Fierce

Redditers With HIV/ AIDS Are Sharing Their Experiences And It’s Pretty Eyeopening

By May 24, 2021 at 8:43 am
AFP / Getty

We’ve come a world away from the early medical treatments of HIV and AIDs. The fear and newness of HIV/ AIDs ultimately sculpted so many of our thoughts and opinions about the virus that works to attack the body’s immune system. Worse, a lack of awareness and understanding of how the virus works has led to a great depth of stigma about the virus. Many people doubt the contractibility of the disease when it comes to themselves, a lack of knowledge about it also plagues the way people interact with those who have.

Users on Reddit are sharing their experience with HIV to help break the stigma and inform others.

[Serious] Redditors with HIV what was your”somethings wrong” moment? from AskReddit

Check out some of the stories below.

“Honestly, I didn’t have one. I do remember seroconversion though. I felt weak. Breathing was difficult because each cough took all the energy out of me. I ached. Piss felt hot. Not like a burning sensation, but like it was literally hot, and the rest of me was cold. I was shivering and felt like I was being stabbed with lots of little needles. I spent a month on the couch taking an antibiotic I was allergic to because the hospital absolutely insisted on it. It made me feel even weaker. It made me vomit, or worse, my body threaten to vomit but never actually giving me the relief. This lasted an entire month. Then I felt fine.

I started to look and feel a bit better, but people around me said I seemed paler and looked like hell. I just chalked that up to working retail. I noticed a painful growth in my groin, eventually making wearing a seatbelt difficult. I thought I gored myself with the bag hooks too many times behind the register. Turns out, I had a lymph node that had swollen to the size of a robins egg and had to be surgically removed.

I got tested for HIV twice a year anyway. I was tested before this and it came back negative. After, positive. I didn’t think I had HIV, as I was tested just before all this happened and hadn’t really put two and two together.

Honestly, I think the worst part of this was being stuck at my moms because I literally hadn’t the energy to be on my own. So she would be at work and my brother wouldn’t want to watch over me because he was afraid I would die in front of him.

That and the TV being stuck on deadliest catch with me too weak to do anything about it. Fuck the discovery channel.”- MentalUproar

“My mum was diagnosed with HIV back in the early 90s, so here’s her story: Before the diagnosis, she was pregnant with my younger sister. When my sister was born, she wasn’t responding to stimulus correctly and appeared to have mental development issues. My sister was originally diagnosed with cerebral palsy, but shortly after the doctors thought that diagnosis was incorrect. Mum saw a bunch of different specialists and my sister underwent a number of tests, but they couldn’t figure out the problem. Eventually the doctors referred my mum to, at the time, the only HIV specialist in the country. The HIV specialist conducted a blood test for my sister, and did a test for my mum too. The diagnosis came back: My sister had been born with HIV, and my mum had it too. My mum had no idea that she was HIV-positive, as (she later found out) she had caught it from someone who in turn were unaware they had it. My mum had passed the HIV to my sister while she was pregnant. My sister only lived to her third birthday, but mum is still going strong. The whole event really messed her up, as you can imagine, but she’s since come to terms with it and is managing her illness with medication. Yeah, so for her it wasn’t really a “something’s wrong” feeling about herself or her body, it was a “something’s wrong” feeling about her newborn daughter. I was very young when this happened so I can’t imagine how she must have felt at the time, but it messed her up for a long time.”- Chet_Awesomelad

“I’ll answer. I had turned 20 and had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. I had taken up a vocation and was damned good at it but knew it wasn’t what I wanted to do and I had other shit clouding my head regarding sexuality and gender identity so I did what any confused young person did back then and shoved it all in the closet and signed up for the Army. I tested well and the recruiters loved me, it was a delayed enlistment so I could get some shit sorted out at home.

A month or so after I got back from MEPS I got a call from my recruiter to come down to the office. He said some paperwork was left unfinished and they needed me to go there and fill it out. I thought it was a bit off as it was a 4 hour drive but was like okay whatever lets do this so a few days later I get in the car with my recruiter and we drive up. This is where my memory gets vivid, I was sat down in a large waiting room, same one I was in when I was there before. Jackie Brown was on the TV in the corner and it seemed like a slow day. I was told to just wait until I was called back to medical, that’s when I started having the feeling that something was up. Medically speaking I had always been really healthy, I surfed and skated almost daily for hours on end in my free time so I was in really good shape. For some reason HIV was stuck in my head. I had experimented with other kids when I was a teen but nothing risky, always safe, I had never used any drugs especially intravenous, no tattoos, no blood transfusions or surgery etc. But the thought was there plaguing me. Finally what seemed like forever they called me back, I’m sat down in a dimly lit office with a diminutive woman who had guided us through filling out our medical questionnaire and a guy sorta standing off to the side who I would later find out was a medic. She flatly stated that my blood test results came back and I had tested positive for HIV. My heart sank as I instantly went through a mental checklist of how this could have happened, where did I go wrong, what was I going to do now since I was basically a walking corpse (sex ed in the 90’s was terrible). She continued talking but I didn’t hear a word of it over my own heartbeat in my ears. I heard the word retest and told them yes. They drew blood and ushered me out.

