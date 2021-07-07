‘Drag Race España’ Queens Recreated Rosalía’s Fiercest Looks

Latidomusic

Spanish pop star Rosalía’s style and music was celebrated during this week’s episode of Drag Race España. The Spanish drag queens recreated some of her most memorable looks.

Drag Race España opened with a tribute to La Veneno.

As queens de “Drag Race Espanha” realmente serviram nesse runway inspirado em “La Veneno”. pic.twitter.com/mU6C0siHRE — Jean César FOI SUSPENSO DE NOVO. ❁ (@garotoexemplar_) June 6, 2021

Drag Race España is an international spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The first season launched in June during Pride Month. In recent weeks, the show has highlighted Spanish icons like La Veneno and the music of Monica Naranjo, Fangoria, and Bad Gyal. A Rosalía episode was expected and the series finally delivered.

Like the popular segment on the U.S. version of the show that’s highlighted Madonna and Lady Gaga, this week’s runway theme on Drag Race España was Night of 1,000 Rosalías. Even though Rosalía is only a few years into her career, she’s served some fierce looks in the meanwhile.

Pupi Poisson served “Pienso En Tu Mirá” realness.

Conceptually, Pupi Poisson served the most out-of-the-box look. She took the moment from Rosalía’s “Pienso En Tu Mirá” music video where the singer is surrounded by rifles, blades, and baseball bats and turned that into catwalk fashion.

Carmen Farala pulled her Rosalía Grammys look together in one day.

Carmen Farala also served an impressive look. After Farala saw that she and Dovima Nurmi had the same outfit, she gave Nurmi her bodysuit and constructed a new look in one day. Farala took inspiration from Rosalía’s red outfit from the 2020 Grammy Awards where the singer won her first Grammy for the El Mal Querer album.

Dovima Nurma recalled Rosalía’s MTV VMAs debut.

Nurmi’s look was inspired by Rosalía’s bodysuit at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Rosalía performed a trio of singles: “A Ningún Hombre,” “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” with Ozuna, and “Aute Cuture.” She also won her first MTV VMA controversially in the Best Latin category for “Con Altura” with J Balvin and El Guincho.

Sagittaria took inspiration from Rosalía’s Coachella debut.

Sagittaria lifted Rosalía’s look from her 2019 debut at the Coachella Music Festival. Sagittaria’s fate on the shows was in limbo after the maxi-challenge and her look didn’t win her any favors with the judges.

Killer Queen’s look was inspired by Rosalía’s Vogue España photoshoot.

The singer donned a live snake on her face for the photoshoot. The judges were enthralled to see Killer Queen’s take on Rosalía’s magazine cover look. The way the queen delivered the snake moment was a stroke of genius that only a drag queen could create.

The bottom two queens had to Lip Sync For Their Lives to Rosalía’s “Aute Cuture.”

Finalmente we got the Drag Race Spain x La Rosalía crossover 💃🏻 with her gayest song 😍 pic.twitter.com/G41fOfaow3 — Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) July 5, 2021

In a spoiler, Nurmi and Sagittaria ended up in the bottom two spots this week due to their lackluster comedy routines. They had to lip sync to the gayest song in Rosalía’s repertoire, “Aute Cuture.” After Nurmi refused to participate in the lip sync, she was eliminated from the show. The four remaining queens are Farala, Sagittaria, Poisson, and Killer Queen.

The queens of Drag Race España and Rosalía condemned the recent uptick of homophobic attacks in Spain.

vivimos una oleada de crimenes LGTBIfobicos por todo nuestro país, algo que no podemos permitir.Por eso pedimos justicia, ante el miedo levantémonos, queremos vivir libres y que haya un futuro para todes.

Por eso mañana nos manifestamos porque sin justicia no hay libertad pic.twitter.com/pf9zzfu9LO — ᑭᑌᑭI ᑭOISSOᑎ (@PupiPoisson) July 4, 2021

Despite Spain being a progressive country for LGBTQ+ folks, a Spanish gay man was beaten to death on the morning of July 3 outside of a gay club. Samuel Luiz, who was 24-years-old, died from his injuries in the hospital. His death has sparked a number of protests. Three men in Galicia have been arrested in connection to the possible hate crime. All the queens on Drag Race España and Rosalía spoke out against Luiz’s death and the homophobic attacks throughout the country.

