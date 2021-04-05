Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda Have Mini Los Dinos Reunion With Empowering Corrido “Nuestra Tierra”

Latidomusic

Chris Pérez, the widower of Selena, is back with his first taste of new music in over a decade. The Mexican-American musician regroups with his old Los Dinos bandmate Joe Ojeda for the new single “Nuestra Tierra.” The song also features Victoria La Mala and Yorch.

“Nuestra Tierra” is a song that reflects on the Mexican immigrant experience.

Pérez’s last musical project was with Kumbia All-Starz. They teamed up for the song “La Vida De Un Genio” in 2010. He returns to the music scene in “Nuestra Tierra.” The corrido reflects on the life of a Mexican immigrant moving to the US in search of the American Dream.

“I love this song because it truly reflects the times that we’re living in as immigrants in this country,” Victoria La Mala said in a statement. “We come here looking for a better life, but we sacrifice and leave so much behind. It was so incredible to have the opportunity to work with people that I’ve admired and looked up to for years like Chris and Joe. Yorch is also super talented and like me and so many people, moved to this country looking to follow our dreams and search for more opportunities.”

“Nuestra Tierra” is filled with Mexican talent like Victoria La Mala and Yorch.

Pérez played the guitar on the empowering “Nuestra Tierra” while Ojeda and Roberto “Bobbo” Gómez handled the production duties. Victoria La Mala and Yorch trade verses about the struggle Mexican immigrants face while trying to find a better life in the U.S.

“Bobbo, Joe, and myself came up with the chord structure, the arrangement basically,” Pérez said. “Jorge Eduardo [Yorch] and Victoria were doing their thing, scribbling away like crazy on their notepads. I wasn’t quite sure what they were coming up with but the second I heard them singing their part, well, it was like magic. And to be a part of something like that is a rarity these days, so I am truly proud of the song.”

The song also marks a reunion between two old Los Dinos bandmates.

Joe Ojeda con Chris Perez en The Grammys 2000.👍 pic.twitter.com/vzon9BKoJt — Anthony R. Galan Grullon (@AnthonyGalan9) January 28, 2020

“Nuestra Tierra” also marks a mini-reunion between two of Selena’s Los Dino band members, Pérez and Ojeda. The two say this song was created “on the fly” during downtime in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The song’s power and message moved us all,” Ojeda said. “This song really focuses on us, los Mexicanos, los Paisanos, especially La Raza that is still living ‘on the other side’ and simply wanting a better life for their families. And isn’t that what we all want? My hope for this song is that it resonates with a lot of people and that everyone understands its message.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com