an inclusive club party where she perreas with another woman as folks in the LGBTQ+ community are living their best lives.

Javiera Mena Turns Up the Melodrama in “Dos” Music Video

Javiera Mena Turns Up the Melodrama in “Dos” Music Video

By March 24, 2021 at 2:38 pm
PHOTO COURTESY OF JAVIERA MENA

Chilean singer-songwriter Javiera Mena is back with her first single of 2021. She is shining in her new music video for “Dos.”

“Dos” is about getting caught up in the feelings of a love triangle.

“Dos” is the newest single from Mena’s upcoming EP. Last year, she previewed the EP with the futuristic “Flashback” and club-ready “Corazón Astral.”

With “Dos,” Mena retains her crown as the Latine queen of synth-pop. Whereas “Flashback” and “Corazón Astral” were more upbeat, she now puts her electronic touch on a heartbreaking ballad. Mena produced the song with Pablo Stipicic and co-wrote it with Marian Ruzzi. “Dos” channels the ’80s pop power ballads and Mena brings on the melodrama. She’s so in love with two and doesn’t know what to do.

“‘Dos’ is a classic ballad with an avant-garde message,” Mena said in a statement. “The song talks about a common topic, triangular relationships but from a different point of view. In this case from a person who is having feelings for two loves and that perhaps both of them fit in his/her heart.”

In the “Dos” music video, Mena sings her heart out.

Despite singing of a love triangle, Mena is all alone in the music video. She plays the piano in an abandoned warehouse. The openly queer icon sings her heart out in the stunning visual.

Mena’s new EP is due out later this spring. “[It’s] a night album with a desire as a common thread,” she adds. “A lot of mystery, sensual dance and above all, a lot of fire. This style of the album is an evolution of who I am: Electro with ballad tints.”

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper to Have a Diamond Song With ‘Bodak Yellow’

Entertainment

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper to Have a Diamond Song With ‘Bodak Yellow’

By March 10, 2021 at 9:02 pm
Photo via Getty Images

Cardi B continues to show the world that she is unstoppable. The “WAP” singer’s career has been marked with groundbreaking firsts, like having the longest-running No. 1 song by a female rapper (before Lizzo toppled that in 2019).

Now, four years after its release, “Bodak Yellow” is officially certified diamond. This makes Cardi B the first female rapper to have a diamond single.

A record is certified diamond when a song has gone 10-times platinum and sold 10 million units.

The fan account @BardiUpdatess posted a video of Cardi discovering that “Bodak Yellow” was officially certified diamond. In the video, a member of Cardi’s team reveals the diamond certification plaque to Cardi, who seems incredulous. “For real? For real?” she repeatedly asks.

A day before the announcement, Cardi posted a video teasing the reveal, telling her fans they were in for some big news.

“So, I’ve been rehearsing all day today. I’m really stressed out, my body’s aching… they telling me like, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet up with Atlantic [Records] execs. I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m f—–g tired. I don’t want to talk about no Grammys; I don’t want to talk about no album.'”

She continued: “Then, I still got drove to a restaurant. Then, I’m here and I just got this crazy surprise. I think you guys are gonna find out tomorrow.”

She finished the video by thanking her fans. “I just wanna say thank you guys so much because without you guys this wouldn’t happen. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance. I know you guys are gonna be really, really happy.”

After the news was announced, Cardi posted a “How it started vs. How it’s going” meme on Instagram, documenting the years-long journey up to this moment.

In the post, we see a early-20s Cardi dancing to the freshly-made “Bodak Yellow” single, reveling in the sound of her new song. The next slide shows RIAA certification. The third slide shows her seeing her Diamond certification for the first time.

Cardi captioned the post with an emotional message to her fans. “How it started, how’s its going,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone that sent me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond. A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what going diamond means or meant, I just wanted to win and break in. This record changed my life.”

She also took to Twitter to tell her fans that she’s still processing the incredible news.

She wrote: “I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting. I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets.”

Here’s to Cardi B’s next diamond record! We’re sure the future will hold many more.

