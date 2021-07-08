Latino Instagram Looks To Find Out ‘Who Killed Gabriela De Haro-Perez’

Fierce

The last photo Gabriela De Haro-Perez posted to her Instagram is hardly an indication of the short life that came to her. Shared to her social media page nearly 28 weeks ago, the post celebrates De Haro-Perez’s husband. “This man has grown so much this year, and I am so glad I get to experience this life with him. 2020 wasn’t the easiest but it was full of lessons and more importantly growth. So proud of you and I cannot wait to celebrate more accomplishments and live more life with you!” She wrote at the time.

Celebrating her anticipated future with her husband, De Haro-Perez didn’t realize that her desires would be cut so short.

The 29-year-old woman was fatally shot in a car-to-car shooting in Los Angeles on January 3, 2021.

The graduate from South Hills High School in West Covina was pursuing her ambition of becoming a registered nurse when she became a victim of gang-related violence.

“Sadly, Gabriela tragically lost her life due to gang-related violence in the San Gabriel Valley,” Hilda L. Solis, the Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “In an effort to bring about justice, I am putting forward a reward of $15,000 to assist in the investigation and to ensure those responsible are held accountable. I am also committed to working with impacted community members, elected representatives, and law enforcement, along with community-based organizations who lead gang intervention and prevention work, to put an end to the senseless gang-related violence harming our community. Only by working together will we be able to reach a solution.”

Speaking about his murdered wife, De Haro-Perez’s husband Aaron told ABC 7 in an interview, “I miss her. I promise that I’ll keep fighting for her until my day comes… I love her, and I miss her so much.”

According to detectives investigating her murder, De Haro-Perez is thought to have come from gang violence.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, detectives claim De Haro-Perez’s vehicle was likely misidentified and targeted by gang members.

De Haro-Perez’s killer remains at large, but her community remains determined to find her killers. Various Instagram posts have been dedicated to discovering her killers. A recent post shared on Instagram reflects on De Haro-Perez’s beautiful life and has garnered over 100,000 likes.

“I was in the middle of living out my dreams. Being married for two years, getting a home of our own, raising ‘Biggie’ our fur baby (French bulldog),” one post dedicated to De Haro-Perez recalls. “I was also working full time and going to school. I was enrolled in a nursing program studying towards becoming a Registered Nurse. My passion was to help others. My life was just beginning for me.”

“I don’t know if it was gang-related. I don’t know if it was just a random shooting,” Rosa Rios, mother of De Haro-Perez, explained. “I don’t know who shot my daughter, but I do want to find out, and all I want is just justice.”