My recruiter was waiting for me and was told to bring me to another office at a different location where I was given information on living with HIV and contact information for my town. The drive back home was in absolute silence. I didn’t speak a word and it was everything I could do to not break down. I managed to hold it together till I got home and told my family. Shortly after I got enrolled in the Ryan White program and was put on a multitude of different pills. I was sicker than I had ever been in my entire life due to the medication. I had no appetite, I was throwing up constantly, and losing weight. I never knew what wanting to just die felt like until then. So with that in mind I made a decision. The pills made me sick and I could live like that until I took my own life or I could go and do everything I wanted to do and take the couple of years I had left without the pills and just live for me. So that’s what I did, it was an incredibly stupid decision but I was young and stupid and had nothing to live for. So I had fun, met great people (never ever put anyone at risk as I never wanted anyone to experience what I did) and had the time of my life. A couple years later I met someone who changed my world view completely and made me decide I wanted to live. So I went back to my doctor, re enrolled in the program was was surprised that they had a new pill out, it was once a day and the side effects were much less severe. Within a year my viral load (amount of virus present in my system) was undetectable by tests, the side effect still sucked but I could manage with them. Now 16 years later I’ve changed the drug I take, the one now has absolutely no side effects, no downsides, still once a day. I decided I would never let that disease define me but I would also never be ashamed of it, I wanted to educate as many people as I could. I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been, I’m happier with myself as a person, and found a wonderful person to share my long life with. Remember everyone love yourself, get tested, and stay strong!!”- Viatic_Unicycle

“My ex found out he was positive just as we started dating. A few weeks prior, he came down with flu like symptoms. But very strong. Also had difficulty swallowing for a few days. That was about it. Fortunately I tested negative, but what we quickly learned was that HIV is incredibly manageable these days. Just like a chronic illness. Medicine so great that you can’t even test positive if your numbers are right. Amazing stuff.”- parkinsg

“I am HIV positive. The only time it made me sick was at the beginning stage. I had what I thought was a really bad flu for 2 weeks. I didn’t get tested again for another year after that, and my results came back positive. Then I didn’t start seeing a doctor another year or so after that. However I was lucky in that my viral load was undetectable, even without a medication regimen. They still put me on meds to keep it that way. It’s been about 10 years now and I’m still undetectable. I’m also type 1 Diabetic and the diabetes is way harder to manage than the HIV.

tldr; HIV positive about ten years. Never had any problems or symptoms except when I was first infected, and that was flu symptoms.”-andr01dv2

“I found out July 17th of 2017. I went to the emergency room for something completely unrelated. I had been tested 6 months prior because I found out the guy I was dating used to be a male escort and was still sleeping with men he met off Craigslist while I was at work. I was sick for most of the winter of 2016 and 2017. I didn’t think much of it. And honestly I didn’t know that much about HIV. I’m a queer female. Honestly it just didn’t seem to be something I needed to know too much about. I wish that I had knew more about it because when I first got diagnosed it felt like the end of my life. I quickly found out that eventually I would become undetectable and therefore I could not pass it to anybody. I started dating a guy before I found out. We are still together. He is negative. I am now undetectable and he is no longer taking prep because our doctor cleared us. But anyway, to be honest I really just chalked it up to having a bad winter with getting sick. I never would have thought it was HIV. Get tested regularly. And get on prep. Don’t gamble with your health. Honestly my life is not a whole lot different. I take one pill a day. My children would not be hiv-positive in there has not been an hiv-positive baby born in New York state since 2016. But I’m not trying to downplay it. It sucks. Take care of yourself

Edit: I forgot to mention that I have two children. My daughter is 14 years old and she is aware. My son is 3 so obviously he has no idea. Any future children that I have would not contract the virus. I just could never breastfeed them which is kind of a bummer.”- BrandNewLegs

