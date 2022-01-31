Netflix’s Urban Latin Music Reality Competition Show ‘La Firma’ Is Now Scouting for Talent

Music

This month Netflix made streaming and reggaeton history by announcing casting for its upcoming series, “La Firma.” The American Idol-like series aims to find the newest star of urban Latin music by having reggaeton artists pick and mentor talent via a live competition.

Netflix is searching for the next Latin music star in new reality competition series, “La Firma”. https://t.co/Do80LCDZAt #LaFirmaNetflix #RealityTV pic.twitter.com/wmkztQLVHw — AChickWitBeatz (@achickwitbeatz) January 23, 2022

The show was announced through a reel on Netflix Latin America’s Instagram page. In the reel, reggaeton stars Yandel, Lex, Tainy, Nicki Nicole, and Rauw Alejandro announce in Spanish that they’re looking for the next urban music star to become part of “La Firma.”

According to the video, it’s the first time that Netflix opens a Spanish-language casting and potential stars can submit a casting video on netflix-tebusca.com. The search will take place throughout the United States, Latin America and Spain, with the finalists competing in Miami, FL.

Algunos puntos importantes a tomar en cuenta si quieren participar del reality musical “La Firma" en Netflix. pic.twitter.com/VjyXiFCoCw — Nicki Nicole Daily (@NickiDaaily) January 21, 2022

To be eligible, applicants must be a U.S. citizen or have a valid visa, be over 18 years old and not plan on running for public office for the next year.

Those who are selected to be the contestants will be judged by Rauw Alejandro, Yandel, Nicki Nicole, and Lex Borrero with the winner being signed to the talent agency NEON16 and going on to produce some of the newest urban music hits.

If you think you have what it takes to create hits that will rival “Todo de Ti” by Rauw Alejandro or “Colocao” by Nicki Nicole, make sure to get your video in by March 14.

