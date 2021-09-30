SZA Sings In Spanish In Kali Uchis’ “Fue Mejor” Music Video

Music

Kali Uchis released a new version of her song “Fue Mejor.” The Colombian-American singer teamed up with alternative R&B star SZA for the remix, and they share some steamy moments in the music video.

Kali Uchis first released “Fue Mejor” with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

“Fue Mejor” was first released on Uchis’ first Spanish album Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios). The song was originally a duet with R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR. Whereas he sang in English on the song, in the updated version, SZA committed to singing in Spanish.

Kali Uchis helped SZA with her Spanish in the remix.

KALII!! Te amooo thank you for being patient w me and walking me through my thoughts in Spanish!! Such a nurturing cancer 🥺🤌🏾❤️ thank YOU FOR BEING OPEN AND HONEST W EVERY STEPP!! now u gotta help me make a Spanish ep 🙏🏾😭 https://t.co/JXCwM1RtLX — SZA (@sza) September 29, 2021

“Kali, te amo,” SZA wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for being for being patient with me and walking me through my thoughts in Spanish! Such a nurturing cancer [sign]. Thank you for being open and honest with every step. Now you got to help me make a Spanish EP.”

Uchis wrote the remix of “Fue Mejor” with Elena Rose, Ray Nelson, and Jahaan Sweet. And yes, SZA wrote her own Spanish verse. The alternative R&B bop en español maintains the slick sound of the original. The only difference is SZA’s new verse. She sings the heck out of her sexy addition to track in Spanish. As if “Fue Mejor” couldn’t be better, both women achieved just that with the remix.

Kali Uchis gets cozy with SZA in the music video.

Things get hot-and-heavy between Uchis and SZA in the “Fue Mejor” music video. While straddling Kali, SZA blows smoke into her mouth. The women know how to turn up the heat with this sizzling visual. Don’t call it queerbaiting because Uchis identifies as openly queer.

Uchis will be hitting up arenas across the U.S. next year on Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Tour. She recently covered Selena’s “Si Una Vez” for Amazon Music Latin. Last week, Uchis revealed to mitú that her highly-anticipated third album is “almost done.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com