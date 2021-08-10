Find Out When Bad Bunny’s Black Forum Adidas Shoes Are Dropping

Latidomusic

In time for back to school, Bad Bunny is releasing a new line of sneakers with Adidas. The black Bad Bunny Forum shoes are dropping later this month.

Bad Bunny revealed his Adidas partnership in his “Yo Visto Así” video.

Last November, Bad Bunny revealed his partnership with Adidas. In his music video from “Yo Visto Así,” he was sporting The First Café shoes with his signature X 100pre eye. In March, Benito formally announced the partnership with the release of The First Café shoes. They sold out instantly. During Easter time, Bad Bunny dropped a special pink version of the shoes that sold out as well.

Bad Bunny’s black Forum Adidas are arriving just in time for back to school season.

adidas Originals and @sanbenito return with a new take on the #adidasFORUM, inspired by the uniform of Bad Bunny’s school days in Puerto Rico.​



Available August 17 via CONFIRMED, https://t.co/AVt5darJNG, select retailers, and in Puerto Rico via https://t.co/ZPz2qTlJN9. pic.twitter.com/vTAaqPq5g5 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) August 10, 2021

If you missed out on the first two drops of Bad Bunny’s Adidas shoes, he’s releasing the Back to School Forum sneakers on Aug. 17. This black variation of his Forum shoes features polka-dot laces and his all-seeing eye logo. Fans in mainland U.S. can purchase the shoes here. For his fans in Puerto Rico, there’s a separate place to buy them here.

The campaign for the black Forum shoes features students rocking Bad Bunny’s design in class. With kids returning to school soon, he wants them to come back in style. Everything Bad Bunny touches is a hot commodity, so be sure to get in the virtual purchase queue for the shoes as soon as you can.

Outside of shoes, Bad Bunny teamed up with Adidas this month to release a fashion collection inspired by Cheetos and Chester Cheetah. On the music front, he’s dropped a number of hit singles, including “Yonaguni,” “AM” remix with Nio Garcia and J Balvin, and “Volví” with Aventura.

