hide from home

Digital Media Powerhouse mitú Expands Industry-Leading Reach of 40 Million US Latinos with New Platforms and Products ﻿

By February 25, 2021 at 4:50 pm
mitú

As Third-Party Cookies Die, mitú Brings Array of Advertising and Content Development Solutions for Brands Looking to Reach Millions of US Latinos 

February 26, 2021, Los Angeles, CA—Today mitú, the leading digital publisher for Latino Millennials, announces its expanded portfolio of branded content and marketing solutions for brands looking to engage with diverse U.S. Latino audiences. The new offerings include media and sponsorship on connected television (CTV) and enhanced programmatic solutions with multiplatform audience targeting.

mitú famously built its eight-year reputation on developing and publishing in-culture content for U.S. Latinos, the largest racial and ethnic demographic in the country.  Their audience has grown to include 11 million followers across social platforms, 8 million monthly engagements, and 53 million monthly views on video channels. Following its acquisition by Latido Networks in early 2020, the digital media platform began offering deeper brand engagement with thanks to outstanding branded content development, increased marketing solutions, data analytic and measurement capabilities, and an expanded audience distribution footprint for brands. 

Advertisers can now reach multicultural audiences on mitúTV, a connected TV experience on web, mobile app, Roku and FireTV featuring nearly 100 hours of original content for and by Latinos. Also available is Latido Music, a 24-hour CTV channel 100% dedicated to Latin Music.

“mitú has always embodied the voice of the 200% – 100% American, and 100% Latino,” said Stephen Brooks, president of Latido Networks and mitú. “Plugging mitú into Latido Networks’ operational architecture has allowed the brand to focus on what it does best- captivating audiences with culturally relevant content – and simply expand into the newest frontiers of engagement and measurement. I don’t think any other Latin-focused digital media company can match the context, the breadth of distribution, and the audience engagement we have.”

By 2022, third-party cookies, ubiquitous online data capturing technology used by brands and advertisers to gather audience traffic and user insights, are projected to be obsolete. Brands and publishers alike are scrambling for scalable marketing insights and advertising solutions that can reach multicultural audience segments across digital platforms. mitú is able to meet this challenge in two ways: first, mitú is a contextual publisher producing daily original editorial, social, and video content that culturally engages millions of US-born Latinos; and second, mitú is able to target its audience through proprietary cookieless data solutions.

Brands have noticed. Fortune 500 brands have turned to mitú to create impactful, inclusive marketing campaigns and content to connect with US Latinos, as only mitú can. The new services have enabled mitú to expand a wide array of industries including but not limited to QSR, beauty, retail, entertainment, political and automotive. To date, mitú has created over 1,000 pieces of branded content for major brands on top of its core editorial and social content function.

mitú will be introducing new channel and market products, including a relaunch of its e-commerce storefront, that will impact the Latino media landscape over the next few weeks. For more information, please visit www.wearemitú.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube

About us:

mitú is the leading digital media company representing the Latino point of view among consumers 18-44. Through our multiple touchpoints in video, editorial, social media, and commerce, we connect brands, content buyers, and creators to the massive community of Latino consumers in America.

Our audience is the 200% -100% American and 100% Latino – who inspire us to create authentic, culturally relevant stories.  We reach a massive, cross-cultural audience across a variety of social and O&O platforms.


mitú is a proud GoDigital Media Group company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with operations in New York, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Mexico, Colombia, Belarus, Sri Lanka, and South Korea.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Introducing Latido Music: Your Source For The Latest And Greatest In Latin Music

Entertainment

Introducing Latido Music: Your Source For The Latest And Greatest In Latin Music

By December 4, 2020 at 1:12 pm
BY  | December 4, 2020 AT 1:12 pm
latidomusic / Instagram

Music is a major part of culture and that is something we Latinos have known for a long time. There is a cellular activation in your body when you hear music from your own culture. Latido Music is here to give you a one-stop shop to get all of the Latin music needs to feed your soul.

Latido Music is your new 24-hour resource for all things Latin music.

Latin music is one of the fastest growing genres of music right now. People around the world are falling in love with the artists that have sang our experiences for years. Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2020 and the level of love for Latin music is still climbing.

Latido Music is here to create the centralized location for all of those Latin music needs. It is all about serving up the most relevant artists that create that truly intersectional sound and vibe we all love and need.

Latido Music wants to bring mitú readers and followers to music and music lovers to relevant content.

It is more than just giving you the same artists you see everywhere. Latido Music is going to do the searching for you to bring you the newest artists you should know. From regional Mexican music to Neoperreo, Latido Music is out there to find the best sounds for your ears.

