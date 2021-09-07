Aventura Invited Karol G To Sing With Them At Sold-Out Dodger Stadium Concert

Music

Aventura’s reunion tour took over Los Angeles on Sunday night (Sept. 5). For their sold-out show at Dodger Stadium, the bachata group invited Karol G onstage to sing with them.

Aventura’s first stop of the tour had Bad Bunny as a special guest.

Aventura are well into their stadium tour. Romeo Santos and his bandmates kicked off the reunion tour last month in Miami. For the very first show, the guys had a very special guest; Aventura performed “Volví” with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny for the first time. The song has become the band’s biggest hit to date, peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Karol G was Aventura’s special guest in L.A.

For their show in L.A., Aventura had another surprise guest up their sleeve. The band’s breakthrough hit “Obsesión” notably features a female voice, so they enlisted Karol G to tackle that part, and the Colombian superstar and Santos had the whole Dodger Stadium singing along with them. Karol G had a look of awe on her face during the performance.

Karol G says she originally went to Aventura’s concert as a fan.

Romeo Santos junta a Karol G durante el concierto de Aventura. pic.twitter.com/NjGa9wNFba — Karol G Access (@AccessKarolG) September 6, 2021

Karol G claims that she was in Las Vegas the day before the show and traveled to L.A. just to see Aventura live. She was going to the show as a fan and didn’t expect to be invited onstage.

“I’m in my space, dancing, singing, shouting their songs, and suddenly they come with a microphone to say: They want to sing ‘Obsesión’ with you to close the night, are you ready?” Karol G wrote on Instagram. “The fact is that yesterday I went to a concert by one of my favorite artists and they took me onstage. What we all want to happen to us. I cannot get over it.”

In 2019, Cardi B famously sang “Obsesión” with Santos at his sold-out MetLife Stadium concert. Aventura’s Inmortal Tour continues next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the Globe Life Field in Texas.

