Carla Morrison to Open for U2’s The Virtual Road Concert Series in April

By March 17, 2021 at 10:31 am
ESTEBAN CALDERON

Carla Morrison is staying booked and busy. For her next big gig, the Mexican singer is opening up for a virtual show by legendary Irish band U2.

While we’re going through this COVID-19 pandemic, U2 will be releasing some of their classic concerts online.

This week Bono and the gang announced their free livestream concert series with YouTube called The Virtual Road. Starting on March 17, U2 will start making available four classic shows on the band’s YouTube channel. The concerts span from the ’80s up until 2015. Fans will be able to relive or see for the first time U2’s shows in Colorado, Ireland, and France. Act fast because the shows will only be available to view for 48 hours.

Morrison will perform before the airing of U2’s Mexico City concert.

As part of The Virtual Road series, U2 will release the band’s Popmart: Live from Mexico City concert on April 1. This will include footage of the band’s 1997 show with enhanced visuals and remastered audio. Fittingly, U2 selected Mexican alternative icon, Morrison, to open the virtual show. Her special live, one-off performance will precede U2’s concert at 6:30 PM PST/9:30 PM EST.

There’s a link to the Mexico City show below. Set your reminders accordingly so you don’t miss out on the show that Morrison has planned.

Here’s the rest of the shows from The Virtual Road series. U2 Go Home: Live from Slane Castle in Ireland will premiere on March 17. U2: Live at Red Rocks will be released March 25. The final show, iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris, will follow on April 10.

Morrison recently returned to the music scene with “Ansiedad (Acto 1)” last September. A month later, she released “No Me Llames (Acto 2).” Last year, Morrison also collaborated with Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin for his Pausa EP cut “Recuerdo.”

Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, and More Latin Music Stars' Valentine's Weekend Live-stream Concerts

Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, and More Latin Music Stars’ Valentine’s Weekend Live-stream Concerts

By February 11, 2021 at 1:12 pm
CARLAMORRISON / DANNA PAOLA / INSTAGRAM

Today’s Latin music superstars have your Valentine’s weekend covered. To encourage people to stay home while we’re in this COVID-19 pandemic, artists like Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, and Kany García are hosting live-stream concerts.

Danna Paola’s Welcome to My Break Up Party concert

Fresh off breaking through the top 10 of Billboard‘s Latin Pop Albums chart, Danna Paola will be performing music from her new K.O. album in a live-stream concert. Inspired by the album’s message of knocking out the heartache, the Mexican pop princess titled her show: Welcome to My Break Up Party. Expect the Élite star to slip in some of her classics too. Fingers crossed for “Agüita,” one of Mexico’s gay anthems.

“We’re putting together a really special show,” Paola told W Magazine last month. “I don’t want a concert with just a stage and singing and that’s it. I want to make it an experience for my fans.”

Welcome to My Break Up Party will be streaming worldwide on Feb. 13 and Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Fans can buy their tickets now at Streamtime.

Kany García en concierto acústico

Multiple Latin Grammy-winner and current Grammy nominee Kany García is putting on a special acoustic live-stream concert for her fans. At this year’s Grammy Awards, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is up for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for last year’s Mesa Para Dos, her duets album. There’s plenty of love songs on the LP, including the stunning standout “Lo Que En Ti Veo” with Argentine musician Nahuel Pennisi.

For our LGBTQ+ family, García is a part of the community too. She sings “Lo Que En Ti Veo” to her partner, Jocelyn Troche, in the beautiful music video. Move quickly for her acoustic concert as it will only be streaming on Feb. 13. Fans can buy their tickets now at LivePass.  

Carla Morrison live-stream concert

Like García, Morrison is a multiple Latin Grammy-winner and past Grammy nominee. The Mexican alternative music icon will be putting on a one night only event on Valentine’s Day. She will be singing her hits in a live-stream concert from The Paramount in L.A. We can never have enough of the Amor Supremo album, especially live.

Morrison recently teamed up with Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin on the song “Recuerdo” for his Pausa EP. Fans can buy their tickets for her special live-stream concert here.

Carla Morrisondanna paolakany garciaValentine's Day

Carla Morrison’s Surprise Announcement: She’s A Guest On Macklemore’s New Album

Carla Morrison’s Surprise Announcement: She’s A Guest On Macklemore’s New Album

By February 16, 2016 at 5:17 pm
@carlitamorrison / Instagram

Mexican singer Carla Morrison had a somewhat surprising announcement for the thousands of fans who follow her on Instagram and Facebook. Morrison, who is currently on tour in Mexico, revealed that she’ll be featured on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’s forthcoming album, “This Mess I’ve Made.”

Morrison posted a screenshot from Macklemore’s Instagram, which features a tracklist, guest appearances and the album’s release date.

What do you think of Carla Morrison teaming up with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis? Click on the share button below to discuss with your friends!

Carla Morrison