5 Artists From The Dominican Republic You Should Stream Right Now

In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite artists around the world. The final stop in this series is the Dominican Republic. Here’s the artists from the Dominican Republic that are breaking through.

Martox

Dominican duo Martox is making waves in the alternative music scene. Martox is comprised of childhood friends Juan Martínez and Eduardo Baldera. After being praised by Dominican icon Juan Luis Guerra for one of their covers, the guys have released an eclectic batch of songs. There was soft rock-infused “Mente” and the appropriately-titled “Un Bolero.”

“Looking back, we’ve been able to identity various musical stages within Martox,” the guys exclusively tell mitú. “These stages always arise from the personal moments in which we find ourselves, the music that we’re listening to, and the stories we want to tell.”

Recently, Martox have explored disco-influenced sounds in their song “Pausa” with Gian Rojas. In the stunning “Mucho Mejor,” the duo takes synth-pop to another level with Jonás. The songs preview Martox’s hotly-anticipated EP that’s coming soon.

“We want to continue reaching and inspiring more people and to be a reference of the musical diversity within the Dominican Republic,” Martox adds.

Amenazzy

Dominican singer Amenazzy is bringing new light to reggaeton and Latin trap. He first broke through in 2017 with “La Chanty” and then “Baby” featuring Nicky Jam and Farruko. This year Amenazzy took his career to the next level with the sexy Santo Niño EP. He teamed up with fellow Dominican artist Tokischa for the dembow banger “No Me Falles.”

“I hope my music surpasses boundaries and it reaches places unimaginable,” Amenazzy told mitú in June. “I hope my music goes beyond language barriers and reaches places that don’t necessarily speak Spanish. Those are the dreams that I have.”

Tokischa

Tokischa is becoming a force in the Latin music scene. She released her breakthrough single “Tukuntazo” this year with fellow Dominican artists Haraca Kiko and El Cherry Scom. Now she’s branching out with international acts, like Colombian superstar J Balvin, Spanish singer Rosalía, and Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean. Tokischa is known for sex-positive lyrics that celebrate her femininity. She’s helping globalize Dominican dembow music while pushing boundaries as an openly queer artist.

El Alfa

El Alfa is one of the artists bringing Dominican dembow to the forefront. Bad Bunny tapped El Alfa in 2018 for their collaboration “La Romana.” In 2019, Diplo’s Major Lazer and J Balvin teamed up with El Alfa on “Que Calor.” The genre received a boost on El Alfa’s latest album El Androide, which featured the viral “Coronao Now” with Colombian-American rapper Lil Pump. CJ recently joined forces El Alfa for their heavy-hitter “Replica.”

Jarina De Marco

Jarina De Marco comes from a multicultural background that includes the Dominican Republic and Brazil. The eclectic songs in her discography embody that limitless spirit. She’s another Latin alternative pop star to watch out for. De Marco’s genre-bending songs are out-of-this-world, including her recent Empress Of collaboration “Vacío.”

