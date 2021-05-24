Bad Bunny And Karol G Brought Latin Music To 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Bad Bunny and Karol G represented Latin music at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. The Puerto Rican superstar and Colombian reggaetonera performed their latest hits at the largely Anglo award show.
Bad Bunny added four Billboard Music Awards to his collection.
Bad Bunny was the most-awarded Latin artist of the night. He claimed both Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Male Artist. His global smash “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez won Top Latin Song and YHLQMDLG took home Top Latin Album.
“Thanks a lot, first of all, to all my fans around the world,” Benito said in Spanish during his speech. “Thanks to my Latino fans who have always supported and loved me. I share this [award] with all of my colleagues nominated who are doing big things for the genre.”
Bad Bunny also performed his heartbreak anthem “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.”
After accepting his awards, Bad Bunny hit the stage to perform “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” The Boricua singer rocked a futuristic look as he belted the heartbreaking track. The single is lifted from his Billboard 200 chart No. 1 album El Último Tour Del Mundo.
Karol G took home the award for Top Female Latin Artist.
Karol G was also a big winner at the Billboard Music Awards. She received the award for Top Latin Female Artist in a category that included Becky G and Rosalía. Karol G performed a mash-up of her hits “Bichota” and “El Makinon” sans Mariah Angeliq.
Mexican-American group Eslabon Armado was another of the night’s winners. The Gen-Z band that’s reviving the sierreño sound took home Top Latin Duo/Group. The trio defeated traditional regional Mexican music acts like Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga and Los Dos Carnales.