“I was living with my best friend when he found out. He had just come back from an overseas trip so we thought maybe he had some sort of flu or whatever from travelling. Then he just sort of got sicker and sicker until he almost fainted. We went to the doctors and he spent a few hours with an IV pumping fluid back into him and said he should be fine. He was feeling better. We got home and he started going down hill so he want back and took some blood tests ‘just in case’. When they told him he passed out cold. We were in a state of disbelief for a while and went to my parents place. It was essentially a really bad cold or flu like symptoms that he could not get over. I think he was back from overseas for around 2 months before he got the final diagnosis? The thing that made him go “shit” was a huge rash on his back and chest and that’s when we started going to the doctors.

This was around 5 years ago and I want to say he lives a completely happy healthy life where the only time he remembers he’s positive is when he takes his medication. He has a very full sex life and his partner takes Prep (look into it – highly recommend) to minimise risk of infection. They literally do not use protection at all and have been together for two years with no transmission.

If you’re dealing with someone who has just recently been diagnosed they are going to have an absolute whirlwind. I remember having to force my friend out of the house and he was looking over his shoulder constantly because he just ‘felt disgusting and thought other people could see it’. Ask your doctor if there is a support group and also to speak to a councillor because both of these things helped my friend IMMENSELY. The support ‘group’ he went to wasn’t one of those things you see on TV where everyone sits in a circle – it was just another dude who was positive and they had takeout on the couch and just chatted for a while about life.”- x_aceofspades

“Had no idea until I’d moved countries and was signing up to the local health service. I’d usually get tested every 6-12 months anyway and results were always negative. My “something’s wrong” moment was the facial expression of the nurse who had done the test. Been over two years since I was diagnosed. Hardest part was the initial diagnosis and being on the other side of the world from my friends and family. Thankfully I had previously educated myself about HIV and once the initial shock wore off I just got on with life. The only impact it has on me nowadays is the sitgma, and ignorance other people have about it. I am happy to educate those on it who want to know more but some people out there are just nasty and say horrible things.”- starscream_nz·2y

“It was caught on a whim. I did an STI test on a doctors’ visit for something (most likely a cold/flu) because he noticed I haven’t had one in a number of years. Two weeks later I got a phone call whilst on the bus on my way there to get the results from the front counter staff to make sure I was attending the appointment, which I thought that sounds weird but I didn’t think anything of it. Then the doc broke it to me. I most likely had it for about a year or two which coincides with a dude I was hooking up with. Turns out he didn’t believe HIV existed and eventually died of AIDS related Kaposi’s Sarcoma. My three anxieties about it is that I may forget a dose (easy to do), might end up in a place (like if I’m travelling) that I don’t have access or am denied access to my meds and that one day I might have to pay for meds outright (I live in Australia so they’re heavily subsidized atm). I do joke that I’ve taken more drugs than anyone I know though!”- jim_deneke

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

A Reddit Post By A Woman Whose Novio Never Compliments Her Has A Lot Of Great Supporters

Fierce

A Reddit Post By A Woman Whose Novio Never Compliments Her Has A Lot Of Great Supporters

By May 18, 2021 at 5:00 pm
BY  | May 18, 2021 AT 5:00 pm
IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU / Getty

It can be hard to feel comfortable accepting compliments and love from friends, strangers, and sometimes our own crush. The truth is however, that sometimes a sweet compliment can go along way in making us feel seen, loved, and admired by the people whose opinions we value the most. A woman on Reddit is sharing this truth after coming to the realization that she felt shy about asking her boyfriend to compliment her more.

The users on Reddit were quick to offer some insight and advice into how this happens.

My bf never compliments me, ever. from women

“I went on a couple dates with someone who was good conversation but didn’t say anything nice to me even though people around us were complimenting my look. Then I stopped seeing him and he began to pepper in insults over text. Later I found out he was following some redpill strategy guide and told me that “you don’t get compliments because my praise is a gift and you need to deserve them and learn to be thankful for them.” I was happy to block someone so romantically stagnant.

I think it’s not pathetic at all to want an essential and fun part of the dynamic between men and women. It’s a clinical and boring relationship without lovely words and such. I listened to some Seema Anand lectures and was captivated by the romance in the ancient Sanskrit texts she references.

