Maluma & Sebastián Yatra Among Colombian Artists Bringing Magic To Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Movie

Music

Disney’s next animated film “Encanto” is set in Colombia, so naturally many Colombian artists were invited to join the project. Maluma is part of the movie’s cast while singers like Sebastián Yatra and Carlos Vives are contributing to the soundtrack.

Maluma stars in “Encanto” as Mariano.

“I’m proud to be part of this beautiful story!” @maluma joins the cast of #Encanto as Mariano, the town heartthrob! See it in theaters this Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/O9tpbfm41N — Disney (@Disney) October 21, 2021

Maluma will be voicing the character of Mariano, Isabel Madrigal’s fiancé. Much like Maluma himself, Mariano has been described as a “heartthrob” by the movie’s co-director, Jared Bush.

“There was only ever one person we dreamed could play ‘Encanto’ heartthrob, Mariano,” Bush wrote on Twitter. “It had to be Maluma and he CRUSHED it! Someone that handsome shouldn’t be allowed to be so hilarious! ¡Bienvenidos Papi Juancho!”

Sebastián Yatra is performing the main theme song, “Dos Oruguitas.”

Another Colombian heartthrob, Sebastián Yatra, will be singing the main theme for “Encanto.” Nuyorican playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the song “Dos Oruguitas” that Yatra will be singing during the movie. When the credits roll, Yatra will also be performing the English version of the song as “Two Oruguitas.” A preview of the song is shown in Yatra’s announcement video [above].

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a part of a Disney movie and it really hits the heart when it’s a Disney movie about my country and showing the best of what we have to offer, which is love and family and miracles,” Yatra said in a Disney statement.

Colombian icon Carlos Vives will perform “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” another featured movie track. Maluma will join the cast in singing “All of You” as Mariano.

“Encanto” opens in theaters on November 24. The soundtrack will be released a week ahead on November 19.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com