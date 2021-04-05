Latidomusic

Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda Have Mini Los Dinos Reunion With Empowering Corrido “Nuestra Tierra”

By April 5, 2021 at 11:00 am
JOEOJEDAOFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

Chris Pérez, the widower of Selena, is back with his first taste of new music in over a decade. The Mexican-American musician regroups with his old Los Dinos bandmate Joe Ojeda for the new single “Nuestra Tierra.” The song also features Victoria La Mala and Yorch.

“Nuestra Tierra” is a song that reflects on the Mexican immigrant experience.

Pérez’s last musical project was with Kumbia All-Starz. They teamed up for the song “La Vida De Un Genio” in 2010. He returns to the music scene in “Nuestra Tierra.” The corrido reflects on the life of a Mexican immigrant moving to the US in search of the American Dream.

“I love this song because it truly reflects the times that we’re living in as immigrants in this country,” Victoria La Mala said in a statement. “We come here looking for a better life, but we sacrifice and leave so much behind. It was so incredible to have the opportunity to work with people that I’ve admired and looked up to for years like Chris and Joe. Yorch is also super talented and like me and so many people, moved to this country looking to follow our dreams and search for more opportunities.”

“Nuestra Tierra” is filled with Mexican talent like Victoria La Mala and Yorch.

Pérez played the guitar on the empowering “Nuestra Tierra” while Ojeda and Roberto “Bobbo” Gómez handled the production duties. Victoria La Mala and Yorch trade verses about the struggle Mexican immigrants face while trying to find a better life in the U.S.

“Bobbo, Joe, and myself came up with the chord structure, the arrangement basically,” Pérez said. “Jorge Eduardo [Yorch] and Victoria were doing their thing, scribbling away like crazy on their notepads. I wasn’t quite sure what they were coming up with but the second I heard them singing their part, well, it was like magic. And to be a part of something like that is a rarity these days, so I am truly proud of the song.”

The song also marks a reunion between two old Los Dinos bandmates.

“Nuestra Tierra” also marks a mini-reunion between two of Selena’s Los Dino band members, Pérez and Ojeda. The two say this song was created “on the fly” during downtime in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The song’s power and message moved us all,” Ojeda said. “This song really focuses on us, los Mexicanos, los Paisanos, especially La Raza that is still living ‘on the other side’ and simply wanting a better life for their families. And isn’t that what we all want? My hope for this song is that it resonates with a lot of people and that everyone understands its message.”

A Mexican Artist Is Making Pancake Art That’s Too Beautiful To Eat

Culture

A Mexican Artist Is Making Pancake Art That’s Too Beautiful To Eat

By April 1, 2021 at 3:11 pm
nappancakes / TikTok

Social media is where people can show off just about anything they create. This includes art in any and all media, like pancake art. Claudia, the creator behind Nappan Pancake art, is the latest artist watching their art reach the masses.

Claudia, the artist behind Nappan Pancake art, got her start because of the pandemic.

@nappancakes

casi ✨1 año✨haciendo #pancakeart 🥞 #parati #foryou #viral #trend #glowup #art #foryoupage

♬ Inox la bggg – ᗰᗩᖇIE ᗰOI ᑎᗩᖇᑌTO

The artist first started to play around with pancake art last spring break when the pandemic forced businesses and schools to close. Claudia wanted to get more creative with her kids’ breakfasts since they were now always at home.

“I started experimenting with making Pancake art,” Claudia recalls to mitú. “At first I only used the color of the natural dough and a little cocoa. At first, I just used the ketchup dispensers and little by little I learned.”

Claudia uses her pancake art to honor some truly iconic people.

@nappancakes

Responder a @detodoun_poco233 Cepillín ✨🥞✨ en nuestros ♥️ #parati #fy #HijosAdopTiktoks #adoptiktoks #viral #foryou @cepillintv #pancakeart ncakeart

♬ La Feria de Cepillin – Cepillín

Cepillín recently died and the loss was felt throughout the community. He made our lives joyous and fun with his music, especially his birthday song. Some of the creations are done for fans who request to see their faves turned into delicious pancake art.

The artist loves creating the edible works of art.

@nappancakes

Responder a @smr.885 cuál es tu canción favorita de #selenaquintanilla 🥞🌹 #parati #fy #viral #pancakeart #foryou #art #texmex #pt #trend

♬ sonido original – 💫✨SELENA POR SIEMPRE✨💫

The journey of becoming a pancake artist has been a fun adventure for Claudia and her children. The more she has practiced, the more she has been able to do.

“Sometimes I scream with excitement and I go to all the members of my house to see it,” Claudia says about her successes. “Other times it’s just a feeling like “disappointment could be better” other times it just breaks or burns and then I just cry but it usually feels very satisfying.”

You can check out all of her creations on TikTok.

@nappancakes

Responder a @reyna100804santoyo siii🥞✨ díganle que me adopte 🥺 @ederbez #adoptiktoks #hijosadoptiktoks #parati #foryou #viral #fy #art #pancakeart

♬ Little Bitty Pretty One – Thurston Harris

With 350,000 followers and growing, it won’t be long until more people start to fully enjoy Claudia’s art. Her children can’t get enough of it and she is so excited to share it with the rest of the world.

Here Is The Selena Funeral Footage You Might Not Have Seen

Entertainment

Here Is The Selena Funeral Footage You Might Not Have Seen

By March 31, 2021 at 12:47 am
AP / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

On April 3, 1995, Selena Quintanilla was put to rest after being shot and killed by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar. Selena’s funeral was open to the public so fans could bid La Reina De Tejano a final farewell. Let’s take a moment to remember her. Here Is The Selena Funeral Footage You Might Not Have Seen

Selena never built walls separating her from her fans. On the day of her funeral, it was no different.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Thousands of friends, family, and fans made their way to Corpus Christi, Texas to wish Selena a loving farewell. Mourners gathered at the church where her body was laid in rest for all of her loved ones to see and pay respect to.

La Reina de Tejano music was laid to rest on April 3, 1995.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Family, friends, and fans were devastated by the sudden and tragic death of the singer. Her career had just started to cross over into English-language music and people were falling in love with her all over again.

She was buried dressed in the iconic purple we have come to associate her with.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

One of Selena’s last moments was performing at the Houston Astrodome in front of thousands of fans. The image of the singer in her purple jumper is one of the most resounding images fans have of Selena all these years later.

Many people lined up to pay their respect of the beloved Tejano singer.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

“She was a great role model for everybody,” a fan told AP.

The world looked on as somber pallbearers carried Selena’s casket to her final resting place.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The once vibrant light of Selena Quintanilla was not extinguished when she died. She might not be with us physically anymore but her fans have kept her alive with her music and love.

Before lowering her casket, funeral-goers left hundreds of long-stemmed white roses, her favorite.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The roses were a touching homage to the singer and the love she shared with her fans.

It was truly a sorrowful moment for all those who loved and cherished the singer.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Hundreds of people lined the streets to get a glimpse of the hearse carrying Selena’s casket to the cemetery. Everyone was trying to get one final look at the special singer who changed the face of Latinos in music.

As in life, Selena’s funeral was open to the public so everyone touched by the singer could bid her farewell.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Her importance to the Latino community cannot be stated enough. She was the first singer to go mainstream that looked like her community and represented her community with such grace.

The world watched heartbroken family and friends said goodbye.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The heartbreak was felt around the world as all of her fans watched those closest to her giving her a final goodbye.

And a devastated husband tried to come to terms with his unimaginable loss.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Chris Perez has continued to keep Selena alive through his own words and actions.

Watch the full funeral footage below. [Warning: You will see open casket images of Selena in the video.]

