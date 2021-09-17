Kali Uchis Did a Cover of Selena Quintanilla’s “Si Una Vez” and It’s Beautiful

Music

Colombian singer Kali Uchis paid homage to Tex-Mex queen Selena Quintanilla with a gorgeous rendition of “Si Una Vez” for Amazon Music Latin.

For Latinx Heritage Month, Amazon Music Latin’s “FLUENT” playlist celebrates Spanglish speakers

As many of us know, Selena Quintanilla became the face for those of us who grew up between two cultures and speaking both languages. Amazon Music Latin’s FLUENT playlists wants to connect fans and celebrate those who move fluidly between cultures and the universal language of music.

For Kali, this was a moment for her to pay homage to La Reina del Tex-Mex. As a Spanglish speaker herself that grew up between Colombia and Virginia, she infused her bicultural influences in this beautiful cover.

“The launch of this playlist is meant to support our community, so of course I had to pay homage to the Spanglish queen who paved the way,” said Kali Uchis. “Rest in Power Selena, we love you and you will never be forgotten.”

ooh kali uchis is doing a selena tribute pic.twitter.com/kFWjE6yJcZ — selena’s defense attorney | AALIYAH IS COMING (@CAPTlVEHEART) September 15, 2021

Kali Uchis has been a Selena fan for many years, and has covered her songs during her concerts

This isn’t Kali’s first time covering Selena. Back in 2015 at SXSW, Kali Uchis performed “Si Una Vez”. In 2019, she also did a cover of “Como La Flor” at her Central Park NYC concert.

Listen to Amazon Music Latin’s FLUENT playlist below

Kali Uchis recently hopped on the remix for Amaarae and Moliy’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money”

While we wait for new Kuchi Gang music, Kali joined Ghanian-American singers Amaarae and Moily’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money” remix with some bilingual lyrics and it’s a bop. Listen below.

Kali announced the release of her Colombian denim brand Bodied by Uchis

We’re here for Business Woman Uchis Era. Kali announced the release of her levanta cola jeans 100% made in Colombia, and designed and hand painted by her. Excuse me as I replay the “Obsesión” snippet.

