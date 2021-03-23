Latidomusic

Jhay Cortez is Living His Pop Star Fantasy in “Christian Dior” Music Video

By March 23, 2021 at 1:17 pm
NATALIA AGUILERA

Fresh off his Grammy Awards performance, Jhay Cortez premiered the music video for his new single “Christian Dior.” The rising Puerto Rican artist dials it back to the 2000s in his stylish visual.

Jhay Cortez made his Grammy Awards debut this year.

Cortez performed the global smash “Dákiti” with Bad Bunny for the first time at the Grammy Awards last Sunday. The guys put on a neon-colored spectacle. Shortly after the show, Cortez unleashed his new music video for “Christian Dior.”

Cortez stays changing the reggaeton game.

Cortez wrote “Christian Dior” with one of the night’s big winners, Andrew Watt, who took home the Grammy for Producer of the Year. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy helmed the sleek reggaeton track. Cortez sings about a baddie in designer clothes that’s got him wrapped around her finger. “That a*s is criminal like Natti,” he says, referencing the hit by Natasha that he co-wrote. The perreo breakdown courtesy of “Tú Quieres Duro” by Hector “El Father” is everything. Cortez remains a reggaeton revelation and game-changer.

Jhay comes through with some choreo in the video.

The music video for “Christian Dior” was directed by Fernando Lugo. As someone who was known as a songwriter for other artists’ hits, Cortez is feeling the spotlight more with each of his releases. He’s living his pop star fantasy inside a box that’s reminiscent of music videos from the 2000s. Cortez even does a little choreography with the women in there. Go off, Jhay!

“Christian Dior” will be included on Cortez’s upcoming album Timelezz. He’s so far previewed the LP with “Lo Bo” featuring fellow Puerto Rican powerhouse Myke Towers and “Kobe En LA.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

Latidomusic

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

By March 22, 2021 at 12:41 pm
BY  | March 22, 2021 AT 12:41 pm
POLLEN PRESENTS

This September J Balvin will be hosting the Neón Experience in Las Vegas. The Colombian superstar lined-up the biggest reggaeton acts to join him for the three-day concert series.

J Balvin will be taking over the Las Vegas strip in September.

J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents and Zouk Group to put on the Neón Experience. During Mexican Independence weekend, Balvin will take over the Resorts World Las Vegas with the special event. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will also be adding to the festivities This will be taking place on Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, so hopefully the COVID-19 situation will be more under control by then.

The thought of finally getting to sing “La Tusa” live with Karol G.

The line-up J Balvin has planned for the Neón Experience is mind-blowing. Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is headlining the first day, Sept. 16. Puerto Rican hitmaker Marco “Tainy” Masís will be making his global debut performance as an artist. DJ Pope and AGUDEL0888 are also are part of the line-up.

The man himself, J Balvin, will be headlining on Sept. 17. Puerto Rican icons Jowell y Randy will also perform that day. The after-party will include Balvin’s longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez and Sita Abellan.

Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez in the same day!

Rising Boricua artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez will co-headline the final day on Sept. 18. They’ll be joined by DJs like Alex Sensation, La Gabi, and Cornetto.

Tickets to J Balvin’s Neón Experience are on sale now. Fans can buy their tickets at the event’s official website here. Following his last single “Ma’ G,” J Balvin released his new music video for “Tu Veneno” on Friday.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: J Balvin Debuts ‘Ma’ G’ with Canelo, Joins ‘Pokémon’ Album

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
J Balvinjhay cortezKarol Grauw alejandrotainy

Ovi is Globalizing Corridos Tumbados: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Retumban2’

Latidomusic

Ovi is Globalizing Corridos Tumbados: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Retumban2’

By March 16, 2021 at 12:35 pm
BY  | March 16, 2021 AT 12:35 pm
THE 3 COLLECTIVE

The pioneers of the corridos tumbados movement are Mexicans and Chicanos, but Cuban artist Ovi is helping globalize the sound. On his latest album Retumban2, he enlists a bunch of reggaeton superstars to get in the on the action.

Ovi is coming up with his labelmates Natanael Cano and Junior H.

Ovi is one of the marquee artists on Rancho Humilde, the L.A.-based record label leading the way for corridos tumbados. Thanks to his Mexican labelmates like Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Ivonne Galaz putting a hip-hop spin on the traditional corrido, the genre is going places. Ovi has always hovered between corridos tumbados and trap-influenced sounds, so now he’s bringing in artists from the latter into his scene.

On his new album Retumban2, Ovi is redefining the corridos tumbados swagger with fresh collaborations. Latido Music has got you covered with five of the best collabs from his 14-track LP.

“X Ti” with Mora

On “X Ti,” Ovi teams up with rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Mora. Mora is most known for writing on Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album. He recently dropped his debut album Primer Día de Clases. A twinkling guitar meets Latin trap as both artists lament their lovers who left them. The heartache in Mora’s voice is tangible through his moving performance.

“Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren” with Myke Towers + more

Ovi is feeling his Latin trap flow with the giants of the genre like Boricua rappers Myke Towers and Ñengo Flow. Mexican hip-hop star Alemán also joins them on this all-star collaboration. The rappers on the rise speak of themselves like soon-to-be young legends. Myke Towers and Ovi need to work together more often.

“Entre Nosotros” with Mariah Angeliq

There’s nothing corridos tumbados about this one. It’s just a pure, hard-hitting Latin trap. The bass on “Entre Nosotros” could blow put your speakers. Ovi is joined by Mariah Angeliq of “Perreito” fame. She’s the only woman featured on the album and she’s holding it down.

“Los 4 Aces” with Natanael Cano + more

The leading stars of the Rancho Humilde label align for “Los 4 Aces.” Ovi, Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Herencia de Patrones are the four aces. For the most corridos tumbado moment on the album, this is it. The originators of the genres come through with a blazing and swaggering anthem.

“Drill Tumbado” with CJ

“Drill Tumbado” is the most innovative collaboration on the album. Nuyorican rapper CJ, the guy behind the hit “Whoopty,” blends his drill music world with Ovi’s corridos tumbados edge. The guys are joined by Boricua rapper Jon Z. Wow! We didn’t know that we needed a drill and tumbado mash-up until this track existed. The diverse trio is packing sonic and lyrical heat here.  

Read: Mexican Singer Ivonne Galaz is the First Woman to Release a Major Corridos Tumbados Album

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
cjcorridos tumbadosjunior hmyke towersnatanael cano