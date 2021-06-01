Fierce

These Latina Officers Were Assaulted By Colleagues After Being 'Handpicked' To Do 'Undercover' Sex Work

Three Latina former-police officers are suing the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 in Texas for damages. The lawsuit alleges that the women were molested and sexually assaulted by colleagues. The assaults happened in “undercover” Bachelor parties where they were asked to pretend to be sex workers.

The lawsuit says senior officers in Harris County “handpicked young Latina women with no undercover training” to participate in stings. It was at these undercover bachelor parties that they were groped, molested, and assaulted by fellow officers.

One of the young women says that one of her superiors–Chief Chris Gore–would attend these parties only in his underwear. Before the operation started, he would take off her bra. At the party, he would drink excessively and lie on top of the women, groping their breasts and bodies. Chief Core and another officer, Lt. Shane Rigdon, would encourage the women to drink heavily also.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Chief Gore also took this same Latina to a sex shop where he would pick out provocative clothing for her to wear and sexual props for her to use. He then forced the young woman to try on the outfit in his office and “work on chemistry with her.” He warned other officers away from his co-worker, saying that she was “his”.

When the women filed complaints, and in some cases, quit, they were mocked and criticized by their co-workers.

Before they were hired, the women were all asked if they would “do whatever it takes” to make an arrest. Apparently, “whatever it takes” included being sexually assaulted and humiliated by colleagues. After the first recruit resigned, the police department recruited another young Latina. In “preparation” for her role, she had to give her supervisors a lap dance.

The Harris County police recruited a third Latina officer who was asked to perform a sex-trafficking sting at a massage parlor. The county’s constable told the woman to “wait to be sexually assaulted” before giving the raid signal. This woman says she was raped at the massage parlor.

Now, these women are banding together for this lawsuit in order to draw attention to the “pervasive practice of sexual harassment in law enforcement.”

“We are here to speak truth to power so that this never happens to any more women and children ever again,” said one of the women in a recent press conference. As their lawyer lawyer told reporters: “[These women] were not treated as police officers whatsoever. They were treated as objects.”

As for the supervisors of Harris County Constable Precinct 1, they deny any wrongdoing whatsoever. “This lawsuit is an effort to impugn the good reputation of the hard-working men and women of the Precinct One Constable’s Office,” said Constable Alan Rosen. “I believe our system of due process works and that justice and truth will prevail as facts in this case come to light.” He also added that he has a “zero-tolerance stance” towards sexual harassment and assault.

The Satanic Temple Is Suing Texas Over The New Restrictive Abortion Law

The Satanic Temple is taking a stand in favor of reproductive rights after Texas’s recently announced restrictive abortion law. The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, signed into law a “heartbeat bill” aimed at restricting a woman’s right to safe and secure abortions.

The Satanic Temple is suing Texas to challenge its new abortion law.

Texas’s latest attempt to undercut women’s rights comes in the form of one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. According to the new law, abortions are banned for pregnancies after six weeks. This is before most women even know that they are pregnant making it nearly impossible for women, mainly low-income and women of color, from accessing safe, secure, and legal abortions.

People are grateful to see The Satanic Temple standing up for people’s rights.

The law sparked outrage across the country as several states continue to undermine women’s rights. It is the latest in a series of legal challenges trying to create laws that can stand up in court. It isn’t a coincidence that this law came into existence at this time.

Recently, the Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to take up a case about a 15-week abortion ban passed in Mississippi. The case is being considered the first step to undermine Roe v Wade and start to roll back reproductive rights for women across the country. The 15-week ban proposed by the Mississippi law is two months earlier than Roe, and other court decisions on abortion, allow.

This isn’t the first time that The Satanic Temple has taken a stand using religious freedom.

According to The Satanic Temple’s website, the religious group is fighting Texas based on religious freedom.

“The abortion ritual (1) requires an abortion; and (2) affirms her religious subscription to TST’s Third and Fifth Tenets. But before Ms. Doe can get her abortion–and therefore participate in the abortion ritual–the government has required that she get a sonogram… [ These ] requirements substantially interfere with Ms. Doe’s religious beliefs and practices for two reasons,” reads a statement from The Satanic Temple’s attorney on the site. “First, the requirements are a precondition to Ms. Doe’s ability to participate in a religious ceremony. It is a substantial interference per se for the state to place a regulatory hurdle–one that costs money–in front of a religious exercise. The state might as well tax and regulate Mass.”

This might actually help The Satanic Temple’s membership grow.

By using religious freedom laws against conservatives, The Satanic Temple is protecting the rights of various groups. This time, The Satanic Temple is trying to help women in Texas to their right to safe and legal abortions.

Five Migrant Girls Were Found Left Alone And Abandoned In The Texas Heat

This past March, according to El Pais, migrants crossed the Rio Grande at an all-time high not seen in the past 15 years. US government reports underlined that a total of 171,000 people arrived at the southern border of the United States in March. Eleven percent were minors who made the journey by themselves.

Reports say that this vulnerable group will continue to grow in size with recent shifts in the Biden administration child immigration policies. Five migrants girls recently found by the river recently became part of this group.

An onion farmer in Quemado recently reported that he found five migrant girls on his land.

The girls were each under the age of seven, the youngest was too small to even walk. Three of the girls are thought to be from Honduras, the other two are believed to have come from Guatemala.​ Jimmy Hobbs, the farmer who found the girls, said that he called the Border Patrol gave the children aid by giving them water and food and putting them in the shade.

“I don’t think they would have made it if I hadn’t found them,” Hobbs told US Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) in a New York Post. “Because it got up to 103 yesterday.”

“My thoughts are that it needs to stop right now. There are going to be thousands. This is just five miles of the Rio Grande,” Hobbs’ wife added in their conversation with Gonzalez. “That’s a huge border. This is happening all up and down it. It can’t go on. It’s gonna be too hot. There’ll be a lot of deaths, a lot of suffering.” 

“It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere,” Chief Border Patrol Agent Austin Skero II explained of the situation in an interview with ABC 7 Eyewitness News. “Unfortunately this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help.”

According to reports, the Customs and Border Protection stated that the five girls​ ​will be processed and placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.​

