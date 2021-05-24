Latidomusic

Bad Bunny And Karol G Brought Latin Music To 2021 Billboard Music Awards

By May 24, 2021 at 9:37 am
GETTY IMAGES / KEVIN MAZUR

Bad Bunny and Karol G represented Latin music at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. The Puerto Rican superstar and Colombian reggaetonera performed their latest hits at the largely Anglo award show.

Bad Bunny added four Billboard Music Awards to his collection.

Bad Bunny was the most-awarded Latin artist of the night. He claimed both Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Male Artist. His global smash “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez won Top Latin Song and YHLQMDLG took home Top Latin Album.  

“Thanks a lot, first of all, to all my fans around the world,” Benito said in Spanish during his speech. “Thanks to my Latino fans who have always supported and loved me. I share this [award] with all of my colleagues nominated who are doing big things for the genre.”

Bad Bunny also performed his heartbreak anthem “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.”

After accepting his awards, Bad Bunny hit the stage to perform “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” The Boricua singer rocked a futuristic look as he belted the heartbreaking track. The single is lifted from his Billboard 200 chart No. 1 album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Karol G took home the award for Top Female Latin Artist.

Karol G was also a big winner at the Billboard Music Awards. She received the award for Top Latin Female Artist in a category that included Becky G and Rosalía. Karol G performed a mash-up of her hits “Bichota” and “El Makinon” sans Mariah Angeliq.

Mexican-American group Eslabon Armado was another of the night’s winners. The Gen-Z band that’s reviving the sierreño sound took home Top Latin Duo/Group. The trio defeated traditional regional Mexican music acts like Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga and Los Dos Carnales.

Reggaeton’s ‘El Niño’ Returns: Our 5 Favorite Songs on Lunay’s Album

Reggaeton’s ‘El Niño’ Returns: Our 5 Favorite Songs on Lunay’s Album

By May 21, 2021 at 8:29 am
LA FAMILIA RECORDS

Rising Puerto Rican star Lunay is back with is his new album El Niño. Across the 15 new tracks, he teams up with artists like Brazilian singer Anitta and fellow Boricua acts Chencho Corleone, Bryant Myers, and Zion.

Lunay first broke through in 2019 thanks to “Soltera.”

In the reggaeton music scene, Lunay represents the new wave of young artists in the genre. In 2019, he broke out thanks to his global hit “Soltera.” Later he received co-signs from Puerto Rican superstars Daddy Yankee on the remix. Lunay’s debut album Épico opened at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

Lunay’s second album might be his last hurrah as El Niño.

El Niño is the second album from Lunay. The title is taken from Lunay’s nickname as the kid in reggaeton who is refreshing the genre. Before his 21st birthday later this year, Lunay wanted to drop this LP. It’s seemingly his last hurrah as El Niño. Lil Bow Wow eventually became Bow Wow after a while.

“I wanted to make an album before I was 21 to reflect everything that I am right now, what I’m living, and what I’ve learned so far,” Lunay said in a statement. “Making fun songs for the streets and the clubs while still being El Niño inside and outside the studio.”

Latido Music is here with five of our favorite songs on Lunay’s new album.

“Le Gusta Que La Vean”

Lunay released “Le Gusta Que La Vean” as the lead single from El Niño last month. In the slick reggaeton track, Lunay is a smooth operator as he gives all his attention to a woman who loves the spotlight. This is an anthem for the baddies that rock with him. He’s a life-size Ken doll in the music video. Lunay came ready to play.

“Todo o Nada”

Lunay and Anitta teaming up is a collaboration that we didn’t know we needed. The Boricua artist and the Brazilian singer trade sexy lyrics about wanting all of each other or nothing at all. The chemistry they share is off the charts. This flirtatious bop is everything.

“Party DB”

In “Party DB,” the Puerto Rican pride jumps out. Lunay teams up with up-and-coming rapper Giovakartoons and they come through with hot-and-heavy perreo banger. This is the perfect party anthem for all the summer playlists.

“La Mini”

Another perreo moment on El Niño is “La Mini.” Lunay shares the spotlight with more new talent in Puerto Rico, rappers Chanell and Juliito. What sounds like either a bed squeaking or a baby’s babble is worked around aggressive reggaeton beats. The trio representing the new generation of reggaetoneros is ready to turn out the clubs with this one.

“Enero”

In one of the album’s more tender moments, Lunay slows things down with “Enero.” He laments a lover that left him behind. This ballad stills hits a reggaeton bop. You can perrear and cry to this one at the same time.

AnittaBad Bunnylunay

Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

By at 8:22 am
MARCUS COOPER

After spending all of 2021 at No. 1, Kali Uchis has dethroned Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti.” With “Telepatía” climbing to the top of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, she’s the first solo female artist in nearly a decade to reach the summit.

Kali Uchis ended the 27-week reign of “Dákiti.”

Since dropping in Oct. 2020, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s global smash “Dákiti” held onto the No. 1 spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart. After a 27-week reign at the top of the chart, Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” pushed the Puerto Rican singers into the runner-up spot. Uchis recently performed the hypnotic hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and for Colombia’s Premios Nuestra Tierra awards.

“Thank you, God, my Kuchis, and everyone supporting!” Uchis told Billboard. “I hope this inspired all artists to never compromise. We got this through intuition. There is nothing else on radio like it! I’m so honored and proud.”

Kali Uchis is the first woman since Paulina Rubio to top chart as a solo artist.

“Telepatía” is the first new No. 1 song of 2021 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Uchis is also the first solo female artist to reach the summit in almost a decade. The last woman to go No. 1 without collaboration or featured artist was Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio with “Me Gustas Tanto” in 2012. A few weeks before Pau, Cuban-American icon Gloria Estefan hit No. 1 with “Hotel Nacional.”

At Premios Nuestra Tierra, Uchis won Favorite Alternative Rock/Indie Song and Best New Artist. She has more new music on the way. On June 4, Uchis will release an acoustic EP.

Bad BunnyGloria Estefanjhay cortezKali UchisPaulina Rubio