‘American Idol’ Singer David Archuleta Comes Out As Part Of LGBTQ+ Community

American Idol favorite David Archuleta came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community on June 12. In time for Pride Month, the singer shared his experience to help those reconciling their religious beliefs with their queer identity.

David Archuleta came in second place on American Idol in 2007.

David Archuleta is most known for finishing in second place on the seventh season of American Idol. He was in the highly-publicized “Battle of the Davids” against winner David Cook. The Miami-born singer of Honduran descent has always been proud of his Latinx roots. At the 2009 Alma Awards, Archuleta performed the bolero classic “Contigo En La Distancia.” He’s fluent in Spanish and that comes through in his incredible performances.

David Archuleta is coming out as part of the LGBGTIA+ community.

🙏❤️ sharing my thoughts pic.twitter.com/NELz0Ufc10 — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) June 12, 2021

When Archuleta was 6-years-old, his family relocated to Utah, so he’s a practicing Mormon. In an Instagram post, he wants his fans to know that you can be both religious and part of the LGBTQ+ community. Archuleta revealed that he first came out as gay to his family in 2014. Later on, he felt love for both genders and thought that he was bisexual. After admitting that he may fit under the asexual identity because he’s “saving [himself] for marriage,” Archuleta is putting himself under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella for now.

“I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of the community and trying to find that balance with their faith, which is also a huge part of their identity like myself,” Archuleta wrote. “I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-Day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith.”

For those in the LGBTQ+ community grappling with religion, David Archuleta’s coming out is major for representation.

All right now! Just finished my show with a live (and socially distanced!) audience in what seems like forever. I didn’t realize how much I missed it! Thank you Athens, GA @universityofga for joining me tonight. pic.twitter.com/EYxlShflxV — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) April 24, 2021

As Archuleta mentioned, that tug of war between religious beliefs and queer identity is real no matter what the religion of the person is. As one of the most prominent religious pop stars, for his fans to read “God made me how I am for a purpose” is an important moment for representation.

“I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other,” Archuleta added. “For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make me who I am… I needed to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know that you’re not alone. You can be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan.”

You can catch David Archuleta on his national tour next year.

Like I said, third time’s a charm, right?

OK, All Right Tour 2022

Hold on to your old tickets as they will still be valid for these new dates. Check with your ticket outlet where you made the purchase for any questions. Can't wait to see you all again! Until then, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/c9JDsggPyR — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) March 30, 2021

Post-American Idol, Archuleta is still one of the top-selling acts from the show. He reprogrammed his national Ok, All Right Tour for 2022. The tour kicks off in L.A. in Feb. 7 and runs through March. BRB, putting “Something ‘Bout Love” on repeat.

