Latin GRAMMY Nominee, Nicki Nicole, Talks Collaborating With Christina Aguilera and New Album, ‘Parte De Mí’

Music

Nicki Nicole is having a breakthrough year. On the heels of releasing her new album “Parte De Mí,” the Argentine singer not only received her second Latin GRAMMY nomination, but also collaborated with Christina Aguilera. In an exclusive interview with mitú, Nicole talked about the collaborations on her LP, working with Xtina, and what’s coming next.

Nicki Nicole featured on Christina Aguilera’s new Spanish-language song.

Aguilera enlisted Nicole to feature on “Pa Mis Muchachas” alongside Becky G and Nathy Peluso. The mujer power anthem is like a Latina version of “Lady Marmalade.” Nicole comes through with a fiery verse to match Aguilera’s fierce performance. Aguilera, Nicole, Becky G, and Peluso will open the Latin GRAMMY Awards with the first live performance of the song on November 18. The show will air on Univision.

“It’s so crazy,” Nicole tells mitú about the collaboration. “It’s an amazing opportunity that came to me and a lovely song on top of that. It’s beautiful for [Christina] to come out with ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’ as her first single after not having done Latin music in 20 years, and now she’s coming back with everything.”

Nicki Nicole is nominated for Best Rock Song at this year’s Latin GRAMMYs.

Nicole is also a current Latin GRAMMY nominee. Last year, she received her first nomination for Best New Artist. Now, Nicole is up for Best Rock Song for “Venganza” with Uruguayan group No Te Va Gustar. The song that she co-wrote is about a woman exacting her revenge on a partner that abused her and put her through hell.

“I’m so proud,” Nicole says about the nomination. “The song talks about a lot of realities that women face today. For the Latin GRAMMYs to recognize the song with a nomination is super important for women and for me a person. It’s a song that’s very sad but very real.”

Nicki Nicole tackles multiple genres on her album “Parte De Mí.”

Nicole emerged from Argentina’s Latin trap scene, but in the past year, she’s explored more genres like R&B, reggaeton, rock, and pop. She flexes her versatility as an artist on her new album “Parte De Mí.” The LP features collaborations with Argentine hit-maker Bizarrap, Chicana rapper Snow Tha Product, and Puerto Rican pop star, Rauw Alejandro. “This album is full of incredible rhythms, genres, and colors,” Nicole says.

Rauw Alejandro featured her on “Sabe.”

Nicole teamed up with Alejandro for “Sabe.” Their sexy love song is rounded out with reggaeton beats. The two singers trade verses about what they can do for each other as lovers.

“With Rauw, we had a special chemistry in the studio,” Nicole says. “We complemented each other well with our voices and flow. I believe it’s a song that’s great with both us on it. I personally love the video as much as the song.”

Snow Tha Product joins Nicki Nicole and Ptazeta in “Tengo To.”

In “Tengo To,” Nicole teamed up with Snow Tha Product and Spanish rapper Ptazeta. The song functions more as a freestyle moment where each woman unleashes their fierce rap flow. It’s a global girl power anthem on the album.

“Unfortunately, that song was recorded from a distance,” Nicole says. “We couldn’t get together because of COVID. It’s a super rap song. Every woman had their own space and bars on the song. It came out great. It’s one of my favorite songs.”

Bizarrap produced two songs on Nicki Nicole’s album.

Nicole collaborated with Argentine producer Bizarrap twice on the album. They first worked together in 2019 in “BZRP Sessions #13,” which has over 153 million view on YouTube. Now, Bizarrap returns the favor in Nicole’s songs “Verte” and “Dangerous.”

“With Bizarrap, we’re like siblings and best friends,” Nicole says. “We get along well. We have a bunch of songs together, but we decided to release these two songs on the album because they have rhythms and drive that we want to put out there.”

There’s more Nicki Nicole music on the way.

As for what’s next, Nicole promises there’s more music and collaborations on the way. She is also going to tour Argentina and Europe with hopes to visit more places around the world.

“I want to keep learning everything there is about music,” she says. “As a 21-year-old with two years in the industry, I believe I still have a ways to go. I’m ready for whatever comes next.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com