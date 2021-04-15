Bolero Meets The Modern Club in Los Rivera Destino’s New Single “Castigo” with Pedro Capó

Puerto Rican band Los Rivera Destino are back with their new single “Castigo” featuring Pedro Capó. The song is the first single from their long awaited album which is due to be released this summer.
“Castigo” is the best of both worlds: fusing Bolero and Dembow, creating a fresh take on songs we would listen to at the club.
We had the chance to interview Los Rivera Destino for Latido Music by mitú, and they talked about filming the music video, songs that they would like to see with Bolero covers, working with Bad Bunny again, and more.
Dimelo Flow, the Panamanian producer behind hits like “Relación Remix” and “Otro Trago“, talked to us about how he started off as a basketball prospect turned club DJ, and how his love for music led him to become a producer. Now he’s not only working with the biggest names in Reggaeton like Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny, but has his sights on making global records and putting Panamá on the map.
During our Spotlight interview, Dimelo also talked to us about his creative process, knowing exactly how to craft the perfect remix and where to locate each artist to create the perfect synergy on a track.
Dimelo also touched on reinventing his sound and collaborating with fellow Panamian artist Sech for his upcoming album ‘42.’
The Avengers project cemented Dimelo Flow, Sech, Dalex, Justin Quiles, Feid and Lenny Tavarez as a force in reggaeton and took their careers to new heights. Dimelo said that they are already working on a follow-up to The Academy.
Puerto Rican singer Dalex is back to his Latin R&B roots with “Feeling“, which is about leaving behind that relationship that made you question everything, including changing who you are to please the other person.
Produced by Dimelo Flow, “Feeling” not only does it get deep about leaving behind what no longer serves you, but it is also packed with punchlines like “Te olvide como El Chavo, sin querer queriendo“.
In our interview for Latido Music by mitú, Dalex talked to us about the feeling he wanted to convey with the song, singing about heartbreak instead of his usual songs that tend to be more intimate.
In “Feeling,” Dalex wants to explore other sounds and try doing a more commercial record that more people can relate to.
The colorful music video was shot in Miami, directed by Adrián Arredondo for Wildhouse Pictures. Dalex and his love interest are seen riding around dirt bikes, which we later found out in the interview was one of his Top 5 Feelings.
Dalex has a busy 2021 ahead, and “Feeling” is the first single from his upcoming album due this year. The Rich Music singer told us that he has a collab with Reggaetón heavy hitters Wisin & Yandel and Zion & Lennox on the way, as well as an American singer which for now he can’t reveal, but we can’t wait to find out.