Latidomusic

Mexican Alternative Singer Ed Maverick Talks Debut LP ‘Eduardo’ And C. Tangana Collaboration

By May 5, 2021 at 11:19 am
DANIEL PATLAN

Mexican singer-songwriter Ed Maverick released his debut album Eduardo on April 30. On the 12-track set, he continues to blend elements of traditional Mexican music with his alternative edge that’s made him a revelation in the industry. In an interview with Latido Music, Maverick talked about the LP, navigating the attention around his music, and collaborating with rappers like C. Tangana and Muellas de Gallo.

Ed Maverick first made an impact with his single “Fuentes de Ortiz.”

Maverick broke out in 2019 thanks to his stunning single “Fuentes de Ortiz.” In a Mexican music scene that was becoming stagnant, his piercing voice cut through the clutter. Off the success of that song, the Chihuahua native was scheduled to perform at Coachella and Lollapalooza before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those festivals.

“My environment changed in so many ways,” Maverick tells mitú. “[The song] put me at the place that I’m in now. It changed my life completely from before, a life that I had to leave behind for another.”

Ed Maverick is adjusting to all the attention that his music is generating online.

As Maverick’s star was rising, the 20-year-old faced intense online bullying on Twitter. With over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, there are tons of people that are connecting with his music. That’s something that he’s still getting used to.

“When there are that many people that you can’t discern what’s happening, you can confuse the illusion with reality,” Maverick says “That’s the case for me at least when it comes to having the attention of that many people. It’s something I had to face at the end of the day because this music is my job.”

This year Ed Maverick teamed up with C. Tangana.

In another major moment in Maverick’s career, Spanish rapper C. Tangana enlisted him for “Pártame La Cara.” The song was included on C. Tangana’s stellar album El Madrileño. The genre-bending collaboration blended Tangana’s trap edge with Maverick’s Mexican folk music.

“The process of writing with C. Tangana was very coincidental,” Maverick says. “When C. Tangana offered me the collaboration, I was literally listening to him. He sent me a message through Instagram. When he asked me about the song, I told him of course. He sent things. I recorded my ideas. He restructured the song with new ideas. We reviewed it and recorded a few more things and that’s how the song came out.”

“Ensenada” is a beautiful moment on his Eduardo album.

For being such a reserved person in real life, Maverick bears his heart and soul in the lyrics of his music. That’s especially the case for the self-titled album where he visits themes of love, loss, and learning from those experiences with his somber tunes. One of the standouts in the first half of the LP is “Ensenada,” which was based on his time in the Baja California city.

“That was about a person that I went out with,” Maverick says. “Later when we were far away from each other, we had to end it. We shared a lot of beautiful moments together. It’s one of the happiest songs I’ve ever made. It’s a great chapter in my life that left an impression on me. We were in Tijuana and Ensenada. We were looking into the sky and doing all the things I like to do. It’s one of the most beautiful experiences I’ve ever shared with someone.”

A surprise moment on Eduardo is Maverick’s collaboration with Muelas de Gallo.

On the other end of the album, Ed Maverick teamed up with Mexican rapper Muelas de Gallo. Their collaboration “Niño” mixes Ed’s acoustic sound with Muelas’ hip-hop flow. In the music video, Muelas gives Ed and his friends a lift after their car breaks down.

“We have a great connection,” Maverick says. “He invited me to a podcast he did called Radio Suena Recio, and we wrote the song from there. He’s a very detailed person in the way he expresses himself with words. Rappers have the stigmas that they only talk about smoking weed, money, and women when that’s the case for a majority of them. With Muela it was a great experience because it’s the first time I took one of my ideas and went all-in with it.”

Maverick has previously described his songs as “música para compas.”

As an artist, Maverick has never been concerned with numbers, though his music is pulling in plenty of them. He sees Eduardo as another project of his that he’s releasing solely for his love of making music.

