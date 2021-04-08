Morphe and Lisa Frank Have Teamed Up For a Nostalgic Makeup Collection That Is Perfect For ’90s Babies

Fierce

Courtesy Morphe

Good news for ’90s babies! The popular Morphe x Lisa Frank makeup collection is back in stock! The bright-colored school supplies brand and the budget-friendly makeup brand are, once again, teaming up for a collection to end all collections.

Last week, Morphe announced that they’re not only relaunching their Lisa Frank collection, but they were adding new products to the cult-favorite line.

Both makeup-lovers and Lisa Frank-lovers (and let’s be honest, there’s quite a bit of overlap here) can have fun with this team-up. The collection crossover originally debuted in November of last year to great fanfare.

At the time, the collab was everything millenials had been hoping for. “We hope the elevated packaging and iconic Lisa Frank spirit, combined with Morphe’s trusted formulas, will bring happiness and excitement as the consumer interacts with the collection from beginning to end,” Lisa Frank Inc. said.

While November’s launch was a three-piece collection, this release has the added bonus of a lip-crayon trio.

#REVEALED 🚨Round 2 🏁 🌈 @morphebrushes X @LisaFrank #morphexlisafrank

Includes 2 NEW #LipCrayon Trios

🐈 Paint It Playful Trio:

-Dear Diary

-Pen Pal

-Slumber Party

🦮 Paint It Neutral Trio:

-Friends 4 Ever

-Lifetime Fan

-Kid At Heart#ComingSoon *use code: TRENDMOOD 10% OFF pic.twitter.com/eR4vUpemVs — Trendmood (@Trendmood) March 30, 2021

Last year, the Morphe x Lisa Frank collection consisted of a brush set, an eye shadow palette and a set of sponges–all created to look like the iconic Lisa Frank Inc. brand. This time around, they raised the stakes a bit and got into the lip-game.

While the lip crayons are packaged in Lisa Frank’s signature psychedelic colors, the lip pigments themselves are neutral. And, not to mention, gorgeous. Based off of the swatching, the colors will look good on all skin tones. The crayons’ shades are “Lifetime Fan”, “Kid at Heart”, and “Friends 4 Ever”.

Morphe’s iconic 35B palette was also Frankified to be brighter, bolder, and more playful.

MORPHE X LISA FRANK SHUT UP pic.twitter.com/befdwuAZD3 — hannah who? (@_baenana) November 29, 2020

The eyeshadow shades had names like “Playtime Kittens”, “Rainbow Chaser”, and “Prancing Unis”. Based off of those shade names, its safe to say that Morphe really dedicated itself to the Lisa Frank theme.

And as if the collab couldn’t get any better, the eyeshadow palette comes in three different covers: Zoomer & Zorbit, Forrest, and Prancing Unis.

So far, customers have been raving about the quality of the Morphe x Lisa Frank collection items.

“So so pretty and bright!” wrote one reviewer of the 35B palette. “Lots to play with & gives me nostalgia for when I was obsessed with Lisa.” (Weren’t we all??)

“I used to have a binder full of everything Lisa Frank so this palette was a NEED for me. I highly recommend it!” wrote another. “The shades aren’t patchy, they blend beautifully, and the color scheme is perfect.”

The collection is currently available at ULTA.com & Morphe.com and we can’t wait to try! Will you be checking it out?

