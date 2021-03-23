Jhay Cortez is Living His Pop Star Fantasy in “Christian Dior” Music Video

Latidomusic

Fresh off his Grammy Awards performance, Jhay Cortez premiered the music video for his new single “Christian Dior.” The rising Puerto Rican artist dials it back to the 2000s in his stylish visual.

Jhay Cortez made his Grammy Awards debut this year.

Cortez performed the global smash “Dákiti” with Bad Bunny for the first time at the Grammy Awards last Sunday. The guys put on a neon-colored spectacle. Shortly after the show, Cortez unleashed his new music video for “Christian Dior.”

Cortez stays changing the reggaeton game.

Cortez wrote “Christian Dior” with one of the night’s big winners, Andrew Watt, who took home the Grammy for Producer of the Year. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy helmed the sleek reggaeton track. Cortez sings about a baddie in designer clothes that’s got him wrapped around her finger. “That a*s is criminal like Natti,” he says, referencing the hit by Natasha that he co-wrote. The perreo breakdown courtesy of “Tú Quieres Duro” by Hector “El Father” is everything. Cortez remains a reggaeton revelation and game-changer.

Jhay comes through with some choreo in the video.

The music video for “Christian Dior” was directed by Fernando Lugo. As someone who was known as a songwriter for other artists’ hits, Cortez is feeling the spotlight more with each of his releases. He’s living his pop star fantasy inside a box that’s reminiscent of music videos from the 2000s. Cortez even does a little choreography with the women in there. Go off, Jhay!

“Christian Dior” will be included on Cortez’s upcoming album Timelezz. He’s so far previewed the LP with “Lo Bo” featuring fellow Puerto Rican powerhouse Myke Towers and “Kobe En LA.”

