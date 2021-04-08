Fierce

Morphe and Lisa Frank Have Teamed Up For a Nostalgic Makeup Collection That Is Perfect For ’90s Babies

By April 8, 2021 at 11:28 pm
Courtesy Morphe

Good news for ’90s babies! The popular Morphe x Lisa Frank makeup collection is back in stock! The bright-colored school supplies brand and the budget-friendly makeup brand are, once again, teaming up for a collection to end all collections.

Last week, Morphe announced that they’re not only relaunching their Lisa Frank collection, but they were adding new products to the cult-favorite line.

Both makeup-lovers and Lisa Frank-lovers (and let’s be honest, there’s quite a bit of overlap here) can have fun with this team-up. The collection crossover originally debuted in November of last year to great fanfare.

At the time, the collab was everything millenials had been hoping for. “We hope the elevated packaging and iconic Lisa Frank spirit, combined with Morphe’s trusted formulas, will bring happiness and excitement as the consumer interacts with the collection from beginning to end,” Lisa Frank Inc. said.

While November’s launch was a three-piece collection, this release has the added bonus of a lip-crayon trio.

Last year, the Morphe x Lisa Frank collection consisted of a brush set, an eye shadow palette and a set of sponges–all created to look like the iconic Lisa Frank Inc. brand. This time around, they raised the stakes a bit and got into the lip-game.

While the lip crayons are packaged in Lisa Frank’s signature psychedelic colors, the lip pigments themselves are neutral. And, not to mention, gorgeous. Based off of the swatching, the colors will look good on all skin tones. The crayons’ shades are “Lifetime Fan”, “Kid at Heart”, and “Friends 4 Ever”.

Morphe’s iconic 35B palette was also Frankified to be brighter, bolder, and more playful.

The eyeshadow shades had names like “Playtime Kittens”, “Rainbow Chaser”, and “Prancing Unis”. Based off of those shade names, its safe to say that Morphe really dedicated itself to the Lisa Frank theme.

And as if the collab couldn’t get any better, the eyeshadow palette comes in three different covers: Zoomer & Zorbit, Forrest, and Prancing Unis.

So far, customers have been raving about the quality of the Morphe x Lisa Frank collection items.

“So so pretty and bright!” wrote one reviewer of the 35B palette. “Lots to play with & gives me nostalgia for when I was obsessed with Lisa.” (Weren’t we all??)

“I used to have a binder full of everything Lisa Frank so this palette was a NEED for me. I highly recommend it!” wrote another. “The shades aren’t patchy, they blend beautifully, and the color scheme is perfect.”

The collection is currently available at ULTA.com & Morphe.com and we can’t wait to try! Will you be checking it out?

e.l.f. Cosmetics Is Literally Releasing a Chipotle-Themed Eyeshadow Palette

e.l.f. Cosmetics Is Literally Releasing a Chipotle-Themed Eyeshadow Palette

By March 4, 2021 at 7:14 pm
Photo via e.l.f.

We’ve seen our fair share of weird brand collabs in the past, but this is truly one we didn’t see coming.

On Thursday, Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics announced that they were teaming up for a collaboration.

Both makeup-lovers and Chipotle-lovers can have fun with the team-up. According to the press release, e.l.f will be selling Chipotle-themed makeup and Chipotle will be selling makeup-themed food. Confused? Keep reading.

On March 9th, e.l.f. cosmetics is launching their e.l.f. x Chipotle makeup collection, a range of products that includes a Chipotle-themed eyeshadow palette, a tinted lip-gloss, an avocado-shaped beauty sponge, and a makeup bag that looks exactly like Chipotle’s famous to-go bags.

Photo via e.l.f. Cosmetics

The eyeshadow palette is made up of 12 shades, each of which are named after one of Chipotle’s signature ingredients. For example, the leaf-green shade is called “Lettuce”, the buttery gold shade is called “Corn Salsa”…you get the picture. The “Make It Hot” lip gloss is a sheer, hot-pink shade that is formulated with Vitamin E and coconut oil.

And as an added bonus, when you purchase the Chipotle eyeshadow palette, you’ll be emailed a voucher for free Chipotle chips and guac.

But makeup isn’t the only aspect of the promotion. Chipotle, too, will be offering a limited-time option. The fast-casual restaurant will be selling an entrée called “Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl.” And in honor of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ vegan and cruelty free products, the menu item will be vegan.

The bowl will consist of white rice, pinto beans, hot salsa, corn salsa, guac, lettuce, and a side of chips. But it won’t be available forever! You’ll only be able to find it in the “Featured” section of Chipotle’s website or app from March 10 through March 17.

If you’re surprised by this collab, you’re not the only one. After all, “Mexican food” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of makeup.

But e.l.f. and Chipotle seem to think that they’re a match made in heaven. After all, this is the second time the two popular brands have joined forces.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values,” said Chipotle’s VP of digital marketing, Tressie Lieberman.

And e.l.f.’s CMO was equally effusive. “There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” said Kory Marchisotto, in a statement. “We have long admired Chipotle and we are thrilled to come together to do things that neither one of us have done before. We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices.”

e.l.f.s Chipotle collection launches on March 9th, and the line’s prices range from $8 to $18. Get notified on the launch by going over to e.l.f.’s site. Head to Chipotle’s app or website after March 10th to order their exclusive “Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl.” entrée.

Sistahs!! ColourPop x Hocus Pocus Is Coming Just In Time for Halloween And I Suggest We Form A Calming Circle

Sistahs!! ColourPop x Hocus Pocus Is Coming Just In Time for Halloween And I Suggest We Form A Calming Circle

By September 29, 2020 at 2:35 pm
BY  | September 29, 2020 AT 2:35 pm
Disney

If you were around in the immediate years following the 1993 release of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus you know how much power the movie has. The Disney film starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker gave just about every child watching thrills and chills and followed a trio of evil and hilarious witches who are accidentally raised from the dead by a teenage virgin on the night of Halloween.

Over the years Hocus Pocus has proven to be more than just a movie obsession but also a lifestyle. After all, what is Halloween if you haven’t binged the movie more than once during the month of October?

ColourPop knows the story and that’s likely why they’ve come up with a Hocus Pocus makeup collection that will haunt your dreams until you get your hands on it.

Get ready for some tricks for your at-home Halloween treats this year because ColourPop x Hocus Pocus is almost officially here.

The brand’s latest Halloween collection is inspired by the classic 1993 movie and launches at 10 AM PST on September 30. The limited-edition collection line is made up of false lashes, and an eyeshadow palette with 15 bronze hues. It also comes outfitted with a glitter creme gel eyeliner!

What’s more, the makeup kit comes complete with eyecatching packaging that serves as a shoutout to the three Sanderson sisters and the beloved noble black cat called Thackery Binx.

Perhaps the best part of it all is that the make-up kit includes products with names that heavily reference the best lines in the movie including “Amok! Amok! Amok” and “Gather Round Sisters.”

The new line also includes very Sanderson Sister-chic shades of red lipstick.

The best part? The collection is pretty dang cute AND affordable.

The palette retails at $22, the lipsticks go for $16 each, and at $130, the entire bundle is quite a steal!

Sure, you might be stuck at home this Halloween but there’s no doubt this new collection will enchant the little children in your lives and make you the ball of your COVID-friendly Halloween bash!