You need to tell him what you want. If that doesn’t work, you need to think about the kind of love you want to receive long term.”-CountCute

“That is horrific. Holy shit you dodged a bullet. These red pill men are insane but hey, at least they out themselves so we can ditch them lol. Dumb*sses. I can’t imagine being that much of a loser. Also I love what you said about romance. Words are everything. Compliments, flirting, dirty talk…all of it. What is the point of dating without that stuff.”- aapaul

“It sounds like your “love language” is words of affirmation. His is obviously something else!

The only way is to tell him that it’s important to you that he say kind things to you. He will have similar needs that may or may not be met already. Does he buy or make you things? Is he very affectionate with touch? Does he perform acts of service such as repairing things or walking your dog? Does he like to spend quality time interacting with you? Any of those or a combination could be his “love language”.

It’s okay to have needs. That’s how you show love and appreciation so when he doesn’t do it you feel less appreciated. Totally normal!

Talking about love languages with a partner or even a friend or family member can be such a positive and enriching experience. I highly recommend it.

Eta: in case no one tells you today, you’re beautiful.”- snuggleallthekitties

“To be honest, I think that my ‘love language’ is gifting. I love to give gifts to people, I’m not good with words and I feel like he might not be either. I want to communicate this issue with him but it just hurts. I’m worried that he just won’t understand or won’t be able to do his part.”- Cath1212

“You need to tell him how you feel. It is essential that you overcome your fear of communicating with him. If you can’t talk about your feelings with your potential-life-partner without it all falling apart, then it just wasn’t meant to be.

If I were in your shoes, I would approach my boyfriend by saying something like this: “I feel a little pathetic for feeling this way, but since we’ve been together, you hardly ever compliment me when I get dressed up or get a new outfit, and it makes me feel like you aren’t attracted to me. I hear my friends complimenting each other and their significant others, and I can’t help but wish we hyped each other up more often. It would really boost my confidence to know that you find me beautiful and attractive.”

And as a side note, you aren’t being pathetic for wanting to know that your boyfriend finds you attractive. The vast majority of people are with their partners because they found them attractive, got to know them, and ended up loving them! Compliments go a really long ways for almost everyone! That’s why strangers compliment each other, why parents compliment their children, why teachers compliment their students, why friends compliment their friends, and so on; we all get an ego boost from it, it’s just human nature!

Honestly, if your boyfriend makes you feel ashamed for wanting him to express that he’s actually physically attracted to you, move on and find someone else. Finding a life partner isn’t easy, and it’s okay to move on and find someone who actually gets you and respects you and wants you to feel beautiful and happy.”- clearview69

“I had a boyfriend who expected me to compliment him and I never did, so he broke up with me. He told my friend “if she doesn’t say anything, I’m dumping her today.” Granted, we were in middle school, but had he told me, I would have absolutely changed that.

I now make sure to always compliment my husband, and if I want compliments but his sexy, oblivious butt doesn’t always catch it, so I’ll be like ahem like my mascara? flutter flutter and then he’ll laugh, apologize and compliment me like crazy. Hopefully this is the case with your bf, unless there’s other red flags!”- NoMamesMijito

“Girl. I was with a guy would leave compliments to other women on social media like, “omfg you’re so gorgeous 😍 do you have boyfriend?”

Killed my desire to send pics. Turns out he was the loser all along. Drop.”-AlanMooresWizrdBeard

“I don’t think you are pathetic at all. If you talk with the bf about this & he says anything other than ‘thanks for letting me know what you want/need, I am here for it’ I would recommend maybe giving a second look at the relationship. If he promises to change but doesn’t, think hard about whether you want to be chasing something that you won’t get from an incompatible person. This can be a red flag in my experience.”-Flippin_diabolical

“Everyone expresses affection differently, it’s likely that he just doesn’t realise he should be complimenting you. He must think you’re amazing, or he wouldn’t be with you 🙂 It’s not pathetic to want compliments, though, and I’m sure he’d be happy to give them if he realised they were important to you. Just talk to him openly, and if he has an issue with you expressing your emotions then THAT’S a red flag. Please talk to him, he can’t fix it if he doesn’t know what’s wrong!”-ScreenHype

“It is not pathetic. But you need to talk to him. The fact that he doesn’t compliment you doesn’t mean he doesn’t find you attractive, it may just mean he’s not naturally effusive.

You can’t expect someone to read your mind and know what you want and need, you have to communicate it. You can’t expect he’ll get the hint either because you compliment him. Save yourself a lifetime of disappointment and learn how to communicate what you want and need to your partner.

If he is not willing to make this effort, or acts as though you are pathetic, then that may be a sign to move on, but generally people are happy to have clarification on how to make happy those that they love.

