Cardi B Reveals Second Pregnancy With Offset At 2021 BET Awards

Congrats to Cardi B! The rap superstar is pregnant with her second child. She revealed her baby bump during a performance with Migos at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

Cardi B made a surprise cameo with her baby bump at the BET Awards.

Migos performed a medley of their latest hits “Straightenin” and “Type Sh*t” at the BET Awards. Cardi B is featured in the latter song and made a surprise appearance halfway through their performance. She wore a diamond-encrusted bodysuit that was see-through at the stomach, showing her baby bump. Cardi gave a fierce performance while proudly revealing pregnancy.

Cardi B uploaded a picture of her pregnancy to Instagram.

Following the performance, Cardi B uploaded a beautiful picture to Instagram of her pregnancy. She can be seen holding her baby bump that’s painted in white. The message says “#2!” with a heart emoji next to Offset’s name.

Cardi B gave birth to her first child with Offset in 2018.

Cardi B and Offset secretly married in 2017. A year later Cardi revealed her first pregnancy with Offset during her performance on Saturday Night Live. She gave birth to their daughter, Kulture, in July 2018. Cardi and Offset have had an on-again, off-again relationship. In September 2020, Cardi reportedly filed for divorce from Offset. Last November, she announced that the divorce was canceled and they’ve been going strong ever since.

“WAP” ended up winning big at the BET Awards.

Even though Cardi B wasn’t in attendance at the BET Awards, she won two awards. With Megan Thee Stallion, they won Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “WAP.” Megan Thee Stallion ended up accepting the awards on their behalf. “Black women, we are the culture, we’ve been the culture, and in the future, we still going to be the culture,” Megan said.

