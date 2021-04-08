Different Scents of Latinahood

As a Latina, the process of growing into a woman is so unique. Our madres, tías, abuelitas, and primas all gave us advice about the important stuff, whether that be beauty, boys, or schoolwork. As we live we experience different moments, and those moments are timeless, regardless of age. Sure, we may grow from a niña to a mujer, but the emotions we experience are universal. And the amazing thing about fragrances is that they can perfectly encapsulate how you’re feeling in the moment: whether that’s girly and flirtatious, sexy and bold, timid and mellow, or elegant and sophisticated.

Here at mitú, we asked our FIERCE staffers what perfumes best reflect the different, timeless scents of Latinahood. Here’s what they told us.

Cuando te Sientes Sexy Scents

This is for those times that you feel free, independent, and a little bit mischievous. Contrary to popular belief, youth is a state of mind rather than a life phase. These scents are for mujeres who like to keep things light and flirty. Here are the scents that our FIERCE staffers recommended for when you’re feeling fun and flirty.

Dior – Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet

This perfume is the epitome of flirty fun. The floral rose and peonies mixed with the white musk smell are effortlessly flirty. I always make sure to spritz this on myself when I’m trying to impress a date. – Alex C.

Valentino – Voce Viva

This scent transports me to the nights when my girls and I go out dancing and completely let our hair down. The mix of citrus and white florals starts with sweet, spicy, and bold, but calms down to a softer, warm, clean scent. Whenever I wear it, I feel confident, sexy, and feminine. – Cristal M.

Poderosa Scents

Once in a while, you want to wear a scent that helps you make an entrance. You feel strong and powerful while also feeling deeply connected to your femininity. You want a scent that makes you feel authoritative, focused, and confident. Here are the scents that our staffers recommended for when you’re feeling bold and powerful.

NEST New York – Seville Orange Oil

This exotic, citrusy smell turns everyone’s head when I walk in the room–I always get tons of compliments. It also makes me feel confident and empowered because of its spicy, bold smell. Whenever I spray some on in the morning, I know I will be making money moves the rest of the day. – Tati R.

Atelier Cologne – Clémentine California

This perfume smells like a woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. I love how it almost has a unisex smell–it’s not too feminine or too masculine. It’s definitely the type of scent for someone who doesn’t love overly sweet or fruity smells–like me! – Monica A.

Versave – Dylan Turquoise

This scent is warm, musky, and modern. It’s definitely not your abuelita’s flowery perfume! I love how crisp and unique this scent is–wearing it makes you stand out from the pack. Whenever I wear it to work, someone always compliments me and asks me what scent I’m wearing – Yeni P.

Feeling Myself Desde La Sala Scents

As a Latina, you probably have a lot of expectations put on you. It’s no secret that women are expected to put everyone’s needs before their own. Sometimes you might want to buck expectations and march to the beat of your own drum. These scents are for when the joyful, playful side of you takes over.

Armani – My Way

I love this perfume! The white musk and cedarwood blend with the orange blossom to make a distinctly fruity, feminine scent. It’s the perfect balance between warm and playful. And as an added bonus, its ingredients are consciously sourced. – Steph R.

Marc Jacobs – Daisy

This perfume is so light and pure that I’m instantly in a good mood as soon as I put it on. Jasmine is one of my favorite scents, and this perfume balances the smell of jasmine with berries so neither scent becomes too overpowering. –Isabella P.

Gucci – Flora by Gucci – Gorgeous Gardenia

This perfume is sexy, light, and playful. It’s light and feminine without knocking you over the head with the gardenia notes. Melts into your skin and beautifully lasts through the day! – Jessica R.

Comadre Brunch and Beach Escape Scents

Comadre brunch and beach escape scents are perfect for the days when you’re feeling bright and energetic. But they’re also great for when you’re feeling overwhelmed and daydream of escaping the chaos for a bit. These scents are perfect for a much-needed pick-me-up.

Maison Margiela – ‘REPLICA’ Beach Walk

This scent is perfect for the hectic mornings where I just want to take a vacation–even for 15 minutes. This perfume is ocean breeze, salt air, and summer vacation memories in a bottle. All I have to do is close my eyes, smell this fragrance, and I’m instantly relaxed. It’s a must-have for busy mamas. – Ashley C.

Dolce & Gabbana – Light Blue

As soon as I spray this fragrance on me, I feel refreshed, energized, and ready to take on the day. The notes of green apple, cedar, and white rose remind me of a villa in the South of Italy. The scent is sunny, fresh, and bright. The perfect pick-me-up. -Eva R.

Pura Elegancia Scents

These scents are for when you’re not trying to prove yourself to anyone–you know who you are and you’re comfortable in your skin. You feel confident, powerful, and mature. But, don’t get it twisted–you still know how to have a good time. Here are the scents that FIERCE staffers recommended.

Viktor&Rolf – Flowerbomb

This perfume is the essence of sophistication. As soon as I spritz some on, I feel like I’d be right at home at a fancy garden party or a gallery opening. The jasmine and rose stands out immediately, and the longer I wear it, the more the notes of patchouli and vanilla peek through. It lasts so long and smells better and better the longer I wear it! – Yami H.

Yves Saint Laurent – Libre Eau de Toilette

This perfume is fresh, sexy, and sophisticated. I love white floral scents, and this perfume combines notes of lavender, orange blossom and white tea accord. My husband says this is his favorite fragrance, so I always make sure to wear it out on date night. – Andrea P.

Sephora Favorites – Deluxe Mini Perfume Sampler Set

If, like many of us, you’re not sure how you’re feeling in the moment, don’t worry. No matter if you’re picky, or simply adventurous, Sephora Favorites has something for everyone. Sephora’s Deluxe Mini Perfume Sampler Set has a range of scents for when you feel fun and flirty, elegant and sophisticated, and any other feeling in between.

Included in the set comes a scent certificate to redeem at any US Sephora store. Once you sample all of these fragrances, then you can choose your favorite and redeem the scent certificate for a FREE full size of your favorite featured fragrance at no extra cost.

This gift would especially be perfect for Mother’s day, for the mamá who loves a great value (this sampler is a $148 value, but is going for just $75), loves to collect things, and loves to be adventurous and experiment with her beauty routine.

As the FIERCE ladies mentioned above, the scents we choose to wear should reflect how we feel in the moment. Every woman contains multitudes and shouldn’t limit herself to a specific box. You can be bold and sexy, while also being regal and powerful. You can be playful and bubbly, while also being smart and strong. And you should feel free to express these sides of yourself with abandon. Go ahead–express yourself.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com