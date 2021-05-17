Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Was Crowned Miss Universe

Fierce

2019 has been a momentous year for many reasons, one of which came about just last week when Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, won this year’s Miss World Pageant. Singh’s win signifies a striking moment in history: for the first time ever, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and Miss World are all black women. Of course, this is definitely something worth celebrating, but no one is cheering as hard as Singh’s competitor, Nyekachi Douglas (aka Miss Nigeria).

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica is the 69th #Missworld pic.twitter.com/tgyTFFiuKU — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019

Twitter is absolutely buzzing with praise for both Miss Jamaica AND Miss Nigeria, whose response has shown us how we should always show up for each other—even our competition.

LISTEN!!!! MISS NIGERIA’s reaction to Miss Jaimaca winning #MissWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/AgtImvsuLF — Adeola Ariyo (@AdeolaAriyo) December 14, 2019

As people all over the world continue to savor this moment in history, these two queens are continuing to shine and share their messages of positivity. After winning the crown, Singh addressed her legion of fans on Twitter, saying: “To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE.”

Singh was born in Morant, St. Thomas, Jamaica. She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in psychology and women’s studies. She was president of the Caribbean students association on campus, and at the time of the pageant, she had taken a year off before enrolling in medical school.

“I think I represent something special, a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world,” she said.

And she’s absolutely right—many of Singh’s Miss World Pageant peers are on track to achieve some major goals in the near future. For example, First Runner-Up Ophély Mézino (Miss France) is a model and beauty pageant title holder who is currently studying chemical engineering. Suman Rao (Miss India) was named Second Runner-Up—she studies accounting at the University of Mumbai and is an established model with a major Instagram following.Elís Miele Coelho completed her education at St. Francis Xavier Technical College in São Paulo, where she later founded Projeto Doe Fios, an organization that provides women suffering from terminal illness with hair. And, finally, Nyekachi Douglas (Miss Nigeria) is a public health student who aims to give a voice to her community and one day establish her own fashion line (not to mention her ability to school us all on how to be our best selves!).

Absolutely amazing in all my years of watching never seen another queen this excited about someone else's win. #MissNigeria you are simply the best. https://t.co/KwqstlFCGf — Tє̲̣̣̣̥mptє̲̣̣̣̥d (@millibrown1) December 15, 2019

What about the other four black women who have been crowned as 2019 beauty pageant royalty?

Miss World plans to be a doctor

Miss USA works on behalf of prisoners

Miss Universe fights gender-based violence

Miss America is an advocate for the arts

Miss Teen USA launched a non-profit to help people with disabilities



And they are all Black women.https://t.co/4o8JarLYqT — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 15, 2019

Yup, they’re killing it, too. Take Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa. She was named Miss Universe just last week, after beginning her pageantry career at age 7. She holds a Bachelor of Technology graduate degree in public relations management from Cape Peninsula University of Technology, and worked as a graduate intern in the public relations department of Ovilvy cape Town prior to winning Miss South Africa. She is passionate about climate change, women’s empowerment and diversity, and she wants to use her title as a way to transform the way young girls think about how they look.

“I want them to live in a different world where everyone matters, where everyone is smart, where everyone is beautiful, where everyone is capable,” Tunzi said.

Kaliegh Garris, who won Miss Teen USA in April, is a communications student at Southern Connecticut State University. She founded the organization We Are People 1st, which assists people with disabilities, as a result of her relationship with her elder sister, who struggles with multiple disabilities. She also volunteers at Yale New Haven Hospital and has been recognized by the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services for her impact.

Cheslie Kryst won Miss USA in May. In addition to this title, Kryst holds a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration and is licensed to practice law in both North and South Carolina. Not only is she a badass attorney—Kryst is also the founder of the fashion blog White Collar Glam, a site dedicated to helping women dress for white-collar careers.

And Nia Franklin, who was named the 2019 Miss America, is an emerging composer with a Master of Music from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. As a student at UNCSA, Franklin was a member of ArtistCorps, an AmeriCorps program that brings well-known artists to public schools and community centers to work with students who lack access to arts programming. She also worked closely with Success Academy Charter Schools, founding a music club for students and serving as a cultural partner with the nonprofit Sing For Hope.

Let’s give it up for all of these intelligent, beautiful, and compassionate women!

