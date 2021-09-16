New Latin Tours Alert: J Balvin’s JOSE Tour, Los Tigres Del Norte + Sebastián Yatra

Music

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of new tours coming to town. Mexican icons Los Tigres Del Norte have restarted their 2021 U.S. tour and Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra is hitting the road this month with Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias. Next year Colombian superstar J Balvin will kick off his JOSE Tour.

Los Tigres Del Norte’s Reunion Tour

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Tigres Del Norte released their music video for “A Mi Gente De Acá.” The norteño song is dedicated to migrant workers who have left countries and homes in search of a better life. With the new single, the regional Mexican legends also restarted their Reunion Tour in the U.S. The tour launches this week and runs through October and November. To check if the band is coming to your town, click here.

J Balvin’s JOSE Tour

In support of his new album JOSE, J Balvin will kick off his U.S. tour of the same name in April. The Colombian superstar will be visiting all the major arenas through May and early June. There’s no JOSE Tour date in L.A. That’s most likely because he’s booked at Calibash in January. Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 17.

Sebastián Yatra on the Ricky Martin + Enrique Iglesias Tour

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias’ joint tour will kick off on Sept. 25 in Las Vegas. Sebastián Yatra will be opening for most of the concerts. The tour will run through late November. It’s been a big year for the Colombian heartthrob with his global smash “Pareja Del Año” featuring Myke Towers. If you’re a Yatra fan, this upcoming tour is definitely three stars for the price of one ticket. The music video for his soaring ballad “Tarde” will be released later today.

