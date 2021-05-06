Fierce

8 Amazing Latina Momfluencers To Check Out This Mother’s Day

By May 6, 2021 at 4:35 pm
Credit: panamakish; momentsofmusing; newmominanewera/Instagram

Mother’s Day is the day that reminds you of how much work goes into being a mom. When it comes to motherhood, finding answers online is a bit more complicated than just a simple Google search. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to motherhood. Motherhood is a lifestyle, an identity, and a challenge that one has to face on a day-to-day basis.

Luckily, there are people out there to help. There are thousands of mommy bloggers and “momfluencers” out there who have made it their job to offer advice to the struggling mom. Here are 8 Latina momfluencers to check out when you’re in need of some mom-spiration.

1. Jackie Hernandez Lewis – Moments of Musing

Latina momfluencers
Photo via momentsofmusing/Instagram

Jackie Hernandez Lewis is a Nuyorican mom of two with a third one on the way. She created her blog, momentsofmusing.com, to help “foster the empowerment of women and moms” through “connection and collaboration”.

2. Kisha Gulley – The Kisha Project

Latina momfluencers
Photo via panamakish/Instagram

Kisha Gulley is a self-described Afro-Latina content creator, autism advocate, and fashion lover. Of Panamanian descent, Kisha is passionate about teaching her children what it means to be Afro-Latino.

From her blog, The Kisha Project: “It’s really important to us as Afro-Latinos that all parts of our heritage are acknowledged equally. I need my son to know that nobody can tell him how to self identify. He will not only need to know how to deal with the police, but how to address the colorism that exists in the Latin community.”

3. Lisa Quinones-Fontanez – Atypical Familia

Latina momfluencers
via laliquin/Instagram

Lisa Quinones-Fontanez is the Latina momfluencer behind the blog Atypical Familia. After her son Norrin was diagnosed with autism in 2008, she decided to dedicate her time to educating other Latina moms about raising children with autism.

4. Ashley Segura – New Mom In a New Era

Latina momfluencers
via newmominanewera/Instagram

Ashley Segura is the 24-year-old Chicana mom behind the popular parenting blog, New Mom In a New Era. According to Ashley, her blog is “geared towards portraying a positive Latino narrative.” Her blog covers everything from young motherhood, to homeschooling, to arts and crafts.

5. Jessica Giselle – Glam Mom LA

Latina momfluencers
via jessicagiselle_/Instagram

Jessica Giselle is the mama Mexicana behind the popular YouTube channel, Glam Mom LA. The single mother of a 6-year-old son, Jessica is also a successful makeup artist. Her YouTube channel is a mix of makeup tutorials and parenting tips for single moms.

6. Elayna Fernandez – The Positive Mom

via thepositivemom/Instagram

Elayna Fernandez is the Dominican mama behind the blog The Positive Mom. Through her blog and coaching services, this Latina momfluencer’s goal is to “help moms break unhealthy cycles and heal so they can feel whole, joyful, and free.” Her blog and Instagram focus on healing, self-compassion, and self-care.

7. Manuela Gómez-Rhodes – Bad Moms Club

via marilynmonrolex/Instagram

Born in Bogota, Colombia, Manuela Gómez-Rhodes is a breath of fresh air to the mommy blog world. The 29-year-old mother of three mixed-race children, Manuela’s Instagram page is all about highlighting the fun, bad, and bougie moments of motherhood. In addition to her Instagram page, Manuela Gómez-Rhodes leads a group called the Bad Moms Club.

8. María Sierra – La Cooquette

via lacooquette/Instagram

Mama of two Maria Sierra, aka La Cooquette, has a popular YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers! On her channel, she shares videos of herself cooking flavorful, kid-friendly dishes from all over the world–but especially dishes from her home country, Honduras. Most of her videos are in Spanish, but her Instagram is also written in English.

America Ferrera Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Working On 'Gotta Kick It Up' With Sweet IG Post

Entertainment

America Ferrera Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Working On ‘Gotta Kick It Up’ With Sweet IG Post

By May 5, 2021 at 9:54 am
BY  | May 5, 2021 AT 9:54 am
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for New York Magazine

It has been 20 years since America Ferrera’s dream of becoming an actor back true. She took to Instagram to reflect on the moment that her dream started to come true and it is a sweet reminder that anyone can chase their dreams.

America Ferrera shared a sweet post reflecting on the 20th anniversary of working on “Gotta Kick It Up!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera)

“Gotta Kick It Up!” was one of the earliest examples of Latino representation so many of us remember. The movie follows a school dance team trying to be the very best they could possibly be. The team was down on their luck but a new teacher introduces them to a different kind of music to get them going again.

After being introduced to Latin beats, the dance team is renewed. It taps into a cultural moment for the Latinas on the team and the authenticity of the music makes their performances some of the best.

While the movie meant so much to Latino children seeing their culture represented for the first time, the work was a major moment for Ferrera. In the Instagram post, she gushes over the celebrities she saw on the lot she was working on. Of course, anyone would be excited to see Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt hanging out. Yet, what stands out the most is Ferrera’s own excitement to realize that she can make money doing what she loves most.

“I wish I could go back and tell this little baby America that the next 20 years of her life will be filled with unbelievable opportunity to express her talent and plenty of challenges that will allow her to grow into a person, actress, producer, director, activist that she is very proud and grateful to be. We did it baby girl. I’m proud of us,” Ferrera reflects.

Watch the trailer for “Gotta Kick It Up!” here.