“It’s an exciting day for mitú and for the Latido Music brand. It’s the first opportunity to unite LatinX lovers of music across social, editorial and connected TV,” Stephen Brooks, president of Latido Networks, says. “I’m looking forward to our mitú community discovering the Latido Music channel, and conversely the TV audience being able to read insightful and informative content about their favorite artists and genres.”

Latido Music hopes to highlight Latinos in the music industry in multi-dimensional ways.

“We’re launching this vertical as a means to explore and share the Latinx perspective within the music industry,” says Cynthia Zavala, Director of Account Management, Brand Strategy. “Just like our LatinX communities, music is not one-dimensional especially music listened to by our audiences. With this new initiative, we hope we’re able to highlight new stories from the music industry and how it’s impacting our society.”

So, sit back, follow those social pages, and get ready to experience the best that Latin music has to offer.

Latido Music is making it their mission to bring together music lovers with the artists that speak to their intersectional experience. Music is a crucial and necessary part of culture and sharing culture often means sharing music. Stay tuned to see what Latido Music will do to expand your knowledge and love of Latin music.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Latido Musiclatin musicMusic

We Just Created The Latino Thirst List To Include Your Favorites And Here It Is

#mitúVOICE

We Just Created The Latino Thirst List To Include Your Favorites And Here It Is

By April 22, 2020 at 4:39 pm
BY  | April 22, 2020 AT 4:39 pm
Credit: @aarondiaz / @lch14_ / Instagram

Sit back and get ready to take a tour of some of the hottest Latino celebs to grace your screen — a lot of them picked by you in these comments, lovingly organized in list form by us. Thank you/you’re most very welcome.

Bruno Mars

Credit: @brunomars / Instagram

Bruno Mars, né Peter Gene Hernandez, stormed onto the music scene back in 2010 with the release of his “Doo-Wops & Hooligans album, which brought us hits like “Just The Way You Are” and “Grenade.” Jump to 2014 and the release of “Uptown Funk,” and it was clear that this man had swag for days. Like, literally, so much swag just drips of him and his smooth moves that we don’t know how to handle it.

Jesús “Chino” Miranda

Credit: @chinomiranda / Instagram

If you’ve never heard of Jesús “Chino” Miranda, then you have been severely missing out. This walking statue of perfection is part of the wildly popular Venezuelan reggaeton duo Chino Y Nacho. Though he has gotten rid of his flowing locks of hair, this Venezolano will still make your heart melt when you catch a glimpse of his beautiful smile. ?

Ricky Martin

Credit: @ricky_martin / Instagram

All the way from Puerto Rico, Ricky Martin has been driving women and men crazy with his gyrating hips long before he had the U.S. dancing to “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” Now a father to twins, he’s the perfect example of Latino men aging like fine wine. Every year gets better and better, and we will continue to be here for this man.

Tristan Wilds

Credit: @mackwilds / Instagram

You might think that Tristan Wilds got his big break thanks to Adele’s music video for “Hello,” but this Dominican slice of heaven has been in the game long before that. Do you remember a little movie called “Red Tails” or the CW revival of “90210“? Either way, Wilds has proven to be a damn good actor with a smile that could light up all of Hollywood.

Rafael Amaya

Credit: @rafaelamayanunez / Instagram

Don’t look at Rafael Amaya straight on unless you are ready to deal with his sultry eyes piercing through to your soul. This Mexican telenovela star has made quite the name of himself as a telenovela tour de force. From his uncredited appearances on “Ugly Betty” to playing Aurelio Casillas on “El Señor de los Cielos,” there is never a time when women and men don’t swoon over this 6’2″ drink of water. ????

Thiago Silva

Credit: @thiagosilva_33 / Instagram

This Brazilian-born futbolista might look like just another boy next door, but don’t let that fool you. Thiago Silva is all over the place, literally, playing fútbol for the Brazilian national team, as well as Paris Saint-Germain. The best part about this sexy af athlete are those plump and pouty lips. Like, who wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of a Silva kiss?

Mauricio Ochmann

Credit: @mauochmann / Instagram

Another Mexicano from the “El Señor de los Cielos” cast, Mauricio Ochmann has the kind of attitude and temperament suitable for a future hubby. Not to mention he was the total heart throb in “7 Mujeres 1 Homosexual Y Carlos.” Those puppy dog eyes are enough to make us weak in the knees and fall into his oh-so defined arms. Plus, who doesn’t love a good-looking straight man who is totally down for complete and total equality for the LGBTQ community? Answer: NO ONE.

