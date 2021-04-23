Meet VRYWVY: The Self-Taught Latina DJ That is Taking Over TikTok
Welcome to Spotlight, where we do a deep dive in the careers of artists, producers, songwriters and more people making an impact in the Latin music industry.
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, chances are that you’ve come across one of VRYWVY’s mixes. The Mexican-born, Dallas-raised Latina DJ has taken over TikTok with her incredible mixes that have transported us to clubs pre-pandemic. From Reggaeton, to R&B, Hip-Hop, and more, VRYWVY, has over 171K followers on TikTok, 15K followers on SoundCloud, and over 10K on Instagram.
However, VRYWVY is more than just a TiKTok sensation: the Latina DJ told us here at Latido Music by mitú that she learned how to use the 1s and 2s through YouTube videos, has her own curated radio show, and hosts her events through her own production company, creating not just DJ sets, but an entire experience for partygoers.
Watch our full interview with VRYWVY below where we talk about how she first got into music, what it means for her to be a Latina DJ, the songs that get ANY party started and more below.
VRYWVY’s mission is clear: to inspire Latina DJs, bring good vibes and create memorable experiences for everyone at her events that go beyond a smooth DJ transition. Good luck with everything, VRYWVY!
