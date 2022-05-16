9 Moments at a Latino Graduation That Just Make Sense

graduations

With graduation coming up, us Latinos know that the day can feel extra special for us. So many of us first-generation immigrants know how much our parents sacrificed to see us walking up that stage one day — and the significance is never lost on us.

Will our parents, abuelos, primos, tias, tios and our entire extended family fight tooth and nail to make sure they get a ticket? Of course. Will they understand when you tell them your school only gave you five? Never. But that’s okay!

I love seeing my Latino Kings & Latina Queens in their graduation pictures on my TL…Si Se Pudo.🙏🏻 — Papa Burgundy (@Nighthawk_2011) May 18, 2021

You might be preparing for just one graduation this year, or you might actually have both a Latino and general school population graduation lined up. With many schools planning Latino and Black graduations to emphasize the importance of people of color breaking generational barriers, we’re feeling the graduation spirit more than ever.

I’m sorry but if you’re complaining that there’s a Black graduation and a Hispanic graduation you’re ignorant asf. Being a minority in your school population is hard and feeling represented for once is rewarding. — leah! (@leahmazzz) May 19, 2019

We’ve rounded up nine moments at a Latino graduation that we can all relate to — and on that note, si se puede!

1. Your family and friends will cheer and clap harder for you than an entire basketball game stadium after a half-court shot… or your abuela making tortillas.

It’s graduation season, if you see a Latino cross the stage you clap harder then a doña making tortillas y se avienta un grito como chente!



Congrats to the Raza graduating! — Jose nava (@Elchinojn87) May 13, 2021

2. After graduation, you’re partying with some tequila or mezcal because your impressive GPA needs to be celebrated. Your parents, though? They’ll still be dramatic about you going down “el camino equivocado.”

Me: *has full-time job lined up with Microsoft, graduates Summa Cum Laude with 2 BS degrees and a minor, gets accepted into Harvard’s MBA program



Also me: *goes out to celebrate all the above 3 nights in a row after graduation



My Latino Dad: you’re going down the wrong path https://t.co/oT7wa9umm0 — Crystal (@Crystallozaa) October 11, 2019

3. Enough graduation tickets for your whole Latino family? Never — the limit does not exist.

We get five tickets for guests to our graduation???? What am i supposed to tell my latino family?????? — Film Poser™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) January 17, 2020

4. Sometimes, cheering you on at Latino graduation involves some extra reinforcement — like those pots and pans you probably keep in the oven.

my sister really brought the sartén and cuchara to cheer me on at the latino graduation 💀 😂 pic.twitter.com/L6gwjKXUqi — A l e x (@alex_y_rebujos) May 10, 2019

5. Or, maybe your family feels like getting a little bit more creative:

Latino families at graduation are something else 😂 https://t.co/CQc91mVD8c — Spanish Vines (@TheSpanishVines) May 31, 2019

6. A Hispanic graduation party is the definition of “lit” — and you’ll probably hear “Tusa” by Karol G at least 25 times.

TUSA is really a hit. I was at my Hispanic friend’s graduation party (she become a CO) and was like “can y’all play ‘TUSA’” and bitch when they cut it on, all the Goya girlies came running inside like “WHO PLAYED THIS?!?!!!! THIS MY SONG!!!!” 🤣🤣🤣 — Cali M 💙💸 (@CaliMOfficial_) January 14, 2020

7. We all know our last names might get mispronounced… but us? We’re not letting anything get us down at graduation.

At a graduation ceremony of a predominantly Hispanic student body and this white man CANNOT pronounce these last names I’m dying 🤣🤣🤣 — Sky (@SkywardWing) May 22, 2021

8. Walking down the stage at graduation is much more meaningful to us because of everything our parents sacrificed to get us there.

#60Minutes

No such reality as a "Free Ride" if Latina/Latino in America. Jennifer Rocha, the daughter of immigrants and the first in her family to attend college, shared this powerful graduation photo and I can't stop thinking about it. WE EARN IT MANY TIMES OVER pic.twitter.com/fyjyihpZTI — Latinos/Latinas are "HUMAN BEINGS" @WiseLatina (@EusebiaAq) June 14, 2021

9. A Latino graduation is full of the most creative cap decor ideas that pay tribute to our nationalities and our family’s hard work. We love to see it!

Sometimes I get unmotivated to to finish uni so I look at Latino graduation cap decor ideas to get motivated



Except I cry every single time.



I can’t wait to decorate mine’s someday with the Dominican and Argentinian flag. pic.twitter.com/QpjqbYjAJO — Aluján (Kastien) 🍀 (@_werifesteria_) July 16, 2021

