Carla Morrison to Open for U2’s The Virtual Road Concert Series in April

Carla Morrison is staying booked and busy. For her next big gig, the Mexican singer is opening up for a virtual show by legendary Irish band U2.

While we’re going through this COVID-19 pandemic, U2 will be releasing some of their classic concerts online.

This week Bono and the gang announced their free livestream concert series with YouTube called The Virtual Road. Starting on March 17, U2 will start making available four classic shows on the band’s YouTube channel. The concerts span from the ’80s up until 2015. Fans will be able to relive or see for the first time U2’s shows in Colorado, Ireland, and France. Act fast because the shows will only be available to view for 48 hours.

Morrison will perform before the airing of U2’s Mexico City concert.

As part of The Virtual Road series, U2 will release the band’s Popmart: Live from Mexico City concert on April 1. This will include footage of the band’s 1997 show with enhanced visuals and remastered audio. Fittingly, U2 selected Mexican alternative icon, Morrison, to open the virtual show. Her special live, one-off performance will precede U2’s concert at 6:30 PM PST/9:30 PM EST.

There’s a link to the Mexico City show below. Set your reminders accordingly so you don’t miss out on the show that Morrison has planned.

Here’s the rest of the shows from The Virtual Road series. U2 Go Home: Live from Slane Castle in Ireland will premiere on March 17. U2: Live at Red Rocks will be released March 25. The final show, iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris, will follow on April 10.

Morrison recently returned to the music scene with “Ansiedad (Acto 1)” last September. A month later, she released “No Me Llames (Acto 2).” Last year, Morrison also collaborated with Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin for his Pausa EP cut “Recuerdo.”