READ: America Ferrera’s “Superstore” Is Going To Get A Spanish-Language Adaptation In A Win For Inclusion

Tags:
America FerreraDisneyLatinas in HollywoodMovies

This Artist Has Been Breaking Barriers As A Non-Traditional Mariachi

Entertainment

This Artist Has Been Breaking Barriers As A Non-Traditional Mariachi

By March 17, 2021 at 8:45 am
BY  | March 17, 2021 AT 8:45 am
Courtesy of Timothy Pollard

On a recent episode of ABC’s game show To Tell The Truth, three celebrity panelists were tasked to uncover the identity of a real mariachi singer.

Each contender embodied “non-traditional” attributes of mariachi culture either through physical appearance or language barriers, leaving the panelists stumped.

When it came time for the big reveal, with a humble smile 53-year-old Timoteo “El Charro Negro” stood up wowing everyone. Marveled by his talents, Timoteo was asked to perform unveiling his smooth baritone voice.

While not a household name in the U.S., his career spans over 25 years thriving on the catharsis of music.

Timoteo “El Charro Negro” performing “Chiquilla Linda” on Dante Night Show in 2017.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Timoteo, born Timothy Pollard, moved to Long Beach, California with his family when he was eight years old. The move to California exposed Pollard to Latin culture, as the only Black family in a Mexican neighborhood.

As a child, he recalled watching Cantinflas because he reminded him of comedian Jerry Lewis, but musically he “got exposed to the legends by chance.”

“I was bombarded by all the 1960s, ’70s, and ’50s ranchera music,” Timoteo recalls to mitú.

The unequivocal passion mariachi artists like Javier Solis and Vicente Fernandez possessed heavily resonated with him.

“[The neighbors] always played nostalgic music, oldies but goodies, and that’s one thing I noticed about Mexicans,” Timoteo says. “They can be in their 20s but because they’ve grown up listening to the oldies it’s still very dear to them. That’s how they party.”

For as long as he can remember, Pollard “was born with the genetic disposition to love music,” knowing that his future would align with the arts.

After hearing Vicente Fernandez sing “Lástima Que Seas Ajena,” an awakening occurred in Pollard. While genres like hip-hop and rap were on the rise, Pollard’s passion for ranchera music grew. It was a moment when he realized that this genre best suited his big voice.

Enamored, Pollard began to pursue a career as a Spanish-language vocalist.

El Charro Negro
Photo courtesy of Timothy Pollard.

At 28, Timoteo began learning Spanish by listening and singing along to those artists he adored in his youth.

“When I decided that I wanted to be a mariachi, I didn’t think it was fair to exploit the culture and not understand the language,” he says. “If I’m going to sing, I need to be able to communicate with my audience and engage with them. I need to understand what I’m saying because it was about honor and respect.”

Pollard began performing local gigs after picking up the language in a matter of months. He soon attracted the attention of “Big Boy” Radio that adorned him the name Timoteo “El Charro Negro.”

Embellishing his sound to highlight his Black heritage, Pollard included African instruments like congas and bongos in his orchestra. Faintly putting his own spin on a niche genre, Pollard avoided over-saturating the genre’s sound early in his career.

Embraced by his community as a beloved mariachi, “El Charro Negro” still encountered race-related obstacles as a Black man in the genre.

“There are those [in the industry] who are not in the least bit thrilled to this day. They won’t answer my phone calls, my emails, my text messages I’ve sent,” he says. “The public at large hasn’t a problem with it, but a lot of the time it’s those at the helm of decision making who want to keep [the genre] exclusively Mexican.”

“El Charro Negro” persisted, slowly attracting fans worldwide while promoting a message of harmony through his music.

In 2007, 12 years into his career, Pollard received a golden ticket opportunity.

El Charro Negro
Pollard (left) seen with legendary Mexican artist Vicente Fernandez (right) in 2007. Photo courtesy of Timothy Pollard.

In a by-chance encounter with a stagehand working on Fernandez’s tour, Pollard was offered the chance to perform onstage. The singer was skeptical that the offer was legit. After all, what are the chances?

The next day Pollard went to his day job at the time and said, “a voice in my head, which I believe was God said, ‘wear your blue velvet traje tonight.'”

That evening Pollard went to a sold-out Stockton Area where he met his idol. As he walked on the stage, Pollard recalls Fernandez insisting that he use his personal mic and band to perform “De Que Manera Te Olvido.”

“[Fernandez] said he did not even want to join me,” he recollects about the show. “He just was kind and generous enough to let me sing that song on his stage with his audience.”

The crowd applauded thunderously, which for Pollard was a sign of good things to come.

El Charro Negro
Timoteo “El Charro Negro” with Don Francisco on Don Francisco Presenta in 2011. Photo courtesy of Timothy Pollard.

In 2010, he released his debut album “Me Regalo Contigo.” In perfect Spanish, Pollard sings with great conviction replicating the soft tones of old-school boleros.

Unraveling the rollercoaster of relationships, heart-wrenchingly beautiful ballads like “Me Regalo Contigo” and “Celos” are his most streamed songs. One hidden gem that has caught the listener’s attention is “El Medio Morir.”

As soon as the track begins it is unlike the others. Timoteo delivers a ’90s R&B love ballad in Spanish, singing with gumption as his riffs and belts encapsulate his unique sound and story.

Having appeared on shows like Sabado Gigante, Don Francisco Presenta, and Caso Cerrado in 2011, Timoteo’s career prospered.

Timoteo hasn’t released an album since 2010 but he keeps his passion alive. The singer has continued to perform, even during the Covid pandemic. He has high hopes for future success and original releases, choosing to not slow down from his destined musical journey.

“If God is with me, who can be against me? It may not happen in a quick period of time, but God will make my enemies my footstool,” he said.

“I’ve continued to be successful and do some of the things I want to do; maybe not in a particular way or in particular events, but I live in a very happy and fulfilled existence.”

Tags:
javier solisMariachirancherasTimoteo "El Charro Negro"vicente fernandez