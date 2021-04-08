Fierce

Khloe Kardashian Responded to the Photo Debacle That Sparked a Discussion About Instagram and Body Dysmorphia

Earlier this week, the internet was occupied by a viral story that centered on–whose else?–the Kardashians. Yes, we know the Kardashians are controversial and over-exposed and morally questionable. But this time, this Kardashian-related story sparked a much-needed discussion about Instagram and body dysmorphia.

The story started off with someone, somehow leaking an “unflattering” (i.e. unretouched) photo of Khloe Kardashian on to the internet.

In the photo, Khloe Kardashian is makeup-free, wearing a barely-there bikini. However, it was different than Khloe’s other photos, as no one photoshopped it within an inch of its life.

Like with many Kardashian photos, internet-users shared, reposted and criticized the photo on the internet. But this time, instead of ignoring its existence (like most celebrities would do), the Kardashians fought back. They contacted multiple bloggers and Instagrammers and threatened them with legal action if they didn’t take the photo down.

What internet users found so weird about these threats is that they were over a picture that many people saw to be pretty, natural, and normal.

In fact, many people preferred the photo over Khloe’s usual photos which many claimed to be over-edited, overly-made-up, and unrealistic. Not to mention, Khloe Kardashian has a conventionally attractive body that many–if not most–people would be more than happy to have. This seemed to be a classic case of Instagram and body dysmorphia.

The fact that Khloe and the Kardashian machine were going out of their way to try and scrub this perfectly acceptable photograph from the internet was alarming. “…It makes me so sad for those who think that their IG is real life and compare themselves to edited pics,” wrote one Twitter user. “She looks gorgeous & happy in this pic, wish we’d see more like this.”

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram page to write a lengthy essay describing her struggle with her body image.

Khloe posted multiple un-edited videos of herself with the following caption: “Hey guys. This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. This photo that was posted this week is beautiful.”

“But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering, in bad lighting, or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

She continued: “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear.”

“‘Khloe is the fat sister’, ‘Khloe is the ugly sister’, ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different’,” she listed the much discussed topics she’s heard throughout her life. “‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery’. Should I go on?”

While the essay goes on, she concluded it with: “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore.”

While we applaud Khloe Kardashian for speaking her truth, the ultra-edited versions of “her image” that she usually puts out perpetuate the very problem she claims to fight against.

Yes, what she does with her body–and how she presents it–is unequically her choice, but it is a choice that has a lasting impact on young women and girls.

Anyone can relate to feeling undesirable, criticized, and bullied over the way you look. But the solution shouldn’t be contributing to the problem of Instagram unreality with altered photos that present an impossible version of reality.

We hope Khloe Kardashian–like every woman–finds peace with her body. One day, maybe she’ll have the strength to accept herself the way she is–unedited flaws and all.

It’s nothing new that the Kardashian’s love to appropriate Black culture.

From hairstyles to fashion choices, white women have always benefited from ripping off black culture and while they keep getting called out — maybe even canceled — it still doesn’t stop anyone who isn’t non-black to keep on appropriating. From Kary Perry rocking her “baby hairs” dubbing it a “new trend,” to Kylie Jenner wearing her hair in dreadlocks then in cornrows, to Miley Cyrus also wearing dreadlocks, and to magazine’s giving white women afro tutorials, the list of misses are endless. 

And the Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to being called out for cultural appropriation. Every other week or month or so, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters make headlines for yet again another case of cultural appropriation. The latest? Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing cornrow braids (again) and people weren’t happy about it.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and model was photographed wearing cornrow braids on August 23 in Los Angeles.

“She was also seen wearing the style, traditionally tied to black culture, in several Instagram Stories that next day, shared both to her page and sister Kylie Jenner’s page,” reports PEOPLE.

This isn’t the first time Kendall Jenner has made headlines when it comes to making problematic and questionable choices. Remember that Pepsi commercial? 

People on social media have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about Jenner wearing braids. 

