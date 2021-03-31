Latidomusic

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Denali Serves Disco in Kali Uchis “Telepatía” Video

By March 31, 2021 at 12:16 pm
RAMONA SLICK

Even though she was recently eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Denali is creating waves online with her lip sync videos. In her latest visual, the Mexican-American drag queen tackles Kali Uchis’ viral hit “Telepatía.”

The “Latina que Patina” made her mark on Drag Race.

Denali, the self-proclaimed “Latina que Patina,” was competing on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. During her run on the show, she served plenty of moments that paid homage to her Mexican heritage, including a standout lip-sync dressed as Quetzalcoatl.

Denali, who is also of Jewish descent, finished in eighth place. We sadly missed out on a Denali and Valentina crossover moment because of that elimination. While we’re sure there will be an All-Stars placement in her future, she’s keeping her digital presence alive. On Denali’s YouTube channel, she’s done lip sync videos for Britney Spears’ “If U Seek Amy” and the Pussycat Dolls’ “When I Grow Up.”

Denali’s “Telepatía” video is everything.

Recently Denali released a video lip sync of Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía.” This is the perfect synergy of queer Latina power as Denali noted in her post. “Super thankful to Kali Uchis and her team at EMI Records for this opportunity!” she wrote. “Having had this song on repeat since it came out and it’s such an honor to promote for more queer Latinx queens.” Uchis is openly bisexual.

In the VHS-like visual, Denali is living her disco fantasy. There are moments that are reminiscent of Studio 54 and other stunning shots of the drag queen at the beach. Shanté, you stay!

Denali is not the only queer artist taking on Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía.” She retweeted the account @imirregulargirl who gives the sensual smash justice as well.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Denali Foxx is Serving Mexicana Representation on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Chicano Pop Star Omar Apollo is Releasing a Hot Sauce Featuring His Family’s Recipe

Latidomusic

Chicano Pop Star Omar Apollo is Releasing a Hot Sauce Featuring His Family’s Recipe

By at 12:16 pm
BY  | March 31, 2021 AT 12:16 pm
NATE GUENTHER

Omar Apollo has something cooking and it’s not music. The rising Chicano pop star announced the release of his hot sauce Disha Hot and it’s coming this Friday.

Apollo’s Disha Hot sauce is based on a family recipe.

Apollo announced the news this week on his social media accounts. He said that Disha Hot was a project that he started working on at the start of his quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The website for Disha Hot reveals more information about the hot sauce’s origin.

“Omar’s parents immigrated to the US from Guadalajara and started a Mexican restaurant called El Super Taco, but sadly they had to close it after Omar was born,” the statement reads. “The recipe for Disha Hot has been passed down from generations and it has always been Omar’s dream to share it with the world.”

Fans can start ordering Apollo’s Disha Hot sauce on Friday from the website here. The hot sauce goes on sale at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST, so move fast because it’s a limited release. The flavor includes cilantro, lime, and toasted chile de arbol.

After a few years of generating buzz online through his EPs, Apollo released his debut album Apolonio last October. Though not one to put a label on his sexual identity, the LP features some pretty queer tracks, including “Hey Boy” with Apollo’s BFF Kali Uchis, who is openly bisexual. We stan.

“I’ve been pretty fluid with my music since like the beginning,” Apollo told SPIN in October. “I was a little more subtle about it before. This project made me feel that I had to be real and be myself. I just write from experience.”

Another standout on the album is Apollo’s corrido-R&B hybrid “Dos Uno Nueve,” a nod to his Indiana area code. Last week, he teamed up with pop hit-maker Benny Blanco for his album Friends Keep Secrets 2. They collaborated on the track “Care.” Apollo also featured on C. Tangana’s “Te Olvidaste” for the Spanish rapper’s El Madrileño album.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Kali Uchis Goes Back to Her Pereira Roots in Self-Directed “Telepatía” Music Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
c tanganaKali Uchisomar apollo

Mexican Rapper Niña Dioz’s ‘Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios’ is a Hip-Hop Album for Women and Queer Folks

Latidomusic

Mexican Rapper Niña Dioz’s ‘Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios’ is a Hip-Hop Album for Women and Queer Folks

By at 12:15 pm
BY  | March 31, 2021 AT 12:15 pm
NACIONAL RECORDS

Mexico’s premier queer rapper Niña Dioz released her new album Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios on Friday. With 12 new tracks, she flexes her versatility as an artist in genres like reggaeton, Latin trap, and R&B.

Dioz is making the Latin hip-hop scene more inclusive for women and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Echoing Dioz’s stance as a voice for the non-conforming in Latin hip-hop, she offers a powerful message about her LP. “To all the warrior witches, cabronas, fighting against the tide… oye!” she said in a statement.

In a machista hip-hop scene, Dioz has represented the communities who are often left out: the women and queer folks. Her career spans over a decade. In the US, she made her live debut at South by Southwest in 2009. In 2018, Dioz released her album Reyna through Nacional Records, the label that’s also behind Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios.

Her new album includes multiple all-women collaborations with artists like Hispana and Rebeca Lane.

Dioz’s latest album is the perfect release for Women’s History Month with multiple all-women collaborations. In “Mezcal,” she blends hip-hop with a ranchera music edge. Dioz teams up with fellow Mexicana Hispana. “¡Viva México cabronas!” she wrote on YouTube about the music video.

Dioz’s bruja shout-out opens the song “Kamikaze” featuring Guatemalan artist Rebeca Lane. A hypnotic flute and hard-hitting trap beats back the women as they unleash their lyrical ammo. “I don’t need a cabellero because I do what I want,” Dioz spits in Spanish. It’s an explosive and empowering anthem all in one.

Another standout on the album is “Último Perreo” where Dioz shines alone. Dioz throws an inclusive club party where she perreas with another woman as folks in the LGBTQ+ community are living their best lives.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Javiera Mena Turns Up the Melodrama in “Dos” Music Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
hip-hophispanaLGBTQNiña Diozrebeca lane