“My music is not anything egocentric,” Maverick says. “I make music for myself. I need to express myself with my music and if someone identifies with it, qué ching*n.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Mon Laferte Talks Regional Mexican Album ‘Seis’ and Singing With Gloria Trevi

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Colombian Singer Llane Talks Going Solo, Resilience And New Single “Presente y Futuro”

Latidomusic

Colombian Singer Llane Talks Going Solo, Resilience And New Single “Presente y Futuro”

By April 28, 2021 at 1:14 pm
BY  | April 28, 2021 AT 1:14 pm
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

In his new single “Presente y Futuro,” Colombian Llane sings about having a bright future. The reggaeton-pop song reflects the former Piso 21 member’s own journey as a solo artist. In the two years since leaving the band, Llane is finding there are no limits to what he can do. In an interview with Latido Music, Llane talked about his recent hits, his resilience, and his album that’s coming soon, Presente.

Llane has faced a lot of grief in his life.

“Today I get to tell my story,” Llane tells mitú about his solo career. “Now everything gets to revolve around my story and my life.”

In Feb. 2019, Llane shocked the world when he announced his departure from Piso 21. He’s had a difficult life. When Llane was a child, his father was kidnapped and murdered during a period of violence in Medellín. A few months after he left Piso 21, his mother passed away. Llane documented his struggles and his hopes to change the stigmas surrounding Colombia in the video “La Vida Continúa.”

“I like when people can identify with me,” Llane says. “I like when people can relate with my positive thoughts. What I have in mind now is clean thanks to God. I had to decontaminate myself of a lot of things because I’m a person who lived through those stigmas. Now I feel like I’m at my equilibrium.”

Llane officially launched his solo career towards the end of 2019.

Llane officially launched his solo career in Oct. 2019 with his debut single “Más De Ti.” The bubbly love song would reflect that positivity that he embraces in his life now. Similarly in “Será” with fellow Colombiano Manuel Turizo, they sing about overcoming difficulties in a relationship.

“[My songs are] a story of love,” Llane says. “Like when a girlfriend makes you feel a mountain of emotions or warms your soul. Each song has different feeling. I also like to talk about myself. Where I’m going. About my land Medellín. I like to put out there how I view life.”

Llane can do it all, including boleros.

Llane might seem like another reggaetonero, but he’s an all-around pop star. The diversity of his songs reflect that well. “Insisto” is a hard-hitting ballad and the beautiful “Como Antes” is his pop bolero. Llane cites people like Spanish singer Rosalía and Nuyorican icon Marc Anthony as examples of those versatile artists that he hopes to be like.

“You have to make good use of what you have inside you,” Llane says. “Some people can improvise well. Some can make great songs for other artists. Everyone has their own thing. How great it is to be able to make good use of all of that.”

Llane is looking forward with his new single “Presente y Futuro.”

Llane’s new single “Presente y Futuro” best exemplifies his positive state of mind. With Puerto Rican artists Zion and Alvaro Diaz, they sing about taking advantage of the opportunities in front of you. At the same time, they’re trying to woo their lovers with sweet words about the future. The song was also inspired by global quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I dedicate ‘Presente y Futuro’ to all of us for being such fighters,” Llane says. “For loving and valuing each other, so that we can move forward. We value more the people who love us. We love ourselves more and the future we’re going to build will be better.”

Llane admires the bravery of his fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

In most of Llane’s music videos, the man has his shirt all the way unbuttoned or he’s completely shirtless. In “Presente y Futuro,” the talented dancer is busting a move sin camisa. Like the other Latin pop stars, they all have their fans and admirers in the LGBTQ+ community. Llane lights up when I ask him if he has a message of support for the community.

“I believe they’re brave people and I admire that,” Llane says. “The bravery to accept yourself as who you are is something that we all need to do. I applaud them for having the power to face the difficult decision of talking openly about things and putting them on the table. That’s something I value a lot.”

Right now Llane is living his best life.

As for what’s next, Llane’s debut album is Presente is due out in September. He’s also a judge on The Masked Singer in Colombia. Llane will later make his acting debut soon in a series that he’s shooting.

