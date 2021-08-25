Manuel Turizo Talks “Maldita Foto” With TINI, US Tour + ‘Dopamina’ Album In 360 Reality Audio

Latidomusic

Colombian pop star Manuel Turizo is heating up the screen in the music video for “Maldita Foto.” His collaboration with Argentine singer TINI comes on the heels of his hit Dopamina album that’s now available in 360 Reality Audio. In an exclusive interview, Turizo talked about working with TINI, his partnership with Amazon and Sony, and his upcoming U.S. tour.

Manuel Turizo’s Dopamina album can now be experienced in HD 360 Reality Audio.

Hoy puedes escuchar #Dopamina como nunca antes. Entra en @amazonmusic para descubrir la experiencia 360 reality audio https://t.co/jdrzC2shU6 pic.twitter.com/xvPKg9ajuA — Manuel Turizo Zapata (@ManuelTurizoMTZ) August 18, 2021

In April, Turizo released his second album Dopamina. It was a more mature LP for the 21-year-old singer. The album includes the hits like “La Nota” with Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers and “Mala Costumbre” with Wisin y Yandel. Through his partnership with Amazon and Sony, fans can now experience Turizo’s Dopamina album with enhanced sound in 360 Reality Audio.

“You know that we’re always looking for ways to create different experiences for fans and we created this 360 Reality Audio with Amazon and Sony, so they could feel they’re next to me like I’m performing,” Turizo tells mitú. “I’m hoping fans enjoy this experience. I’m really excited to see how they receive it.”

Manuel Turizo turns up the heat with TINI in the “Maldita Foto” music video.

Aside from Dopamina, Turizo is also collaborating other Latin Gen-Z stars like himself. TINI, who is a leading artist in Argentina, reached out to the heartthrob for her new single “Maldita Foto.” The reggaeton bop was produced by “Despacito” hit-makers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres. Turizo and TINI sing about missing each other. They share an undeniable chemistry that comes to life in the steamy music video.

“It’s an amazing song,” Turizo says. “[TINI] DM’d me a couple of months ago with it and sent over the song to me. I loved it and I really connected with her and with the song. The video is incredible too. We shot it in Miami about a month ago.”

Only a few more weeks until Manuel’s Dopamina Tour!

Muy pronto nos veremos las caras otra vez 🔥🔥🔥 viene #DOPAMINATOUR y la preventa sale esta semanaa 💊💊💊 pic.twitter.com/ipxGyJn4nj — Manuel Turizo Zapata (@ManuelTurizoMTZ) June 29, 2021

Up next, Turizo is getting ready to travel the U.S. with his Dopamina Tour, which kicks off on Sept. 10 in New York City and runs through October. He will also be visiting major cities like Miami, Boston, Houston, Chicago, and Atlanta.

“I’m counting down the days!” Turizo adds. “We start in NYC and we finish in Puerto Rico. I’m super excited to hit the road but also anxious because we’ve been waiting for this for so long and to get started.”

Luciana Villalba contributed to this report.