A Twitter user said she was exhausted of white people, women specifically, constantly appropriating black culture and wearing hairstyles “that we are always ridiculed/chastised for having and just doing it because they want to ‘look different’ or ‘stand out.'” User @tinaallamm went on to say that black women wear these types of hairstyles to “PROTECT our natural hair from damages” meanwhile white women simply wear them to look cool and aren’t scrutinized in the same ways. 

Another Twitter user said the Kardashian family just “loves to use black culture to their benefit it’s disgusting.” 

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s family has constantly been criticized for thriving off of black culture and rarely giving credit where credit is due. 

PEOPLE reached out to Jenner’s rep but they did not immediately respond to the publication’s request for comment. As aforementioned, this also isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have faced backlash after wearing cornrows or other protective hairstyles for black women. 

Last year, Kim Kardashian West was under fire for wearing cornrow braids, referred by the Kardashian-West sister as “boxer braids,” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

However, this wasn’t the first or the last time she would be caught rocking cornrow braids. She then dyed her hair/braids blonde and posted numerous Instagram Stories flaunting the hairstyle even amid the social media backlash. First, she made it clear she didn’t care about the negative feedback but as always, Kim caved and somewhat apologized. 

I’ve definitely had my fair share of backlash when I’ve worn braids,” the KUWTK star said at BeautyCon in Los Angeles last year. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that have so many different beauty trends.” 

Kim Kardashian-West has also recently been criticized for her decision to trademark and name her new line of shapewear, “Kimono.” After the social media backlash, she opted for “the less culturally inappropriate Skims instead,” AdAge reports

Back in 2016, the “self-made billionaire” Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram to show off her cornrow braids and once she even wore her hair in dreadlocks.

After donning the hairstyle, actor Amandla Stenberg made sure to comment on her photo and make her opinion known. Stenberg commented on Kylie’s photo back in 2015-16 that “when you appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards your wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdobetter.” 

While it seems as though Kylie Jenner never addressed the backlash then, she’s perhaps learned from that mistake since she hasn’t been seen wearing that hairstyle again. But the same cannot be said for her sisters. 

Ultimately, it’s important for women as powerful and influential as the Kardashian-Jenner clan to learn from their mistakes and address the backlash head-on. It’s irresponsible and hurtful to the black community to go around parading themselves in hairstyles inclusive to black women. Culture isn’t something you can put on and then take off whenever it feels convenient to you, and this family has the privilege of being able to pick and choose when they can try on someone else’s culture. 

All Of Twitter Is Trying To Figure Out When Natti Natasha And Rob Kardashian Became An Item, And Same

Fierce

All Of Twitter Is Trying To Figure Out When Natti Natasha And Rob Kardashian Became An Item, And Same

In the game of love, it’s all about who DMs first. Now if you’re a baller, or at least trying to come off as one, you put your feelings out there in the open. No need to slip into the DMs, a simple tweet will do. At least that’s how it is for some people on Twitter.

On June 4, what we thought was some mindless flirting by two public figures is turning out to be a lot more than we anticipated.

It looks like Rob Kardashian’s tweet to singer Natti Natasha worked.

That shameless gawk tweet that he tweeted at the Dominican artist in which he basically put it all out there actually got a response from her, even though fans were clearly trying to prevent that from happening.

On Sunday, Natti wished the only male Kardashian a Happy Father’s Day and implied that she knows him a lot better than any of us assumed.

“I know.”

????

Really, Natti?

We’re not doubting his parenting skills at all, but we are doubting this unabashedly understanding between these two people. Are they really that tight?

But wait, the convo got way more heated.

Kardashian then tweeted, “see u soon.”

We’re about to start cursing in Spanish.

People on social media tried to stop these two from starting anything last week, and now it’s intervention time.

People are begging at this point.

Run, Natti, run!

There’s no running away on social media, only blocking.

Some are seriously entertained by what’s going on.

We are too, to be honest.

Listen to reason.

Where will this relationship go?

To be fair, Rob may be a cool guy. He may be the best boyfriend ever. But the Kardashians just don’t have the best track record when it comes to relationships.

Now big sis Khloe is getting involved.

Khloe, if you don’t know who Natti is please leave the room.

Dear Natti, if you’re looking for a hookup and more exposure in the tabloids then, by all means, keep doing you. You are playing this one right. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

