The Trailer For Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Movie Is Here And It’s Magical

Camila Cabello is making her acting debut in Cinderella and the official trailer is here. The Cuban-Mexican singer stars alongside Hollywood heavy-hitters like Minnie Driver, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.

Camila Cabello is putting a new spin on Cinderella.

In Cinderella, Cabello plays the titular character. The former Fifth Harmony member goes from drab to fabulous in the trailer thanks to her fairy godparent, who is played by Emmy-winner Billy Porter of Pose. Idina Menzel, who is known as the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen (and also sang the Oscar-winning song “Let it Go”), plays Cabello’s stepmother. Cabello later shares a dance with her prince charming played by Nicholas Galitzine. Like with previous iterations of Cinderella, this new version is shaping up to be pretty magical.

Camila Cabello will cover songs by J.Lo, Ed Sheeran, and Janet Jackson in the movie.

Umm, wow. 😍 What are YOU wearing to the #CinderellaMovie ball on September 3? pic.twitter.com/hrqdMAfEIr — Cinderella (@Cinderella) August 3, 2021

Cabello’s version of Cinderella will be a musical. In the trailer, she can be heard singing the new ballad “Million to One.” The townspeople are dancing to a cover of Janet Jackson’s classic “Rhythm Nation,” which, according to the soundtrack notes, Cabello and Menzel will sing together. Cabello will also cover Nico & Vinz’s “Am I Wrong,” Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” and Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

The movie is getting released on the heels of Camila Cabello’s new single.

The Cinderella movie will be released to Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3 and the movie’s soundtrack will also drop that day. The film is in perfect synergy with Cabello’s music career. She recently put out the tropical bop “Don’t Go Yet” that’s drawn comparisons to Gloria Estefan’s Miami Sound Machine. Cabello’s third album Familia is expected to be released later this year.

