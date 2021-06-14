Maroon 5 Goes Reggaeton With Anuel AA And Tainy In New Song “Button”

Latidomusic

Maroon 5 is tapping into the Latin music scene on their new album Jordi. Adam Levine enlisted Puerto Rican superstar Anuel AA and reggaeton hit-maker Tainy on the song “Button.”

Maroon 5’s Jordi album is dedicated to the memory of their manager Jordan Feldstein.

Jordi is Maroon 5’s seventh album. The title is a nod to the name of the band’s manager Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017. The album features rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and the late Juice Wrld and Nipsey Hustle. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks features on the LP as well. In an interesting move, the band also teamed up with Anuel AA and Tainy.

“Button” is not Tainy’s first time dabbling in pop music.

Tainy, who produced “Button,” is no stranger to working in the pop world. He produced a song on Justin Bieber’s Changes album and he worked with Dua Lipa on the global smash “Un Dia (One Day)” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Tainy also bridged Latin and pop music on Selena Gomez’s debut Latin EP Revelación.

Maroon 5 meets reggaeton in “Button.”

With “Button,” Tainy seamlessly blends reggaeton with Maroon 5’s pop-rock sound. Over the atmospheric production, Adam Levine sings about an exhilarating romance. “Come push the button and turn me on,” he croons. Anuel AA translates that sentimental vibe into Spanish in his heartfelt guest verse. “Like gold, you melt when you see me,” he spits in Spanish. “Button” is a beautiful bilingual bop.

After postponing their 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maroon 5 is going on tour this fall in the U.S. Their tour in support of the Jordi album kicks off in Auburn, WA on Aug. 10 and runs through October.

