3 Sites That Have Super-Fast Shipping For Your Last-Minute Mother’s Day Buys

By April 27, 2021 at 8:51 pm
PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Listen, we get it. These days are hectic, crazy and very nearly apocalyptic. Whether you’re juggling your work from home routine or dealing with your kids, finding the perfect Mother’s Day Gift might be harder this year than most.

When it comes to this, know that we’ve got your back and understand that procrastination happens. To help we put together the top three Mother’s Day gifts that’ll help you navigate fast-shipping.

Check them out below.

Etsy

Etsy now allows an option that will allow you to search results by delivery date ensuring one-of-a-kind options that will arrive just in time for Mother’s Day. From handmade sweaters, specialty baskets soaps, candles, and embroidered pillows you’ll be able to find it all.

Amazon.com

No doubt for the extreme procrastinator Amazon guarantees on-time shipping for just about everyone. While Prime members are more likely to strike shipping gold with orders from the site, shoppers who’ve yet to subscribe to the premiere membership will likely not be disappointed in last-minute shipping fees.

Start off with Amazon Handmade and their Mother’s Day gift guide.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom now offers all sorts of quick delivery options. From their expedited shipping and pick-up in store to curbside pickup, the big box retailer options all sorts of Mother’s Day goods for the last-minute shopper!

By April 24, 2021 at 11:16 am
INA FASSBENDER / Getty

Talk about turning lemons into lemonade.

Despite his struggles with his vision, eleven-year-old Tomás Blanch set his sights on a big dream and within months made it happen. The little boy from the city of Graneros in Chile launched a Youtube channel on March 19 to open up to those willing to watch about his life and his hobbies now he has over 7.45M subscribers.

Tomás launched his channel, “tomiii 11,” and within weeks wrangled in millions of viewers.

In all of his videos, Tomás wears an eyepatch and talks about his life with his family and cousins. While various websites have speculated that he suffers from brain cancer, neither Tommi nor his family has confirmed the reason for his eyepatch.

In videos its clear that Tomás has problems with his vision and cannot use his hands. In one video, he explained that he has been in “the hospital after eating raw meat that was infected.”

In a recent video, Tomás revealed that a family meal caused the infection in his eye.

According to Yahoo News, “In one of the most recent footage shared through the video platform, in the company of his father Vicente, the little boy exhibits a keyboard for one-handed use, since according to his words, his condition makes it impossible to use both limbs for the use of your PC peripherals.”

Thanks to Latinos in the Youtube gamer community Tomás’ story went viral.

Though Tomás’ profile is climbing, it’s still unknown what condition causes him to wear an eye patch. While we wait to confirm his condition, we’ll be cheering the little man on!

By at 6:08 am
SILVIO AVILA / Getty

There’s no denying the fact that when it comes to health care, proper communication is essential. Beyond being able to communicate health history, ailments, and current states of health to physicians, patients should be able to do so whether or not they speak their health care providers’ language.

Of course, while the United States is filled with bilingual doctors, having professional translators in hospitals and health care facilities can be essential to communication.

Despite this, recent studies reveal that Latina doctors, in particular, are being able to take on the roles of professional translators.

According to a recent study published by Sage Journals, bilingual and bicultural Latina doctors were expected to perform Spanish/English translation work on a regular basis.

The study further revealed that when these doctors declined to do these tasks or explained that it was not part of their job, they were accused of being difficult to work with by their co-workers.

Prior studies have underlined that gender- and race-based discrimination often affects women’s advancement in medical fields than men.

According to Sage Journals, an analysis underscores three main points that factor into the different of treatment when it comes to Latina physicians. This includes: gendered cultural taxation, microaggressions from women nurses and staff and the questioning of authority and competence to elucidate how gendered racism manifests for Latina/o doctors.

“Taking demonstrations of gendered deference and demeanors are vital to transforming medical schools and creating more inclusive spaces for all physicians and patients,” the journal outlined. “Conclusions are based on experiences reported in interviews with 48 Latina/o physicians and observation in their places of work in Southern California.”

Users on Reddit were quick to chime in with their own experiences of asked to go beyond their job requirements and expertise. One user by the name of pettyprincesspeach2 noted how as a bilingual speaker, she was often asked to take on the task of translating which she felt ill-equipped to handle. and have 2 degrees in my second language. When I taught High School I was consistently asked to be a translator and I always told them no. It’s a job that requires specific certification that I do not have. Being bilingual definitely doesn’t mean you have translator skills. I wish more people understood that.”