Your wants are valid. You are not only allowed, but encouraged to communicate them openly and honestly.”- aam726

“It is not pathetic at all. If I really liked someone I would want to compliment and support this person. I am not talking about fake compliments for the sake of saying something but real ones. If you have been with someone over a year and they rarely compliment you (eg. once a year) they probably don’t appreciate you and the effort that you put in the relationship.”-Onegreenmartian

“You deserve to be validated and appreciated. Complimenting you makes them feel vulnerable because they are insecure about themselves. It’s pathetic and toxic. This dynamic can destroy your self-esteem and leave you feeling less than.”-throwaway75ge

“Talk to him about that. My partner – whom I love dearly and with whom I have two children – doesn’t do compliments. I give him compliments all the time and he does know I appreciate them and that I also need other kinds of verbal affirmation, but it’s never been easy for him to do that. We talk about it, he’s improved a lot on his verbal skills (especially talking about emotions, he’s quite good at that now), but it’ll never come naturally to him. I know he’s more about acts of service as his love language, so I recognize it as a sign of affection when he does something for me. It might be a thing like this (which can still be a deal blocker for you, that’s totally valid), or it could be something else – but you won’t know if you don’t talk about it.”- Tuuleh

“That’s not normal. Now, my husband is on the opposite end of the spectrum and lavishes me with compliments all day every day. I have a hard time articulating myself and he begs for more compliments and I need to work to be better at it. But no compliments? Ever? Unless he is neurologically atypical or raised by wolves this is likely either intentional or a strong indicator of how he truly feels about you. Ask yourself, do you want to feel this way for the rest of your life?”- wrwck92

“3 words: words have power.

You’re not pathetic for wanting to hear your boyfriend compliment you. I understand it may be how he functions considering everyone has their own way of expression, but if it doesn’t work for you, then it’s better to voice our your concern than letting it build up. You’ve already been with him for over a year. Keeping it buried and letting it fester will only destroy your relationship.”-ShefCutie

“If this is something you feel, then express it. If he dismisses, then it’s time to go, because if he cannot adjust himself on something small to your needs like RECOGNITION, then he isn’t going to adjust much for you in the long run on something bigger. If he isn’t going to give you what you need, he needs to watch himself because someone else will. Just talk to him, there is nothing to lose and if there is something to lose like him, it’s not that big of a loss. More of dodging a bullet. Just communicate and be blunt, they need straight forward answers.”- Super_Boss368

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
boyfriendsDatingLoveRedditRelationships

A Michigan Woman Accidentally Glued Her Eye Shut After Mistaking Nail Glue For Eye Drops

Fierce

A Michigan Woman Accidentally Glued Her Eye Shut After Mistaking Nail Glue For Eye Drops

By May 13, 2021 at 2:29 pm
BY  | May 13, 2021 AT 2:29 pm
Mark Metcalfe / Getty

She’s no Gorilla Glue Girl but you can call her lucky!

Yacedrah Williams, of Michigan, is putting glue back in the headlines again after she accidentally reached for nail adhesive instead of her eye drops. Fortunately, after a frightening experience, she was able to recover and maintain her eyesight.

Williams made the shocking mistake last Thursday after experiencing dry eyes.

Williams mistook a glue meant to fix broken fingernails for the lubricating eye drops she typically uses for her contact lenses, according to WXYZ. In an interview with the local Detroit station, Williams explained that after falling asleep with her contacts in, she woke up in the middle of the night with dry eyes. Feeling groggy, she reached for her purse where she stored her eye drops, and accidentally retrieved a bottle of nail glue. It wasn’t until the glue went into her eye that Williams realized she’d reached for the wrong bottle.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!'” Williams told the outlet. “It dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away.”

However, she was too late. Williams realized her eye had glued shut. “It sealed my eyes shut,” Williams commented. “I just started throwing cold water, and I was trying to pull my eyes apart but couldn’t. It was completely shut.”

Panicked and alarmed she called for her husband to call 911.

Williams immediately went to the hospital where doctors managed to open her eye and remove the glue which had fallen on her contact lens. Williams did lose some of her eyelashes but she can still be fine.

“They said that actually, the contacts saved my vision,” Williams explained to WXYZ. “They had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid.”

Count it as a lesson learned however, Williams said that after the horrifying incident she is committed to “never” putting her eye drops and nail glue in the same place again. In fact, she remarked, “I don’t think I’ll even have nail glue anymore.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Gorilla GluehealthMichigannewstrending