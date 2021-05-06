8 Amazing Latina Momfluencers To Check Out This Mother’s Day
Credit: panamakish; momentsofmusing; newmominanewera/Instagram
Mother’s Day is the day that reminds you of how much work goes into being a mom. When it comes to motherhood, finding answers online is a bit more complicated than just a simple Google search. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to motherhood. Motherhood is a lifestyle, an identity, and a challenge that one has to face on a day-to-day basis.
Luckily, there are people out there to help. There are thousands of mommy bloggers and “momfluencers” out there who have made it their job to offer advice to the struggling mom. Here are 8 Latina momfluencers to check out when you’re in need of some mom-spiration.
1. Jackie Hernandez Lewis – Moments of Musing
Jackie Hernandez Lewis is a Nuyorican mom of two with a third one on the way. She created her blog, momentsofmusing.com, to help “foster the empowerment of women and moms” through “connection and collaboration”.
2. Kisha Gulley – The Kisha Project
Kisha Gulley is a self-described Afro-Latina content creator, autism advocate, and fashion lover. Of Panamanian descent, Kisha is passionate about teaching her children what it means to be Afro-Latino.
From her blog, The Kisha Project: “It’s really important to us as Afro-Latinos that all parts of our heritage are acknowledged equally. I need my son to know that nobody can tell him how to self identify. He will not only need to know how to deal with the police, but how to address the colorism that exists in the Latin community.”
3. Lisa Quinones-Fontanez – Atypical Familia
Lisa Quinones-Fontanez is the Latina momfluencer behind the blog Atypical Familia. After her son Norrin was diagnosed with autism in 2008, she decided to dedicate her time to educating other Latina moms about raising children with autism.
4. Ashley Segura – New Mom In a New Era
Ashley Segura is the 24-year-old Chicana mom behind the popular parenting blog, New Mom In a New Era. According to Ashley, her blog is “geared towards portraying a positive Latino narrative.” Her blog covers everything from young motherhood, to homeschooling, to arts and crafts.
5. Jessica Giselle – Glam Mom LA
Jessica Giselle is the mama Mexicana behind the popular YouTube channel, Glam Mom LA. The single mother of a 6-year-old son, Jessica is also a successful makeup artist. Her YouTube channel is a mix of makeup tutorials and parenting tips for single moms.
6. Elayna Fernandez – The Positive Mom
Elayna Fernandez is the Dominican mama behind the blog The Positive Mom. Through her blog and coaching services, this Latina momfluencer’s goal is to “help moms break unhealthy cycles and heal so they can feel whole, joyful, and free.” Her blog and Instagram focus on healing, self-compassion, and self-care.
7. Manuela Gómez-Rhodes – Bad Moms Club
Born in Bogota, Colombia, Manuela Gómez-Rhodes is a breath of fresh air to the mommy blog world. The 29-year-old mother of three mixed-race children, Manuela’s Instagram page is all about highlighting the fun, bad, and bougie moments of motherhood. In addition to her Instagram page, Manuela Gómez-Rhodes leads a group called the Bad Moms Club.
8. María Sierra – La Cooquette
Mama of two Maria Sierra, aka La Cooquette, has a popular YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers! On her channel, she shares videos of herself cooking flavorful, kid-friendly dishes from all over the world–but especially dishes from her home country, Honduras. Most of her videos are in Spanish, but her Instagram is also written in English.
