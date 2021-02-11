Latidomusic

Dua Lipa is Adding a Bad Bunny and J Balvin Collab to ‘Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition’

By February 11, 2021 at 6:50 am
DUALIPA / BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

Dua Lipa is gearing up to re-release her latest album Future Nostalgia on Feb. 12. The new Moonlight Edition will feature “Un Día,” her hit collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Dua Lipa's keeping the Future Nostalgia reissues coming.

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British pop star is focused on releasing new iterations of her Future Nostalgia album that dropped last March. The original LP featured hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical.” The remix album Club Future Nostalgia followed last August and now The Moonlight Edition will land this Friday.

Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition will feature her current Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit “Levitating” featuring DaBaby and the new single “We’re Good.” In July, she collaborated with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on the Tainy-helmed “Un Día (One Day)” that will also be included on the reissue.

She’s made an impact in the Latin music scene with “Un Día (One Day).”

“Un Día (One Day)” is a bilingual bop where reggaeton and pop music collide. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy dreamed up this super collaboration and made it a reality. Dua Lipa scored her first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts in the U.S.

“It was really fun,” Dua Lipa told Grammy.com about the collaboration last year. “[Bad Bunny and J Balvin] have such great energies, such lovely boys. What I love to do with the collaborations I do is always something that people don’t expect me to do, something that’s a little bit outside my comfort zone. I love to experiment.”

One of Dua Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year is for “Un Día (One Day).” With Tainy, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, they’re up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It’s a major moment for a Spanish-language collaboration in the pop category.

J Balvin Gives Drill Music a Spin in Eladio Carrión’s “TATA” Music Video

J Balvin Gives Drill Music a Spin in Eladio Carrión’s “TATA” Music Video

BY  | February 11, 2021 AT 6:55 am
RIMAS ENTERTAINMENT / PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER CABRERA

J Balvin has pretty much done it all when it comes to music. The Colombian superstar dabbles in drill music for the first time in Eladio Carrión’s “TATA” music video that was released on Feb. 8.

Eladio Carrión’s music reflects hip-hop in both the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“TATA” is one of the standout tracks on Eladio Carrión’s second album Monarca. He’s Puerto Rican by way of Kansas. Having grown up in both the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico, Carrión’s music not only reflects Latin trap and reggaeton, but also hip-hop and the emerging drill music genre.

The late Dominican-American rapper Pop Smoke helped popularize drill music on his posthumously-released debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Another Bronx-based Dominican rapper, Chucky73, extended the genre’s reach with his album De Chamaquito Siempre Cabezu last year.

J Balvin hits the NYC streeets with Carrión in the “TATA” video.

The drill music banger on Monarca is “TATA” featuring J Balvin. For J Balvin, it’s one of his first times giving this latest iteration of hip-hop music a spin. Carrión sounds at home as he flexes his malleable, bilingual flow in Spanish and English. Balvin finds his footing alongside Carrión as he boasts about his luxurious lifestyle. Carrión and Balvin rhyme Hakuna Matata with “Tata” and make it sound cool on this swaggering, soon-to-be rap classic.

In the music video for “TATA,” Carrión and J Balvin take it to the streets of New York City, where drill music reigns. The guys later bring the party into a local bodega and later into a run-down apartment. The snow outside doesn’t slow down their turn-up.

Carrión’s Monarca reached No. 11 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Albums chart last month. Argentina’s trap music queen Cazzu, Boricua heartthrob Lunay, and rising Mexican star Natanael Cano are among the other featured artists on the album.

drill musiceladio carrionJ Balvin

Bad Bunny Is Going All In On Wrestling And We Ain’t Mad About It

Bad Bunny Is Going All In On Wrestling And We Ain’t Mad About It

BY  | February 10, 2021 AT 11:22 am
WWE / YouTube

Bad Bunny has consistently been building upon what it means to be a music icon. He’s helped bring reggaeton into the worldwide mainstream and he’s created albums that mashup reggaeton with pop and indie sounds. He’s also landed acting roles in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

But last month he took his stardom to a whole other level: the center ring of a WWE match! And he’s not done yet.

It looks like Bad Bunny will be taking center stage at WrestleMania 37 in April.

Bad Bunny is doing more in WWE than just assisting Damian Priest during his matches. According to reports, Bad Bunny is drawing massive WWE merchandise sales at the moment.

Bad Bunny has been involved with Damian Priest on WWE television since his first appearance at the Royal Rumble, and there has been speculation that he will be working with WWE heading into WrestleMania.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Bad Bunny has been a ‘gigantic’ hit for WWE when it comes to their merchandise. The report stated that last week, Bad Bunny held four of the top merchandise selling spots. His t-shirt took spots one, three (women’s), and four (youth). Along with this, his pullover hoodie was at number two as well.

So it makes sense that San Benito would be looking to further his wrestling career. He has been training at WWE‘s Performance Center and is set to appear in-ring at WrestleMania 37 on either April 10th or 11th.

eWrestlingNews has the scoop that Bad Bunny will be teaming with Booker T at the show. Booker T is of course the subject of Bad Bunny’s new mega-hit track; and now the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer will apparently be entering the ring with our beloved Conejo Malo.

Original Story Published February 1, 2021:

Bad Bunny turned his childhood WWE dreams into reality when he appeared on the Royal Rumble special on Jan. 31. The Puerto Rican superstar performed his song “Booker T” and also got into it with a few of the wrestlers.

Bad Bunny performed his new single “Booker T” for the first time.

On his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny fanboyed over WWE legend Booker T while comparing his top reign in Latin music to the wrestler’s championship reign. In the music video, which was released last month, the actual Booker T appears alongside Benito singing his praises.

Bad Bunny reunited with Booker T for his first live performance of the song “Booker T” during the Royal Rumble. “Estoy en mi peak,” he spits as Booker T stood there statuesquely like in the music video. To wrap up the performance, Booker T dropped his signature line “Can you dig it, sucka?” That’s also a part of the swaggering anthem.

Bad Bunny also got into the ring for his wrestling debut.

During his short tenure on the show, Bad Bunny also got embroiled in a rivalry with wrestlers John Morrison and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. After Bad Bunny finished his performance, The Miz destroyed his DJ set.

Bad Bunny was not very happy about that and he came out during the middle of the Royal Rumble event when wrestlers are eliminated when they’re tossed out of the ring. When The Miz and Morrison saw Benito approaching, they were distracted and pushed out of the ring. To add insult to injury, Bad Bunny got into the ring and jumped on top of them from the top rope.

The WWE commentators were doing the most during Bad Bunny’s wrestling debut. The guys doing the commentary in English said, “I’ve heard of flying squirrels, but flying bunnies?!” The ones doing the WWE Español commentary came through with the best anecdote of the night: “¡Los conejos brican!”

Bad Bunnyroyal rumbleWrestlingWWE