Oscar Isaac

Credit: @oscarparadise / Instagram

Guatemalan-Cuban actor Oscar Isaac is just the right amount of no-f*cks-given rolled into a very handsome package. Not only has he proven his acting chops over and over again in movies like “Ex-Machina,” this dude has so many other talents. Remember when he showed the world the best way to eat Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? Sorry, I seemed to have lost the ability to breathe.

Carmelo Anthony

Credit: @carmeloanthony / Instagram

Carmelo Anthony, a prolific scorer in the NBA, is the 6’8″ puertorriqueño dreamboat the New York Knicks needed when he was traded over from the Denver Nuggets in 2011. But it isn’t his reliable shooting record we care about, no. We are here for this rugged good looks and those ever-so-sexy tattoos he has creeping up around his jersey.

Aarón Díaz

Credit: @aarondiaz / Instagram

This studmuffin all the way from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, has always had a way of stopping people in their tracks and taking the breath right out of ’em. Even when Aarón Díaz is posing with his adorable daughter, dude knows how to put those hypnotizing eyes to work. We are all still trying to figure out why in the hell Kate del Castillo let this prime hunk of man out of her life.

Laz Alonso

Credit: @lazofficial / Instagram

Laz Alonso, a first generation Cuban-American, has been heating up screens both big and small. Not only did this Cuban vision of beauty play Fenix in “Fast & Furious” (still waiting for him to handcuff me, if we’re being honest), but he’s also been in “Avatar” and, most recently, “The Mysteries of Laura.” ? *sets DVR for a show I’ve never heard of*

Édgar Ramírez

View this post on Instagram

by @patrickjamesmiller for @variety #tb #latergram

A post shared by Edgar Ramirez (@edgarramirez25) on

Credit: @edgarramirez25 / Instagram

What is it with these hunky Venezolanos all over the place?! You might recognize Édgar Ramírez from “Joy,” where he acted alongside Jennifer Lawrence. Does he have great acting skills? Sure. But can we take a minute and just admire the sexual appeal that comes from being a hairy and buff Latino. Seriously, there is nothing better than finding that perfect, cuddly teddy bear, even if you have to stand outside looking through his window. #NotPersonalExperienceOrAnything ?

Romeo Santos

View this post on Instagram

I miss U ❤️

A post shared by Romeo Santos (@romeosantos) on

Credit: @romoesantos / Instagram

Every girl, guy, dog and cat just could NOT get enough of Aventura, especially the Dominican-Puerto Rican Romeo Santos. Not only can we not stop looking at his trademark dimple, we also just want one or two hours holding his muscle-bound arms. Just imagine how great it must feel to have him hold you like you were the only person in the world. ? Tell me that you love me / And you need me ? Please!

Alexis Sánchez

Credit: @alexis_oficia1 / Instagram

If you’re not a football fan, get ready to start caring. Arsenal fans really lucked out when Alexis Sánchez started to grace their pitch in 2014. This Chilean dreamboat is everything you could ever want in a futbolista fantasy. How can you NOT watch an Arsenal game when you get to keep your eyes on those rippling shoulders and perfectly styled hair? Seriously. #TeamAlexis or GTFO.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

Credit: @canelo / Instagram

Yes. Gingers exist in every race and ethnicity, and Mexican pro boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is one of them. The World Boxing Council middleweight champion has been killing the boxing game just like he is knocking us all out with his chiseled jaw and shredded abs. Tbh, it’s a little hard to watch him in the ring. Not because we don’t like his boxing style or kickass performance, but because we just don’t want to see that pretty face damaged.

Laith Ashley De La Cruz

Credit: @laith_ashley / Instagram

If you’ve never heard of Laith Ashley De La Cruz, well, now you’re welcome. De La Cruz is one of the hottest Latino Instagrammers, with more than 70,000 followers. This Dominican model first made his appearance in Barney’s “Brothers, Sisters, Sons & Daughters” campaign celebrating the beauty of trans models. De La Cruz was only one month into his transition when he was photographed by Bruce Weber. But, like, for real. Those lips are perfection!

