I Tested PUMA’s New Frida Kahlo Collection Honoring the Icon’s Legacy

Fierce

If you’re looking for a way to support female empowerment while you get your sweat on, you’re in luck. Global athletic retailer PUMA has partnered with the Frida Kahlo Corporation and OEG Latino to launch the PUMA x FRIDA KAHLO collection to honor the iconic Mexican artist.

The FRIDA KAHLO Collection is part of PUMA’s new Female Artist Series, an initiative that celebrates equality and empowers the voices of female artists. Who better to represent such a mission than Kahlo, one of the most inspirational change-makers in history, known for challenging norms and channeling personal struggles into art and self-confidence?

PUMA’s collection features workout gear like leggings, crop tops, jackets, tank tops, running shoes and even accessories like hats and gym bags. The pieces all combine style and purpose through beautiful, detailed design and technical fabrics. The designs are inspired by the portraits and artwork of Kahlo.

And best of all, most pieces highlight a powerful Kahlo mantra: “No es pecado ser original,” serving as an awesome reminder to push yourself.

Courtesy of Marissa Lemar

The pieces in the collection look like works of art in their own right, from vibrant colors to fine stitching. But they’re just as functional as they are beautiful. I love to work out — from running to weight lifting to yoga — so I was excited to give the pieces a try. I tested out the crop bra, 7/8 tight and reversible jacket. Here’s what I thought:

Crop Bra

This crop sports bra has an open back design with delicately woven criss-cross elastics. It allows for excellent breathability while your workout intensifies. The front of the top is equally visually impressive, with floral graphics that run up the sides and colorful contrast stitching accents. I found the fabric to be quite comfortable; it’s supportive and quick-drying. The moisture-wicking technology helped me to stay dry and comfortable during even intense workouts. This crop bra works well for a workout like spinning, for example, because it provides great coverage that moves with you.

Courtesy of PUMA

Courtesy of PUMA

7/8 Tight

This tight is a fashion-forward legging with floral prints, inspired by Kahlo’s lovely blooms, a lace-up elastic waistband detail and contrast stitching. The effect of this detailing is an enchanting homage to the eclectic personal style Kahlo is known for. The tight features supreme support, quick-drying fabric and opaque coverage — so you don’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions while you’re getting a workout in. These are a nice fit for a run or HIIT workout because they have just the right amount of compression to keep your muscles engaged.

Courtesy of PUMA

Courtesy of PUMA

Reversible Jacket

Finally, the reversible jacket tells a powerful story. Inspired by The Two Fridas, an emotionally charged portrait that illustrates the artist’s two differing personalities, the jacket provides an illustration of duality. One side features a solid color design with a subtle flower crown along the hood. The other side boasts a vivid allover floral graphic, ideal for when you feel like making a statement. Whether you are going for subtlety or prefer to be bold, the jacket is a perfect fit. This jacket is awesome to toss on after a sweat session because it transitions nicely from the gym to running errands. Or if you’re gearing up for a cold-weather workout, it’s a great lightweight layer that won’t slow you down.

Courtesy of PUMA

Courtesy of PUMA

The FRIDA KAHLO collection is a unique outlet for Kahlo’s artwork and legacy, gorgeously illustrating female empowerment and independence. Her passion continues to serve as a legacy that moves us forward, through her art and pieces like this collection. Not only does the collection offer a wide variety of styles, but there’s also variety in their sizing, inclusive for all body types.

The FRIDA KAHLO Collection is available on PUMA.com and in PUMA stores with a price range of $35-$150.

Courtesy of PUMA

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com