Grupo Firme, Camilo, Rauw Alejandro + More Performing At Monitor Music Awards

Music

The performers for the 2021 Monitor Music Awards have been announced and there’s artists from every genre representing. Among the performers are regional Mexican acts Grupo Firme and Christian Nodal, Colombian pop star Camilo, and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Myke Towers are among the nominees.

The second annual Monitor Music Awards will be airing this month primarily from Miami. Artists will also be filming their performances from their corners of the world, like from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. The nominees for the Monitor Awards are based off the most listened to artists and songs on MonitorLATINO’s Latin charts. Nominees this year include Daddy Yankee, Danna Paola, Myke Towers, Karol G, Calibre 50, and Ozuna.

Camilo and Rauw Alejandro will be performing.

Camilo is one of the nominees this year, and he was announced as a performer as well. The news comes on the heels of Camilo being recognized as the most-nominated artist at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards with 10 nominations. His “Tattoo” remix collaborator Rauw Alejandro will also be performing.

Regional Mexican will be in the house with Grupo Firme and Christian Nodal.

Rising regional Mexican group Grupo Firme will be performing. Artists like J Balvin and Maluma have recently confessed being fans of the group. They’re one of the top-selling Mexican acts of the year like Christian Nodal and Los Dos Carnales, who will be performing as well.

Natti Natasha and Lunay will also be performing.

Fresh off the release of her new album Nattividad, Natti Natasha is confirmed to be performing as well. Her second album was certified Gold in the U.S. two weeks ago. Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay will also be performing this year. He recently celebrated his 21st birthday.

In a first for a major Latin awards show, K-Pop group T1419 will be performing. The Monitor Music Awards will air on Sunday, Oct. 17. The awards will be broadcast on Univision’s UniMás network in the U.S.

