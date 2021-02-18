K-Pop Meets Reggaeton in Chung Ha’s “Demente” song with Guaynaa

Latidomusic

Puerto Rican superstar Guaynaa has joined forces with K-Pop star Chung Ha. Their two cultures collide in the song “Demente” which was released on Feb. 15.

“Demente” is the latest in a wave of K-Pop and Latin music crossovers.

“Demente” is one of the songs on Chung Ha’s debut album Querencia that was also released on Monday. After her group I.O.I disbanded in 2017, Chung Ha has focused on her solo career. “Demente” with Guaynaa marks the latest collaboration in the new wave of Latin and K-Pop crossovers.

Chung Ha goes reggaeton with the help of Guaynaa.

“Demente” was produced by Roberto “Earcandy” Vásquez, who has worked in the past with Latin music superstars like Maluma, Wisin y Yandel, and Lali. K-Pop meets reggaeton in this refreshing, multilingual bop. Chung Ha sings a few lines of the song in Spanish with stellar pronunciation. Guaynaa slides in at the halfway point with an explosive guest verse. Chung Ha and Guaynaa are the perfect South Korea and Puerto Rico pop ambassadors here and together, they’re an unexpected yet delightful duo.

Another crossover moment on Chung Ha’s Querencia album is “Dream of You” with Dutch DJ R3HAB. Guaynaa is most known for his global smash “ReBoTa.” He’s recently scored new hits with his girlfriend Lele Pons in “Se Te Nota” and “Chica Ideal” with Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra.

As far as K-Pop and Latin music crossovers go, Super Junior has done a number of collaborations. The guys teamed up with Mexican group Reik in “One More Time (Otra Vez)” and Dominican-American pop star Leslie Grace for “Lo Siento.” The future of global music is in the K-Pop and Latin music collabs.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com