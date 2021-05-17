Fierce

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Was Crowned Miss Universe

By May 17, 2021 at 7:08 pm
Photo via Getty Images

¡Felicitaciones a Andrea Meza! On Sunday night, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the 69th Miss Universe. Meza technically holds the title of Miss Universe 2020 because the annual pageant was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Andrea Meza, who is also a software engineer from Chihuahua City, is the third Miss Mexico to win the Miss Universe title.

The last Miss Mexico who won the Miss Universe title was Guadalajara’s Ximena Navarrete who won in 2010. In a fun coincidence, this year, the final three contestants in the running for Miss Universe were all Latina. Runner-up Miss Brazil Julia Gama and second runner-up Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo.

“I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight,” said Andrea Meza in statement. “It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond.”

During the pageant, Andrea Maza discussed the topic of beauty standards. Maza explained that beauty standards are subjective.

“We live in a society that more and more is more advanced, and as we advance as a society, we’ve also advanced with stereotypes,” she said. “Nowadays beauty isn’t only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you’re not valuable.”

Outside of beauty pageants, Andrea Meza is a model, a make-up artist, and an activist. She is passionate about ending gender violence and femicide. According to the Miss Universe Organization, Meza will use her Miss Universe platform “to advocate for women’s rights and against gender-based violence.”

While beauty pageants continue to be controversial, many Mexicans and people of Mexican descent couldn’t help but celebrate Mexico’s big win on Sunday.

Congratulations to Andrea Meza! We can’t wait to see what she does with her platform.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Who Is Mari Pepin? Everything You Need to Know About the Puerto Rican Beauty Queen and ‘The Bachelor’ Frontrunner

Entertainment

Who Is Mari Pepin? Everything You Need to Know About the Puerto Rican Beauty Queen and ‘The Bachelor’ Frontrunner

By January 11, 2021 at 9:47 pm
BY  | January 11, 2021 AT 9:47 pm

As you probably know by now, a new season of the never-ending reality series “The Bachelor” has just started.

And this season is destined to be especially exciting–not just because of the promise of non-stop drama, but because the franchise has finally hired its first Black male lead, Matt James, after 18 years on the air.

And with the first Black “Bachelor” comes the most diverse group of contestants competing for the lead’s heart that they’ve ever had.

And one of the contestants that is capturing the hearts of both fans and Matt James alike is 24-year-old Puerto Rican-born pageant queen Mariela “Mari” Pepin.

On this season’s premiere episode of “The Bachelor”, Mari was immediately clocked by viewers as one of the front runners by the way that Matt reacted to meeting her. The former Wake Forest wide receiver was struck speechless by her beauty and couldn’t keep his eyes off her when she parted ways with him. It was obvious that Mari had made quite the first impression on him.

And because we love to see #representation on screen (and especially on reality TV), we decided to do our due diligence and find out as much as we could about this gorgeous and accomplished Latina. Here’s everything you need to know about Mari Pepin.

She’s Boricua–and proud of it!

Something that immediately endeared Mari to fans was the fact that she is so vocally proud of being Puerto Rican. In her first sit-down conversation with Matt, she opened up about how hard its been for her family to live through the relentless natural disasters that the island is going through.

She’s a military brat.

According to Mari’s personal blog, she spent the first few years of her life in PR before relocating to Germany because of her father’s military career. According to Mari, her unique childhood contributed to her love of traveling as an adult.

She was 2019’s Miss Maryland USA.

According to Mari’s official “Bachelor” bio, she began competing in pageants when she moved to Maryland as a teenager. She won Miss Teen Maryland and then went on to win the title of Miss Maryland. After that, she placed in the Top 10 of the Miss USA competition.

She’s wicked smart.

According to Mari’s LinkedIn page, she has a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University and she’s currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Marketing Intelligence from the same institution. It’s safe to say she values education.

She’s multilingual.

Not only does Mari speak both Spanish and English flawlessly, but she’s also fluent in French and American Sign Language.