Kid Cudi

Credit: @kidcudi / Instagram

Kid Cudi is probably what all your dreams are made of. Not only does the man know how to get you and all your amigos dancing and vibing, he is also the most adorable musician on Instagram. The best part is this Mexican-American singer doesn’t take himself too seriously, and he isn’t so self-involved that he just fills his social media with selfie after selfie. Instead, this man sticks to giving the fans what they want… a good mix of sexy selfies and sexy performance photos. #Range

Michael Peña

Credit: @michaelvpena / Instagram

We all fell in love with Michael Peña when he played Cesar Chavez, and he sure knew how to scare the hell out of us in “The Vatican Tapes” as Father Lozano. Tbh, he was probably the main reason you went to see “The Martian.” Every time this Mexicano hits the big screen, we are all reminded that the “boy next door” look never looked so good. It’s a good thing we don’t live in his neighborhood or we would seriously never get anything done. *peers through blind*

Miguel

View this post on Instagram

MOXY

A post shared by Miguel (@miguel) on

Credit: @miguel / Instagram

Seriously. Can anyone, ANYONE, point out a moment in his career when Miguel didn’t ooze sex appeal? Didn’t think so. So, instead of trying to figure out if his sexuality and appeal have any restrictions, let’s just sit back and stare intently at this gorgeous smile and beautiful hair. Maybe if we stare heard enough he’ll eventually Adorn us with some of that loving. ?

Adam Rodriguez

Credit: @_adam_rodriguez / Instagram

Adam Rodriguez is the professor we ALL wish we had while we were in school. Attendance would be high and consistent af if this Puerto Rican/Cuban papi was the one dropping all that knowledge. And that adorably cock-eyed smile just makes it all the better, amiright? Does anyone know if the “Jane the Virgin” sex bomb does private tutoring? I promise not to kiss his sweater. ?

Mario Lopez

View this post on Instagram

I'm ready for Opening Day! @MLB @Dodgers #LA #CapsOn

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on

Credit: @mariolopezextra / Instagram

Since his “Saved By The Bell” days Mario Lopez has cornered the market on sexy Latinos in mainstream media. And while he might always have a clean-shaven look, his swole arms and come-over-here smile are EVERYTHING. Ahem, did I mention I love the Dodgers? This picture had no sway on that opinion.

Pedro Pascal

Credit: @pascalispunk / Instagram

The whole world collectively cried when this Chilean heartthrob was (spoiler alert?) violently killed off on HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones.” It’s like the creators of the show just wanted GoT to lose all of the sexiness he brought to the television screen. Thankfully, Netflix jumped on the opportunity to have this man up their sexy Latino content with his role in “Narcos.”

Prince Royce

View this post on Instagram

Hi @calvinklein

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on

Credit: @princeroyce / Instagram

Is there anyone left who hasn’t fallen head over heels for this Dominican singer? Seriously. Those lips and smile are enough to make any woman or man drop everything and hang on every last word he sings. Plus, it’s not easy to out-sexy Jennifer Lopez like Prince Royce did in the “Back It Up” music video. All you need to do is call and I will be there to stand right by you, boo!

Ezequiel Lavezzi

View this post on Instagram

🌅

A post shared by Ezequiel Lavezzi (@pocho22lavezzi) on

Credit: @pocho22lavezzi / Instagram

Hebei China Fortune is definitely fortunate (?) with the addition of this smoking Argentine vision of beauty. While he is drop-dead gorgeous in his soccer uniform, his fashion sense makes him the best dressed player to ever grace your computer screen. Like, what was Paris Saint-Germain even thinking by letting this guy go? Though, you can’t really blame him for going after the offer to make him the richest soccer player in the world.

Richard Cabral

Credit: @richardcabralofficial / Instagram

You no doubt know about this man from his Emmy-nominated role on “American Crime,” but this dude has a past that would make most people scared. The former gang member has really been able to turn his life around and, in turn, has become an inspiration to millions. It also doesn’t hurt that Richard Cabral is so damn fine! There is something about a skinny dude with long hair and tats that gets your attention.

Al Madrigal

View this post on Instagram

Made it.

A post shared by Al Madrigal (@almadrigal) on

Credit: @almadrigal / Instagram

Al Madrigal gave all Latino Jon Stewart fans someone they could finally relate to. As the senior Latino correspondent, he was able to give his reporting that Mexican twist we didn’t even know we were missing. As his career has grown and we’ve watched him report story after story, we have slowly and surely fallen in love with this adorable goofball’s cute looks and sense of humor. #TeamAlMadrigal

 Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

Credit: @ch14_instagram / Instagram

No sexy Latino list is complete without everyone’s favorite futbolista, Chicharito. This man has brought so many people over to the world of fútbol (this writer included). From his playful smile to the funny videos he’s been part of, there is nothing this guy can’t do. There’s just one question: When are we going to Germany to watch our favorite Mexicano fútbol star take on Europe?!

READ: Here Are 11 Sexy Latino Men with Their Kids to Give You All the Feels

Share this story with all your friends by tapping that share button below! Surely, you can’t be the only thirsty one of the group!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Afro-LatinoLatinoSexythirst