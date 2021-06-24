Mariah Carey Offers Britney Spears Support After Her Testimony On ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship

Latidomusic

Mariah Carey is among the many celebrities sending Britney Spears messages of support after the pop princess opened up her conservatorship. During a court hearing on Wednesday, Spears described her controversial conservatorship as “abusive” and asked to file a petition to end it.

Britney Spears’ testimony was her first time ever speaking about the conservatorship.

The front page of the June 24, 2021 New York Post: “Britney Spears breaks silence: Uncuff me! I’m Not a Slave 4 U” #freebritney pic.twitter.com/tN5o7a9TWr — D. Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) June 24, 2021

Spears’ court hearing on June 23 was hotly-anticipated as it was the first time she spoke about her conservatorship. Her father Jamie Spears was her conservator of person from 2018 until he stepped down in 2019. Jodi Montgomery is Spears’ temporary conservator for now. She was placed under the conservatorship following her public breakdown in 2008.

Britney Spears compared the abuse of her conservatorship to “sex trafficking.”

"The control he had to hurt his own daughter he loved it. I worked seven days a week … it was like sex trafficking. I didn't have a credit card, cash or my passport,” Britney Spears said. https://t.co/yO7uEOo7em — Lauren Day (@LaurenDayNews) June 23, 2021

With Britney speaking out for the first time, she came with four pages of notes filled with heartbreaking details about the conservatorship. “I truly think this conservatorship is abusive,” she told Judge Brenda Penny. “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.” Spears compared her conservatorship to sex trafficking. “In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away, credit card, cash, phone, passport,” she added.

Spears’ courageous testimony was over 20 minutes long and she wanted it to be public in an open court. Among the shocking revelations was that she was forced to take lithium after cancelling her Las Vegas Domination residency in 2018. “It’s a strong drug,” Spears said. “You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than five months. I felt drunk. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or anything.” She feels like her family and the people on her payroll are taking advantage of by her. “I would honestly like to able to sue my family,” Spears said.

Britney Spears asserted that the conservatorship is impeding on her reproductive rights.

Britney Spears reveals just some of the abuse she has been under:



“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.” #FreeBritney — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 23, 2021

Spears also opened up about the control over her life impeding on her reproductive rights. She mentioned that she is forced to keep an IUD in to prevent pregnancy. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said. “I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.”

By the end of her testimony, Spears made it clear that she wants to end the conservatorship. “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said. “I want to petition to end the conservatorship.” Her legal options weren’t made clear after Judge Penny ordered to cut the streaming of the conversation following leaks. Spears’ next court hearing will be on July 14. The #FreeBritney saga continues.

Mariah Carey and Halsey were among the stars to applaud Britney for her brave testimony.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

After Spears gave her testimony on her conservatorship, many celebrities sent her messages of support. With multiple heart emojis, Mariah Carey wrote, “We love you Britney!!! Stay Strong.” Halsey wrote, “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.” Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake also offered words of support. “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for,” he added.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com