Based on all this info alone, we can’t wait to see Mari Pepin crush this season of “The Bachelor”. Hopefully, this Boricua beauty will be popping up a lot on our screens for years to come!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Beauty PageantsMari PepinPuerto Ricoreality tvthe Bachelor

Miss Nigeria Just Got Crowned The Best Black Queen For Her Reaction To Miss Jamaica’s Win

Fierce

Miss Nigeria Just Got Crowned The Best Black Queen For Her Reaction To Miss Jamaica’s Win

By December 16, 2019 at 3:10 pm
BY  | December 16, 2019 AT 3:10 pm
Today/ Instagram

2019 has been a momentous year for many reasons, one of which came about just last week when Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, won this year’s Miss World Pageant. Singh’s win signifies a striking moment in history: for the first time ever, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and Miss World are all black women. Of course, this is definitely something worth celebrating, but no one is cheering as hard as Singh’s competitor, Nyekachi Douglas (aka Miss Nigeria).

Twitter is absolutely buzzing with praise for both Miss Jamaica AND Miss Nigeria, whose response has shown us how we should always show up for each other—even our competition.

As people all over the world continue to savor this moment in history, these two queens are continuing to shine and share their messages of positivity. After winning the crown, Singh addressed her legion of fans on Twitter, saying: “To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE.”

Singh was born in Morant, St. Thomas, Jamaica. She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in psychology and women’s studies. She was president of the Caribbean students association on campus, and at the time of the pageant, she had taken a year off before enrolling in medical school.

“I think I represent something special, a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world,” she said.

And she’s absolutely right—many of Singh’s Miss World Pageant peers are on track to achieve some major goals in the near future. For example, First Runner-Up Ophély Mézino (Miss France) is a model and beauty pageant title holder who is currently studying chemical engineering. Suman Rao (Miss India) was named Second Runner-Up—she studies accounting at the University of Mumbai and is an established model with a major Instagram following.Elís Miele Coelho completed her education at St. Francis Xavier Technical College in São Paulo, where she later founded Projeto Doe Fios, an organization that provides women suffering from terminal illness with hair. And, finally, Nyekachi Douglas (Miss Nigeria) is a public health student who aims to give a voice to her community and one day establish her own fashion line (not to mention her ability to school us all on how to be our best selves!).

What about the other four black women who have been crowned as 2019 beauty pageant royalty?

Yup, they’re killing it, too. Take Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa. She was named Miss Universe just last week, after beginning her pageantry career at age 7. She holds a Bachelor of Technology graduate degree in public relations management from Cape Peninsula University of Technology, and worked as a graduate intern in the public relations department of Ovilvy cape Town prior to winning Miss South Africa. She is passionate about climate change, women’s empowerment and diversity, and she wants to use her title as a way to transform the way young girls think about how they look.

“I want them to live in a different world where everyone matters, where everyone is smart, where everyone is beautiful, where everyone is capable,” Tunzi said.

Kaliegh Garris, who won Miss Teen USA in April, is a communications student at Southern Connecticut State University. She founded the organization We Are People 1st, which assists people with disabilities, as a result of her relationship with her elder sister, who struggles with multiple disabilities. She also volunteers at Yale New Haven Hospital and has been recognized by the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services for her impact.

Cheslie Kryst won Miss USA in May. In addition to this title, Kryst holds a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration and is licensed to practice law in both North and South Carolina. Not only is she a badass attorney—Kryst is also the founder of the fashion blog White Collar Glam, a site dedicated to helping women dress for white-collar careers.

And Nia Franklin, who was named the 2019 Miss America, is an emerging composer with a Master of Music from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. As a student at UNCSA, Franklin was a member of ArtistCorps, an AmeriCorps program that brings well-known artists to public schools and community centers to work with students who lack access to arts programming. She also worked closely with Success Academy Charter Schools, founding a music club for students and serving as a cultural partner with the nonprofit Sing For Hope.

Let’s give it up for all of these intelligent, beautiful, and compassionate women!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
BeautyBeauty PageantBlack BeautyMiss UniverseMiss World