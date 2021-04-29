Latidomusic

Alternative Boricua Singer iLe Dazzles in “No Es Importante” Music Video

By April 29, 2021 at 11:25 am
STEPH SEGARRA

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter iLe puts on a show in her music video for “No Es Importante.” The former Calle 13 member dances like there’s no tomorrow to her new single.

iLe was part of Calle 13 with her brothers.

Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar, who is better known as iLe, was in the Boricua group Calle 13 with her brothers, Residente and Visitante. Before their hiatus in 2015, the trio won an astonishing 21 Latin Grammy Awards. Calle 13 also has three Grammy Awards.

iLe collaborated with Residente and Bad Bunny on a musical takedown of Puerto Rico’s governor in 2019.

iLe went solo in 2016 with her debut album iLevitable, which garnered her the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She recently made waves around the world when she teamed up with Residente and fellow Boricua Bad Bunny for “Afilando Los Cuchillos.” The song was released in 2019 in response to Puerto Rico’s corrupt governor Ricardo Roselló. Following massive protests on the island, Roselló resigned from the job.

iLe moves on from a bad romance in “No Es Importante.”

“No Es Importante” marks iLe’s first release of 2021. In the tender tune, she sings about letting go of a toxic relationship. This is one of the most understated yet bluesy releases yet. Her epiphany that she deserves better is powerful.

“‘No Es Importante’ is a song that speaks from an intimate perspective,” iLe said in a statement. “When you need to make yourself realize that someone has been inhabiting your mind for too long and it’s time to let go.”

In the music video, she performs the heck out of the song.

In the music video for “No Es Importante,” iLe does karaoke to her own song in Puerto Rican restaurant. Even though no one is paying attention to her, she has the time of her life under a disco ball. When she disconnects the microphone at the end, it feels like she’s broken free of the romance.

“No Es Importante” previews iLe’s upcoming album. She won the Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Song last year thanks to her collaboration “En Cantos” with Natalia Lafourcade.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Residente Was On ‘The Daily Show’ And It Was Incredible

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Meet VRYWVY: The Self-Taught Latina DJ That is Taking Over TikTok

Latidomusic

Meet VRYWVY: The Self-Taught Latina DJ That is Taking Over TikTok

By April 23, 2021 at 11:10 am
BY  | April 23, 2021 AT 11:10 am
Courtesy of VRYWVY

Welcome to Spotlight, where we do a deep dive in the careers of artists, producers, songwriters and more people making an impact in the Latin music industry.

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, chances are that you’ve come across one of VRYWVY’s mixes. The Mexican-born, Dallas-raised Latina DJ has taken over TikTok with her incredible mixes that have transported us to clubs pre-pandemic. From Reggaeton, to R&B, Hip-Hop, and more, VRYWVY, has over 171K followers on TikTok, 15K followers on SoundCloud, and over 10K on Instagram.

@vrywvy

Working on some ideas for a new mix for y’all 🥳 👀 #fyp #djtiktok #jbalvin

♬ original sound – vrywvy

However, VRYWVY is more than just a TiKTok sensation: the Latina DJ told us here at Latido Music by mitú that she learned how to use the 1s and 2s through YouTube videos, has her own curated radio show, and hosts her events through her own production company, creating not just DJ sets, but an entire experience for partygoers.

Watch our full interview with VRYWVY below where we talk about how she first got into music, what it means for her to be a Latina DJ, the songs that get ANY party started and more below.

VRYWVY’s mission is clear: to inspire Latina DJs, bring good vibes and create memorable experiences for everyone at her events that go beyond a smooth DJ transition. Good luck with everything, VRYWVY!

READ: Los Ángeles Azules Announces 40th Anniversary Tour, Drops Guaynaa Collab

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyJ BalvinspotlightTiktokvrywvy

Los Ángeles Azules Announces 40th Anniversary Tour, Drops Guaynaa Collab

Latidomusic

Los Ángeles Azules Announces 40th Anniversary Tour, Drops Guaynaa Collab

By at 7:41 am
BY  | April 23, 2021 AT 7:41 am
ANGELESAZULESMX / INSTAGRAM

This fall legendary Mexican group Los Ángeles Azules is going on tour. To celebrate their upcoming tour, the band released the music video for their new single “Cumbia A La Gente” with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa.

Los Ángeles Azules is celebrating 40 years together.

To commemorate 40 years in the music industry, Los Ángeles Azules will be embarking on the 40 Años Tour. Tickets for the show are on sale now. The tour kicks off in August in Corpus Christi and runs through November. There are a few dates in 2022 as well.

Los Ángeles Azules has two music videos with over a billion views each.

Los Ángeles Azules is 40 years in the game and fabulous. The cumbia group that hails from Iztapalapa recently achieved the incredible feat of having two music videos cross over a billion views each on YouTube. Los Ángeles Azules’ remake of Natalia Lafourcade’s “Nunca Es Suficiente” with Natalia has over 1.2 billion views. The group’s video for “Mis Sentimientos” with Ximena Sariñana has over a billion views.

Los Ángeles Azules turns out the grocery store with Guaynaa in their new video.

Los Ángeles Azules is always keeping cumbia fresh. For their latest single “Cumbia a La Gente,” they team up with Guaynaa. The song blends Azules’ tropical sound with Guaynaa’s reggaeton edge. This cumbiatón bop is pretty catchy. You can always count on Guaynaa to get the party started.

In the music video for “Cumbia a La Gente,” Los Ángeles Azules and Guaynaa turn the grocery store into a club. There’s a turn-up happening in all the aisles.

Another one of Los Ángeles Azules’ recent hits was the pop crossover “Amor a La Primera Vista” with Belinda, Horacio Palencia, and Lalo Ebratt. The group’s latest album is De Buenos Aires Para El Mundo featuring Argentine pop stars like Juan Ingaramo and Lali.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Juan Ingaramo is Argentina’s “Fenómeno del Mambo” in His Music Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Cumbiaguaynaalos angeles azulesNatalia Lafourcadeximena sarinana