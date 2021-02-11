Dua Lipa is Adding a Bad Bunny and J Balvin Collab to ‘Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition’
Dua Lipa is gearing up to re-release her latest album Future Nostalgia on Feb. 12. The new Moonlight Edition will feature “Un Día,” her hit collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
Dua Lipa’s keeping the Future Nostalgia reissues coming.
During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British pop star is focused on releasing new iterations of her Future Nostalgia album that dropped last March. The original LP featured hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical.” The remix album Club Future Nostalgia followed last August and now The Moonlight Edition will land this Friday.
Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition will feature her current Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit “Levitating” featuring DaBaby and the new single “We’re Good.” In July, she collaborated with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on the Tainy-helmed “Un Día (One Day)” that will also be included on the reissue.
She’s made an impact in the Latin music scene with “Un Día (One Day).”
“Un Día (One Day)” is a bilingual bop where reggaeton and pop music collide. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy dreamed up this super collaboration and made it a reality. Dua Lipa scored her first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts in the U.S.
“It was really fun,” Dua Lipa told Grammy.com about the collaboration last year. “[Bad Bunny and J Balvin] have such great energies, such lovely boys. What I love to do with the collaborations I do is always something that people don’t expect me to do, something that’s a little bit outside my comfort zone. I love to experiment.”
One of Dua Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year is for “Un Día (One Day).” With Tainy, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, they’re up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It’s a major moment for a Spanish-language collaboration in the pop category.
