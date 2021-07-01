This White Person Claims They’re ‘Transracial’ After Eye Surgery

Fierce

Just when we thought the world couldn’t get any crazier, another white person is claiming to be “transracial.”

White influencer Oli London of Great Britain has gone public with their claims that they are “transracial,” an identity that garnered worldwide media attention in 2015 thanks to Rachel Dolezal. For years, the former leader of the NAACP’s Spokane branch successfully passed as a Black woman despite being born white.

London, who is non-binary, recently garnered social media backlash after claiming that they had “transitioned” races and cultures.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, London revealed that they had undergone a surgical procedure to “enhance” their “Korean eyes” in an attempt to resemble K-Pop idol, Jimin of BTS.

“Now finally, I feel Korean,” London said of themselves in the video. “I identify with the Korean community. Maybe they will accept me more now because I have the look. Maybe people will think I’m actually Korean, which would make me really happy. They can see how much I love their culture because this is the extreme length I’ve gone to, because I love Korea so much… I just want to make Jimin proud as well, because Jimin is my ultimate idol. I want him to be proud; I’m sure he’ll be proud that I look exactly like him now. I have his eyes. I finally have Jimin’s Korean eyes and they’re so, so beautiful… So I’m so, so happy with my new look. I can’t wait to see the final results when my swelling goes down.”

Soon after receiving backlash for their identity, London tweeted: “TRANSRACIAL is a thing!”

“I invented it! If you can be transgender, you can be TRANSRACIAL. Live your life to the fullest, be who you want to be and spread love,”

London tweeted while also calling a “war on the woke.” London also asked Fox News personality Tucker Carlson to chime into the issue writing “Help me speak out against the injustice I am facing, the racism & transphobia from the WOKE MOB.”

London also revealed that their “transition” had included multiple surgeries over the past year.

“I’ve just had a facelift, a brow lift, a temple lift, an eye surgery—a canthoplasty—and my teeth done as well. These are just part of my transition. I’m feeling really good—for the first time in my life I feel beautiful. I’m looking in the mirror and I love the way I look and feel happy, and I hope people can respect my decision,” they explained. “It’s a very tough decision to come out this way, but I am coming out as non-binary… I don’t feel I identify as male or female. I just feel like I’m just in the middle and my pronouns are they/them, Korean/Jimin… I know a lot of people don’t understand me, but I do identify as Korean, and I do look Korean now. I do feel Korean. I don’t identify as British, so please don’t… refer to me as British, because I identify as Korean. That’s just my culture, that’s my home country. That’s exactly how I look now, and I also identify as Jimin—that’s my Korean name… I know it’s a little bit confusing for some people. Nobody’s ever come out as Jimin or Korean, but this is something that you guys know if you’ve followed my journey for the last eight years.”

In 2018, London gained notoriety amongst media outlets after revealing that they had spent over $100,000 on cosmetic surgery to channel the look of Kpop musician Jimin.

London claimed in 2018 that they first attempted to make their transracial “transition” in 2013 saying “It is sad during Pride Month, a month that celebrates diversity, equality and love that WOKE people would use my coming out and sharing my non-binary Korean identity—something that took me many years to understand and accept and took me enormous courage to share with the world—and use it as a platform to bully, degrade and dehumanise me and the LGBT community… While I recognise that a lot of people don’t understand how I identify and may find it unusual—being Korean and feeling Korean is part of who I am and how I feel. And I will never allow a single woke person, bully or troll to take that away from me. I have gone through extreme lifestyle changes to become who I am today and have lived in Korea, I eat Korean food everyday, use Korean skincare, have plastic surgery to look Korean and I speak the Korean language—all of this shapes me as a person and my identify as a non-binary Korean person.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com