“There’s going to be collaborations that my fans will love,” Llane says. “[As a solo artist], I can make all my dreams a reality now. I believe that my present moment is an excellent moment.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab “Rumba,” Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
alvaro diazcolombiaInterviewllanemanuel turizopiso 21zion

Exclusive: Pablo Alborán Talks His Decade in Music, Collabs With Maná, Camilo, And More

Latidomusic

Exclusive: Pablo Alborán Talks His Decade in Music, Collabs With Maná, Camilo, And More

By April 27, 2021 at 2:43 pm
BY  | April 27, 2021 AT 2:43 pm
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

On Feb. 1, Spanish singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán celebrated 10 years of his debut album. In that decade, he’s charmed a global audience with his emotive voice. Alborán has also collaborated with artists from all over the world, including Colombian singer Camilo, American pop star Ava Max, and Mexican band Maná. His latest album, Vértigo, dropped in December, so he’s not slowing down. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Alborán reflected on the decade and talked about his biggest collaborations and what to expect next.

Pablo is celebrating 10 years in the music industry.

“I think in these past 10 years, I’ve learned to be more patient,” Alborán tells mitú. “I’m still chasing that same thrill. I still get excited with the love from my fans, the social media messages, and with the support from the people who’ve been with me since day one. All that continues to surprise me and bring me joy.”

Pablo’s debut single had Kelly Rowland raving back in the day.

Alborán actually launched his career 11 years ago when he uploaded a home performance of his breakthrough single “Solamente Tú” to YouTube. A few days later Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland proclaimed on Twitter, “I’m in love with Pablo Alborán!” His self-titled debut album was released in February 2011 and later that year, he received the first three of his nineteen career nominations at the Latin Grammy Awards. Demi Lovato performed “Solamente” with him there.

“I’m trying to take things more head-on,” Alborán says. “Before, I was maybe a little more thrown off by things. I was giving so much importance to everything and whatever problems. I believe I’ve learned to take things on more calmly.”

During last year’s COVID-19 quarantine, Pablo comforted his fans with “Cuando Estés Aquí.”

In those 10 years, Alborán also received two Grammy Award nominations. He’s known for his flamenco-inspired pop and his soaring ballads. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, he wrote the heartfelt “Cuando Estés Aquí” that became a quarantine anthem. All proceeds from the song benefit UNICEF in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s a song that saved me during the quarantine,” Alborán says. “It helped me connect with my fans. I’m talking about everything that we lived together. The lyrics reflect the generous and supportive side of what was happening that wasn’t really shown in the news. There was a positive side to see people helping each other and singing and dancing from their balconies in Madrid. I think this pandemic not only brought out the worst, but it also brought out the best version of ourselves. That’s what I hope.”

In quarantine, Pablo also supported his fans in the LGBTQ+ community when he came out.

While in quarantine, Alborán released a powerful personal video during Pride month. He came out as a proud gay man. Alborán saw the message as a way of expressing his truth and also as something that could empower his fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Today, I want my voice to be louder and for it to have more value and weight,” Alborán said in the video. “I’m here to tell you that I am homosexual and it’s okay. Life goes on, and everything will remain the same. There are so many people that did not have the same experience I did. That’s why today, without fear, I hope I can make somebody’s journey easier with this message. But, above all, I do this for me.”

At last November’s Latin Grammy Awards, with Alborán out, there was major LGBTQ+ representation in the top categories. “Cuando Estés Aquí” was nominated for Record of the Year. That category and Album and Song of the Year also included entries from other artists in the queer community like Kany García, Ricky Martin, and Jesse y Joy’s Joy Huerta.

Pablo is spreading the love in his latest album Vértigo.

Last year Alborán also kicked off his Vértigo album era. He released the lead single “Si Hubiera Querido,” a hot-and-heavy heartbreak bop. In the music video, a shirtless Alborán emerges from his internal struggle in the swimming pool. On the other side of the spectrum, there’s the magical love song “Hablemos de Amor,” where he paints an out-of-this-world romance with his words.

