Dua Lipa is Adding a Bad Bunny and J Balvin Collab to ‘Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition’

Bad Bunny has consistently been building upon what it means to be a music icon. He’s helped bring reggaeton into the worldwide mainstream and he’s created albums that mashup reggaeton with pop and indie sounds. He’s also landed acting roles in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

But last month he took his stardom to a whole other level: the center ring of a WWE match! And he’s not done yet.

It looks like Bad Bunny will be taking center stage at WrestleMania 37 in April.

WWE 'in talks with world's biggest pop star Bad Bunny over WrestleMania 37 match' after successful Royal Rumble spot

Bad Bunny is doing more in WWE than just assisting Damian Priest during his matches. According to reports, Bad Bunny is drawing massive WWE merchandise sales at the moment.

Bad Bunny has been involved with Damian Priest on WWE television since his first appearance at the Royal Rumble, and there has been speculation that he will be working with WWE heading into WrestleMania.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Bad Bunny has been a ‘gigantic’ hit for WWE when it comes to their merchandise. The report stated that last week, Bad Bunny held four of the top merchandise selling spots. His t-shirt took spots one, three (women’s), and four (youth). Along with this, his pullover hoodie was at number two as well.

So it makes sense that San Benito would be looking to further his wrestling career. He has been training at WWE‘s Performance Center and is set to appear in-ring at WrestleMania 37 on either April 10th or 11th.

eWrestlingNews has the scoop that Bad Bunny will be teaming with Booker T at the show. Booker T is of course the subject of Bad Bunny’s new mega-hit track; and now the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer will apparently be entering the ring with our beloved Conejo Malo.

Original Story Published February 1, 2021:

Bad Bunny turned his childhood WWE dreams into reality when he appeared on the Royal Rumble special on Jan. 31. The Puerto Rican superstar performed his song “Booker T” and also got into it with a few of the wrestlers.

Bad Bunny performed his new single “Booker T” for the first time.

On his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny fanboyed over WWE legend Booker T while comparing his top reign in Latin music to the wrestler’s championship reign. In the music video, which was released last month, the actual Booker T appears alongside Benito singing his praises.

Bad Bunny reunited with Booker T for his first live performance of the song “Booker T” during the Royal Rumble. “Estoy en mi peak,” he spits as Booker T stood there statuesquely like in the music video. To wrap up the performance, Booker T dropped his signature line “Can you dig it, sucka?” That’s also a part of the swaggering anthem.

Bad Bunny also got into the ring for his wrestling debut.

During his short tenure on the show, Bad Bunny also got embroiled in a rivalry with wrestlers John Morrison and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. After Bad Bunny finished his performance, The Miz destroyed his DJ set.

Bad Bunny was not very happy about that and he came out during the middle of the Royal Rumble event when wrestlers are eliminated when they’re tossed out of the ring. When The Miz and Morrison saw Benito approaching, they were distracted and pushed out of the ring. To add insult to injury, Bad Bunny got into the ring and jumped on top of them from the top rope.

The WWE commentators were doing the most during Bad Bunny’s wrestling debut. The guys doing the commentary in English said, “I’ve heard of flying squirrels, but flying bunnies?!” The ones doing the WWE Español commentary came through with the best anecdote of the night: “¡Los conejos brican!”

