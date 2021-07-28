Music Industry Talks: Warner Chappell Latin’s International Songwriting Camps Bridging K-Pop and Latin Music

Latidomusic

Warner Chappell Latin’s Laz Hernandez, Vice President of A&R at Warner Chappell Music for U.S. Latin & Latin America, sat down with us here at mitú to talk about Warner Chappell’s efforts in crafting today’s Latin hits. He’s signed the songwriters behind some of today’s biggest hits including breakout stars Lunay and Jhay Cortez, and superstar producers Rec 808 and Gaby Music. Throughout his 12 years at Warner Chappell Music, Hernandez has also worked with and developed some of the world’s top tier talent like Chris Jedi, Sky, Andres Torres & Mauricio Rengifo, and Federico Vindver. Internationally, Laz has played a crucial role in fostering collaborations between Latin songwriters and multicultural songwriters from around the globe.

How did you first get started in music and what does your job entail as VP of Warner Chappell?

Laz Hernandez: “It was basically just a pipe dream. I had just graduated high school and I wanted to figure out my major and I just really loved music, and I decided, let me just try the music business. And then from there, I did an internship, I had a temp job at Warner, and then that led me to my current job that I’ve been here 13 years. So I’m lucky. [My job] is a mix of working on deals, which means getting new people that we’re looking to sign and that’s what I mostly do. Then the creative aspect is, you know, working with our contacts, seeing what the needs are at the moment, like songs that they might be looking for, for different projects, etc.”

How are Warner Chappell’s songwriting camps set up?

Laz Hernandez: “Basically every camp that we do it just there’s different reasonings for each one. Some are regional song camps that we’re just using to mix all our writers from the region that are just coming up and they need to be introduced to different people. Some are big time where we’re catering, we’re partnering directly with a label or an artist, and we’re just doing it all for them. So then we’re pretty much bringing in people that are going to match the style of music that they’re currently looking for a moment.”

Can you elaborate more on the songwriting camps bridging K-Pop and Latin music?

Laz Hernandez: “That’s one of our collaborative songwriting camps. We worked with our Asia-Pacific office, in that songwriting camp there were people from nine different countries in Asia. At Warner Chappell, we’re always trying to push the envelope with our writers and how we can work with them internationally. Music is so worldwide right now, the reach that it has it’s not just limited to radio anymore, so people are discovering way more new music. For that one in particular, we had been in touch with the Asia-Pacific office for a while about doing something like that, and we finally did it and it lasted four days. Two days for Asia projects, one day for K-Pop, and the other for Chinese pop. Then the other two days were for Latin music. Our main goal with these camps is to get our writers to play their songs and for them to network with artists across the globe.”

You have been fundamental in signing songwriters like Lunay, Jhay Cortez to Warner Chappell. What can you share with us about that experience?

Laz Hernandez: “I was in touch with them very early on. So my job here is to bring these opportunities [for them] and help them become the next big star, the next big songwriter, next big producer. These artists, they come through contacts that we know or we we meet them at events or they just come from anywhere, lawyers, managers. They come from me going to Puerto Rico and just being in a studio and then meet them there. And that’s the tricky part, because there’s so much music out there that especially now, especially, I would say in the last year in the Latin world, there are so many artists, so it’s like ‘a quién le aportas‘, who are you willing to put your bet on”.

Laz Hernandez (con’td): “So we try to make very specific, educated guesses on who we like and who we think is going to be, you know, someone that’s going to grow. And that’s first and foremost the talent. Years ago I met Jhay and I was like “This guy is super cool, he’s a writer for other artists”, I knew some artists that wrote songs but he’s really an actual writer. At the time we met him, he had written “Criminal” by Natti Natasha and Ozuna, “I Like It” by Cardi B with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Can’t Get Enough” by Selena Gomez. As a writer, Jhay is very active, not just in his own artist projects. At Warner Chappell, we’re a publishing company so we’re songwriter focused.

Laz Hernandez (con’td): “Lunay was a similar situation. We represent Chris Jedi and Gaby Music, and when we met Lunay we immediately knew “This guy is going to be huge” and right after that he released “Soltera” and blew up.”

Do you have any piece of advice for up-and-coming songwriters?

Laz Hernandez: “First and foremost, you have to know your craft, you have to know what you’re doing to try to go around before you can walk. I would say for songwriters specifically, you have to realize that this is an everyday job. This is you know, you have to really put a lot of it’s like a full time job every day. You have to be having meetings, writing sessions, connecting with different people. You know, you can’t expect to have hits. You know, it’s not just based on talent, is based on work ethic. It’s a lot of work. You know, we have songwriters that first year in their career, they get a number one single, and then they literally do sessions all year with different artists, with different people, and they don’t have another hit for like another year, you know. It’s a lot of work. Some songwriters work, work, work, work and at the end of the day it’s just luck of the draw you know? You have to have a lot of passion for your craft and you have to know that it may not be easy”.

Where do you see Latin music in the next 5-10 years?

Laz Hernandez: “There are a lot of Spanish speakers in the world. We have a whole continent and then we have Europe, the Caribbean, etc. It’s a market that’s emerging not only in music, but just globally, so there’s more people with more money and more influence and education, so with that comes the money to spend. Latin music specifically will get more mixed with global culture, which I already think it is, but this will continue to grow.

For the Latin genre specifically, I’m excited for it to happen on a larger scale is bigger artists of different genres, you know, like who’s going to be the newest Luis Miguel, and who’s going to be the new young version of that. Right now, Reggaeton/Urban is the main thing and it’s great, but who’s the new Shakira in all of the other genres you know? Here at Warner Chappell besides from working with the talented people that we are working with, we’re also looking for that next big star.

We’ve singed some really cool artists lately that we think could offer new lanes in Latin music. We want to have the next rock star, the next R&B singer. We’ve made good bets, we signed this artist by the name of st. Pedro for R&B that we think could make it big. In the next few years I hope there’s going to be a bigger platform for these Latin artists that are doing other genres besides Urban”

Thank you to Laz Hernandez and the Warner Chappell team for setting up this interview and sharing with us more details about their songwriting camps and the state of Latin music today.

