K-Pop Meets Reggaeton in Chung Ha’s “Demente” song with Guaynaa

By February 18, 2021 at 12:43 pm
CHUNGHA_OFFICIAL / GUAYNAA / INSTAGRAM

Puerto Rican superstar Guaynaa has joined forces with K-Pop star Chung Ha. Their two cultures collide in the song “Demente” which was released on Feb. 15.

“Demente” is the latest in a wave of K-Pop and Latin music crossovers.

“Demente” is one of the songs on Chung Ha’s debut album Querencia that was also released on Monday. After her group I.O.I disbanded in 2017, Chung Ha has focused on her solo career. “Demente” with Guaynaa marks the latest collaboration in the new wave of Latin and K-Pop crossovers.

Chung Ha goes reggaeton with the help of Guaynaa.

“Demente” was produced by Roberto “Earcandy” Vásquez, who has worked in the past with Latin music superstars like Maluma, Wisin y Yandel, and Lali. K-Pop meets reggaeton in this refreshing, multilingual bop. Chung Ha sings a few lines of the song in Spanish with stellar pronunciation. Guaynaa slides in at the halfway point with an explosive guest verse. Chung Ha and Guaynaa are the perfect South Korea and Puerto Rico pop ambassadors here and together, they’re an unexpected yet delightful duo.

Another crossover moment on Chung Ha’s Querencia album is “Dream of You” with Dutch DJ R3HAB. Guaynaa is most known for his global smash “ReBoTa.” He’s recently scored new hits with his girlfriend Lele Pons in “Se Te Nota” and “Chica Ideal” with Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra.

As far as K-Pop and Latin music crossovers go, Super Junior has done a number of collaborations. The guys teamed up with Mexican group Reik in “One More Time (Otra Vez)” and Dominican-American pop star Leslie Grace for “Lo Siento.” The future of global music is in the K-Pop and Latin music collabs.

By February 17, 2021 at 7:43 am
COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN

Karol G is breaking in 2021 with one of the biggest collaborations of the Year. The Colombian superstar teamed up with J Balvin and her fiancé, Anuel AA, for “Location.” The trio gives reggaeton a country music makeover in the music video that was released on Feb. 12.

Karol G takes reggaeton on a country music detour.

There’s no denying Karol G’s star power that only grew stronger in 2020. Her last single “Bichota” impressively peaked within the top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart that pulls streaming data from over 200 countries and territories, including the U.S. To keep the momentum going, she recruited her compatriot J Balvin and Puerto Rican trapero Anuel for “Location.”

Karol G wrote “Location” with J Balvin, Anuel AA, and her longtime producer Ovy on the Drums, who at the helm of this stellar collaboration. Karol finds her groove in the song’s unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and country music. Balvin and Anuel come along for the ride in this perreo-ready hoedown. There was going to be a point where the old town road led to Colombia. Karol dropped a pin on one of the most fun and imaginative moments in reggaeton with “Location.”

It’s a reggaeton hoedown in the “Location” music video.

The music video for “Location” was directed by Colin Tilley, who has shot videos for pop stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Britney Spears. Karol G goes full yee-haw rocking a cowboy hat with her rhinestoned outfit. J Balvin and Anuel also get in on the reggaeton jig in the middle of the desert.

Karol G’s next album is a highly-anticipated release of the year. She’s so far previewed it with the previous hits “Bichota” and “Ay, Dios Mío!”

Anuel AAJ BalvinKarol GReggaeton

Dua Lipa is Adding a Bad Bunny and J Balvin Collab to ‘Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition’

By February 11, 2021 at 6:50 am
DUALIPA / BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

Dua Lipa is gearing up to re-release her latest album Future Nostalgia on Feb. 12. The new Moonlight Edition will feature “Un Día,” her hit collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Dua Lipa’s keeping the Future Nostalgia reissues coming.

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British pop star is focused on releasing new iterations of her Future Nostalgia album that dropped last March. The original LP featured hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical.” The remix album Club Future Nostalgia followed last August and now The Moonlight Edition will land this Friday.

Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition will feature her current Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit “Levitating” featuring DaBaby and the new single “We’re Good.” In July, she collaborated with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on the Tainy-helmed “Un Día (One Day)” that will also be included on the reissue.

She’s made an impact in the Latin music scene with “Un Día (One Day).”

“Un Día (One Day)” is a bilingual bop where reggaeton and pop music collide. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy dreamed up this super collaboration and made it a reality. Dua Lipa scored her first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts in the U.S.

“It was really fun,” Dua Lipa told Grammy.com about the collaboration last year. “[Bad Bunny and J Balvin] have such great energies, such lovely boys. What I love to do with the collaborations I do is always something that people don’t expect me to do, something that’s a little bit outside my comfort zone. I love to experiment.”

One of Dua Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year is for “Un Día (One Day).” With Tainy, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, they’re up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It’s a major moment for a Spanish-language collaboration in the pop category.

Bad Bunnydua lipaJ BalvinReggaetontainy