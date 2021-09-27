Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello + More Latinos Performed For Global Citizen Festival

Music

The Global Citizen Festival took place this weekend. Artists performed from all over the world in order to raise awareness for the charity that’s aiming to defeat poverty. Many of our favorite Latin artists like Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Camila Cabello performed. There were also standout performances from Camilo, Ozuna, and Lali.

This year’s Global Citizen Festival raised over $1.1 billion dollars.

Global Citizen Live was a 24-hour global event that took place on Sept. 25. Artists across seven continents banded together for Global Citizen’s aim “to defend the planet and defeat poverty” and together they raised over $1.1 billion dollars. Global Citizen also received funding to help plant 157 million trees and to procure over 60 million COVID-19 vaccines.

Ricky Martin

Ahead of the opening of his tour with Enrique Iglesias in Las Vegas, Ricky Martin filmed his live performance live from there. The Puerto Rican superstar performed his recent hits like “Vente Pa’ Ca” and “Que Rico Fuera.” The shining moment from his flashy performances had to be his throwback to the ’90s smash “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez performed live from her home turf of New York City Her set included most of her greatest hits like “Jenny From the Block,” “All I Have,” and “I’m Real.” Ja Rule and LL Cool J joined J.Lo onstage for their collaborations. Lopez also performed her new single “Cambia El Paso” with Rauw Alejandro. For her finale, she debuted the new song “On My Way” from her upcoming movie Marry Me.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello also performed live from New York City. She sang her breakthrough hits like “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.” Her boyfriend Shawn Mendes joined her for their duet “Señorita.” Cabello also included her new single “Don’t Go Yet” in her set. During Coldplay’s performance, the British band brought out Cabello and Mendes to perform the song “Yellow” with them.

Ozuna

Ozuna performed live from the Greek Theatre in L.A. The Puerto Rican superstar was representing reggaeton music at the event. Ozuna performed his recent hits like “Caramelo” and “Del Mar.” He had the venue moving to his global smash hit “Taki Taki” sans DJ Snake, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez.

Camilo

Camilo performed live from Madrid in Spain. The Colombian pop star performed songs from his latest album Mis Manos. His set included the viral “Vida De Rico” and his recent smash hit “KESI.” Camilo brought out his wife, Evaluna Montaner, to perform their sexy duet “Machu Picchu.”

Lali

Lali performed live from Buenos Aires in Argentina. The Argentine pop princess threw it way back to one of her earlier hits “Boomerang.” She also sang “Bailo Pa Mi” from her latest album Libra. No Lali performance would be complete without her empowering anthem “Laligera” and fortunately she made sure to include it.

