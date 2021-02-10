Apparently, There’s An Actual Honest To God Spot In Your Mouth That Tells Dentists When You’ve Sucked On A… Lolipop

Fierce

When used wisely, TikTok can be a source for all sorts of information. From how to do a proper 1, 2 Step to finding the perfect acne remedy, the platform truly does have it all. Unexpectedly, it even has questions about your tells. That’s right, a recent wave of videos on TikTok is revealing that when it comes to your oral health care, dentists truly know what’s down.

Thanks to a massively-viral TikTok video shared by user @dentite, a Michigan dentist whose actual name is Huzefa Kapadia, dentists know when you’ve recently performed oral sex on a penis.

In a post that has garnered over 4.3 million likes and 34.8 million views, Kapadia confirmed one of your cringy fears.

In response to a post shared on TikTok, by user @cianmcbrien, who expressed his dismay at the realization by saying “Just found out the dentist can find out [whether] someone has given [head] or not,” Kapadia replied “I get this question a lot. And yeah, we know. We know.”

In a follow-up video, Kapadia explained in less forward terms that yes, when an object constantly hits the soft palate in your mouth (he used lollipops as an example) a very specific type of bruising or irritation can occur called “Palatal petechiae.”

Kapadia went onto explain that “If you like, let’s say, sucking on a lollipop. One or two here or there, not a big deal. But let’s say you like to suck on multiple, multiple, multiple, multiple lollipops all the time…you got a problem.”

Another TikTok dentist named Brad Podray (aka @thyrants) added onto the topic explaining in another viral video that dentists tend to ignore the occurrence and move on.

“Sometimes we can tell,” Podray explained in the video. “It’s usually bruising on the soft palate called petechiae. But unless the patient’s really young or shows signs of abuse, we don’t care.”

In an interview with Health Magazine, Mark Wolff, DDS, Ph.D., dean of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine explained that dentists see this bruise occur “periodically… It can range from physical bruising to petechiae—little burst blood vessels from suction… some light red bruising towards the back of the soft palate.”

Fortunately, Dr. Wolff underlines that palatal petechiae won’t be a surprise to a person who has it as you will end up with some “soreness” on the roof of your mouth. This is all to say, that dentists deal with this all of the time, know that it’s perfectly normal and you should still go to the dentist!

