Our Top 5 Songs On Enrique lglesias’ ‘Final’ Album With Bad Bunny, Myke Towers + More

Enrique Iglesias released one of his last albums, Final Vol. 1, on Sept. 17. For his penultimate hurrah, the Spanish superstar teamed up with Latin heavy-hitters like Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, and Farruko. Crema is here with five of our favorite songs from Iglesias’ latest LP.

The Final albums will mark the end of Enrique Iglesias’ recording career.

Earlier this month, Iglesias revealed his Final Vol. 1 album. With that news, he also announced that it’s one of his last albums. Vol. 2 will wrap up his recording career. Iglesias added that he will remain active as a songwriter. After 25 years in the industry, he will be going out on top with the record for the most No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, 27. Fans can catch him on tour in the U.S. this fall with Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin.

“Pendejo”

With the release of Final Vol. 1, Iglesias also premiered the music video for “Pendejo.” It’s a Latin pop ballad with a reggaeton beat that captures the magic of his earlier hits. Iglesias sings about the pendejadas that love can put us through. At 46-years-old, Iglesias is still that Spanish heartthrob that he’s known for in the stunning video.

“Te Fuiste” with Myke Towers

“Te Fuiste” with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers is one of the new collaborations on Final Vol. 1. Iglesias knows how to lay the heartbreak on thick in the haunting ballad. Towers adds an extra layer of emotion to Iglesias’ tune with his fiery guest verse. This sad song really hits different.

“Me Pase” with Farruko

Before Farruko blew up with “Pepas,” Iglesias enlisted the Puerto Rican singer for their collaboration “Me Pase.” In the tropical bop, both artists sing about blaming it on the alcohol. It’s a feel good moment on Final Vol. 1.

“Chasing The Sun”

Iglesias also included a few English songs on his album like “Chasing the Sun.” In the standout, he channels ’80-inspired pop with a tropical twist. “We don’t give a f*ck!” Iglesias shouts. He is known for his big party anthems and this new song is definitely one of them.

“El Baño” with Bad Bunny

Final Vol. 1 also includes a few of Iglesias’ older singles like “El Baño.” Before Bad Bunny became a global superstar, Iglesias enlisted him for this naughty banger in 2018. A few years later and their collaboration is still as hot as ever.

