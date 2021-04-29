Alternative Boricua Singer iLe Dazzles in “No Es Importante” Music Video

Latidomusic

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter iLe puts on a show in her music video for “No Es Importante.” The former Calle 13 member dances like there’s no tomorrow to her new single.

iLe was part of Calle 13 with her brothers.

Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar, who is better known as iLe, was in the Boricua group Calle 13 with her brothers, Residente and Visitante. Before their hiatus in 2015, the trio won an astonishing 21 Latin Grammy Awards. Calle 13 also has three Grammy Awards.

iLe collaborated with Residente and Bad Bunny on a musical takedown of Puerto Rico’s governor in 2019.

iLe went solo in 2016 with her debut album iLevitable, which garnered her the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She recently made waves around the world when she teamed up with Residente and fellow Boricua Bad Bunny for “Afilando Los Cuchillos.” The song was released in 2019 in response to Puerto Rico’s corrupt governor Ricardo Roselló. Following massive protests on the island, Roselló resigned from the job.

iLe moves on from a bad romance in “No Es Importante.”

“No Es Importante” marks iLe’s first release of 2021. In the tender tune, she sings about letting go of a toxic relationship. This is one of the most understated yet bluesy releases yet. Her epiphany that she deserves better is powerful.

“‘No Es Importante’ is a song that speaks from an intimate perspective,” iLe said in a statement. “When you need to make yourself realize that someone has been inhabiting your mind for too long and it’s time to let go.”

In the music video, she performs the heck out of the song.

In the music video for “No Es Importante,” iLe does karaoke to her own song in Puerto Rican restaurant. Even though no one is paying attention to her, she has the time of her life under a disco ball. When she disconnects the microphone at the end, it feels like she’s broken free of the romance.

“No Es Importante” previews iLe’s upcoming album. She won the Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Song last year thanks to her collaboration “En Cantos” with Natalia Lafourcade.