“It’s an album that speaks from a place of vulnerability,” Alborán says. “From a personal place. A place of intimacy. I speak about love from a very concrete place. I speak about pain, spite, jealousy, and how to love each other well. I talk about all the contrasts there is in love.”

Pablo hopes to tour the world soon when it’s possible to do so.

As more people are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, live concerts are becoming more of a reality. Alborán hopes to tour again soon “si Dios quiere.” He adds, “Hopefully we can travel to every part of the world.” Alborán promises that there are more collaborations and new songs on the way this year. Meanwhile, his fans can enjoy his music at home.

“The only thing I want to achieve with my music is that people can identify with it,” Alborán says. “That they feel a hug when they hear my songs. That they feel they have a companion here who feels and lives things like them when they’re listening to me. All I want to do is give a voice to their feelings.”

Since Alborán is celebrating 10 years of his debut album, we had him break down some of the biggest collaborations of his career.

“Rayando El Sol” with Maná

In April 2019, the legendary Mexican group recorded a new version of their 1990 hit “Rayando Al Sol” with Alborán. His powerful vocals paired well with lead singer Fher Olvera’s impassioned performance. The new music video was shot in Madrid.

“Wow!” Alborán exclaims. “That was a dream come true. Maná is a group that I’ve admired since I was a kid. Their songs have been with me my whole life. To be able to be part of a song so important like ‘Rayando El Sol’ that’s like an anthem for a lot of people. It’s a very big responsibility but an honor as well. I love them so much.”

“Tabú” with Ava Max

In November 2019, Alborán teamed up with American pop star Ava Max for “Tabú.” She’s known for her hits like “Sweet But Psycho” and “Kings & Queens.” That song was a crossover moment for her into the Spanish music world. In the music video, a shirtless Alborán goes to battle with a sword.

“That was a unique experience because that was the first time I made a song that was in Spanish and English,” Alborán says. “For me, that was a dream come true. For many years, I wanted to do this. Ava Max is an artist that makes another type of music that’s more electronic with elements of disco and dance. That was a very fun incursion.”

Alborán adds with a laugh, “That was an experiment that came out great. The response was very positive. It’s a song that you can’t stop dancing to and can’t stop listening to. I’m so excited to perform it at my concerts.”

“El Mismo Aire” with Camilo

Colombian singer Camilo dropped his breakthrough album Por Primera Vez last year. He re-released the heartbreaking ballad “El Mismo Aire” as a duet with Alborán. They recorded the music video that was shot from their corners of the world during the pandemic.

“Camilo is like my brother,” Alborán says. “He’s a friend who I always carry in my heart. Collaborating with him was very natural and it was also very casual because it started from an Instagram story I uploaded [singing the song] and he liked it. He called me.”

Doing his best Camilo voice, Alborán adds, “He told me, ‘Record this for God’s sake! We’ll make a video!’ We made the video from a social distance. I record my part at home during this pandemic, which was crazy. He recorded his part in Miami. That was one of the most surprising invitations because we have different styles. However, his way and my way of understanding the music are very similar. I appreciate him so much. I believe he’s a fighter. I went crazy for the song.”

“Y Duele” with Sofi de la Torre

This month, Alborán teamed up with fellow Spanish singer-songwriter Sofi de La Torre for her new single “Y Duele.” In the music video, they go on a wild road trip together.

“That was through my label,” Alborán says. “I listened to this artist that I loved, Sofi de la Torre. She showed me her song. I went crazy for the song. She told me, ‘Hey, would you like to be on this song? You liked it a lot.’ I jumped. I made a demo at home. She liked it a lot. It was very natural. She’s a marvelous girl. I appreciate her so much. I believe it’s a song that touches the soul.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab “Rumba,” Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
ava maxCamiloInterviewmanapablo alboransofi de la torre