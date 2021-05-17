Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Was Crowned Miss Universe
Photo via Getty Images
¡Felicitaciones a Andrea Meza! On Sunday night, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the 69th Miss Universe. Meza technically holds the title of Miss Universe 2020 because the annual pageant was postponed last year due to COVID-19.
Andrea Meza, who is also a software engineer from Chihuahua City, is the third Miss Mexico to win the Miss Universe title.
The last Miss Mexico who won the Miss Universe title was Guadalajara’s Ximena Navarrete who won in 2010. In a fun coincidence, this year, the final three contestants in the running for Miss Universe were all Latina. Runner-up Miss Brazil Julia Gama and second runner-up Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo.
“I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight,” said Andrea Meza in statement. “It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond.”
During the pageant, Andrea Maza discussed the topic of beauty standards. Maza explained that beauty standards are subjective.
“We live in a society that more and more is more advanced, and as we advance as a society, we’ve also advanced with stereotypes,” she said. “Nowadays beauty isn’t only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you’re not valuable.”
Outside of beauty pageants, Andrea Meza is a model, a make-up artist, and an activist. She is passionate about ending gender violence and femicide. According to the Miss Universe Organization, Meza will use her Miss Universe platform “to advocate for women’s rights and against gender-based violence.”
While beauty pageants continue to be controversial, many Mexicans and people of Mexican descent couldn’t help but celebrate Mexico’s big win on Sunday.
EXACTLYYYYT MY FELLOW MEXICANS GET UP— 🇲🇽 isabel 🌸 blm🔮 (@TIKYizzyyy) May 17, 2021
Congratulations to Miss Mexíco PLUS the runner up Beauties too. We Hispanic Latinas are all Beautiful we just share borders 2 continents,& one Western Hemisphere. For a change it's good seeing a woman from North America winning too because we all know South Americans usually wins— TheHeadBandChick Rosie (@LuxStripes) May 17, 2021
Congratulations to Andrea Meza! We can’t wait to see what she does with her platform.
