Meet VRYWVY: The Self-Taught Latina DJ That is Taking Over TikTok

By April 23, 2021 at 11:10 am
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, chances are that you’ve come across one of VRYWVY’s mixes. The Mexican-born, Dallas-raised Latina DJ has taken over TikTok with her incredible mixes that have transported us to clubs pre-pandemic. From Reggaeton, to R&B, Hip-Hop, and more, VRYWVY, has over 171K followers on TikTok, 15K followers on SoundCloud, and over 10K on Instagram.

However, VRYWVY is more than just a TiKTok sensation: the Latina DJ told us here at Latido Music by mitú that she learned how to use the 1s and 2s through YouTube videos, has her own curated radio show, and hosts her events through her own production company, creating not just DJ sets, but an entire experience for partygoers.

Watch our full interview with VRYWVY below where we talk about how she first got into music, what it means for her to be a Latina DJ, the songs that get ANY party started and more below.

VRYWVY’s mission is clear: to inspire Latina DJs, bring good vibes and create memorable experiences for everyone at her events that go beyond a smooth DJ transition. Good luck with everything, VRYWVY!

Bronx Native Séssi Talks Music Influences, Body Positivity, Working with Jhay Cortez and More

Bronx Native Séssi Talks Music Influences, Body Positivity, Working with Jhay Cortez and More

By April 21, 2021 at 9:37 am
Urban-pop singer-songwriter Séssi joined us for an exclusive interview for Latido Music by mitú where we got to know more about the Puerto Rican and Cuban songstress, her musical influences, what it means to be a Latina in the music industry, and the message she wants to share with women through her music.

Séssi comes from a musical background.

Born and raised in The Bronx to Puerto Rican and Cuban parents, Séssi grew up in a musical household where her father was a producer and her mom worked in event planning setting up concerts.

“Since I was a child, I’ve always been on stage, singing… always had a passion for music. I come from dance music, but a lot of Latin influences like La India, Lady Gaga. I also love the Disco Divas like Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer. So I would say my music is very eclectic, I have a lot of R&B sounds, pop sounds, I’m big on melodies.”

One of the main themes Sésssi wants to transmit through her music is body positivity and self-expression

Growing up with a family that embraced her uniqueness, Séssi doesn’t shy away from expressing herself through music. “I was raised that way, that you have to love yourself, be proud of who you are, and I’m very blessed to have a team that believes in me and to be able to express myself and talk about toxic relationships, and all the crazy things that women go through, it’s not easy being us. I’m here to lift up all the women,” Séssi says. “And some men as well because… if I gotta check a man, I will,” she laughed.

Her new single, “2C”, she describes it as a hallucination, a man mesmerized by a woman’s confidence and her beauty

Séssi’s latest single “2C” is a sultry reggaeton track where a man and a woman fall in love for the first time and the woman knows exactly what she’s worth and takes command of the situation.

Séssi worked with Jhay Cortez on the track “Kobe en LA.”

For the outro of Jhay Cortez’s “Kobe en LA,” you can hear Séssi’s vocals during the final verses of the song, which Séssi calls them “extremely spiritual.”

About the experience working with Jhay, Séssi calls it a “dream come true,” and it was a gratifying experience for her to work with someone that loves to express themselves through lyrics, just like she does, and hopes to work with Jhay again in the future.

Séssi was recently named one of the 20 Latinas to discover before 2020 ends by Billboard.

From our conversation alone, you can tell that Séssi’s personality thrives by performing on stage and we can’t wait to see her perform live very soon. We’ll be tuned in for the music she has in store for us.

Bad Bunny's Sell-Out Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 is Breaking Records

Bad Bunny’s Sell-Out Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 is Breaking Records

By at 8:44 am
Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo isn’t until next year, but he already has the best-selling post-pandemic tour. The Puerto Rican superstar is breaking records with his sell-out tour in the U.S.

Bad Bunny announced the surprise tour during Wrestlemania.

During his WWE Wrestlemania debut earlier this month, Bad Bunny announced the tour dates for his El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022. The tour will kick off in Denver in February 2022 and later wrap up in Miami that April. Benito was trending on Twitter the night of the announcement, showing just how in-demand the tickets were.

The tour tickets that went on sale last week sold like hotcakes.

The pre-sale tickets for the tour named after his 2020 hit album went on sale last Thursday. From peeping the websites like Ticketmaster and AXS, it was apparent how fast the tickets were selling. To keep up the with demand, Bad Bunny added second and third dates to many of the major cities like L.A., Chicago, New York, Orlando, and Miami.

Bad Bunny broke many records with his hotly-anticipated tour.

All the tickets, including the shows that were added, were gone as soon as they were available. This week Ticketmaster certified the records that Bad Bunny broke with his wildly-selling tour. Thursday’s pre-sale tickets claim the record for the top ticket sales in a day of any tour since 2018.

“One thing is clear: the world wants to see Bad Bunny live on stage,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster, in a statement. “The demand for his tour has smashed multiple records, with one of the most active onsale periods in Ticketmaster’s history. Ticketmaster is honored to get fans one step closer to live with tickets to see this global breakthrough artist.”

Bad Bunny also holds the record for the highest-selling post-pandemic tour. He’s expected to perform the hits from his albums that dropped last year: YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. Last week, Benito won five Latin American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year.

