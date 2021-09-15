Kany García Talks New Single “DPM,” Latin LGBTQ+ Representation + Writing For Chrstina Aguilera

Music

Kany García is back with her new single “DPM.” The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is saying adios to all the negativity in life with a “De P*ta Madre!” In an exclusive interview, the Latin Grammy-winner talked about the inspiration behind “DPM,” representing the LGBTQ+ community in Latin music, and writing for Christina Aguilera’s next Spanish album.

Kany García’s “DPM” music video is cathartic.

García is one of the most-nominated women at the Latin Grammy Awards. With her beautiful love songs, she swept six awards out of 20 nominations. In March, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for her Mesa Para Dos album. In “DPM,” it’s Kany sin censura as she curses away the negativity. There’s nothing crude about this tropical song that’s empowering and cathartic.

“This song is for people who decide for themselves that they have to say goodbye to a person that no longer suits them or builds them up,” García tells mitú. “I found a way to talk about that goodbye in a positive way. There’s goodbyes in our lives that make us better and help us grow. A circumstance of this pandemic is that I’m in a moment as a writer where I desire to sing songs that make me feel good.”

As a queer artist, Kany García has advocated for the LGBTQ+ community.

As an openly queer Latina, García is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2016, she revealed that she was in a relationship her partner Jocelyn Troche, whom she married in 2019. Troche is the star of her beautiful music video for “Lo Que En Ti Veo.” Earlier this year, García penned an open letter against a conversation therapy bill in Puerto Rico.

“I’ve always been there and will always be there for them,” García says about her advocacy. “We’re not alone in this. Every time we’re more vocal and that’s how it should be because that’s the only way to do. I’m so grateful for all the letters I’ve received from fans who live this reality. I’ve gotten know what they face in our society, the deep inequality. Everything we’re doing is so new generations can be who they are and that rights are the same for everyone.”

Kany García is among the growing LGBTQ+ representation in Latin music.

Fellow Boricua Ricky Martin was one of the first Latin superstars to come out as gay in 2010. Since Martin and García, more artists in the Latin music industry have come out like Joy Huerta of Jesse y Joy and Spanish singer Pablo Alborán. Last year, they were all nominated in the major categories at the Latin Grammy Awards, which was a win for LGBTQ+ representation.

“I remember when I shared my relationship with my wife that there wasn’t a Latina that was talking about their orientation,” García says. “There always has to be a first one so that others can feel brave to share their experience. Like Ricky Martin in his moment. When Joy came out, I was so happy because she also represented being a mother and the possibility of having a family. That visibility shows heterosexual people and conservative people who are we are. We’re people who love. We’re people that contribute to society. We’re here to show that we’re the same.”

Christina Aguilera invited Kany García to write for her new Spanish album.

As a writer, García also pens songs for other artists. She had a hand in writing Chayanne’s “De Todas” and Jennifer Lopez’s “Chegaste” with Roberto Carlos. Christina Aguilera is working on her second Spanish album, a follow-up to 2000’s Mi Reflejo. The Ecuadorian-American pop star invited García to work on her project.

“Oh my God!” García exclaims. “Imagine that it’s been 20 years since Christina Aguilera has sang in Spanish. To be able to write a song for her—to do it at home during this pandemic was wonderful. How a person that always speaks English could sing in Spanish and feel that language, for me, that was very crazy. When I heard the song and her singing in Spanish, I was very excited. I think people will enjoy the song very much. They’re going to really enjoy the album.”

García reflects on how the American artists are now collaborating with the Latin artists. “How beautiful to think before that us Latinos felt the necessity to sing in English and now we’re seeing a lot of people in the American music industry that are looking to Latin America and doing this with Latino artists,” she adds. “We’re seeing a little more equality in the music. I’m so grateful for that.”

Don’t miss Kany García’s U.S. tour that’s happening now.

Aquí está la gran sorpresa que les tenía preparada 🙃. En poco más de un mes nos vamos de gira por Estados Unidos 🚌. Que ilusión y que alegría de que nos volvamos a encontrar. Boletos 🎟 disponibles desde este próximo jueves 29 de julio. pic.twitter.com/T5A29QbbS8 — Kany Garcia (@kanygarcia) July 26, 2021

García is currently on her own headlining tour of the U.S. Her next concert will be on Sept. 24 in Washington, D.C. There’s shows to follow in New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, and L.A. She’s already gotten to sing “DPM” live.

“To return to the stage makes me happy that I’m able to do this for a few cities that are full of Latinos and Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans, Colombians—people from everywhere that continue to love music in Spanish,” García says. “That gives me and my band the chance to connect with the audience.”

After a decade in the music industry, Kany García is living her best life.

García is going on 14 years since the release of her debut album Cualquiera Día. Her next album with “DPM” is due out next year. At this point in her career, she’s learning to enjoy the ride.

“One thing I’ve learned from these years is to be patient,” she says. “You have to see that’s so many factors involved on this path that it doesn’t just come down to you. With time I’ve become more faithful to myself as a human being and to my musical identity. I’ve found this path to be happier and pleasurable.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com