Fierce

A Round-Up of the Best 2021 Golden Globes Fashion Moments

By March 1, 2021 at 3:50 pm
Photos: yalitzaapariciomtz; alexandermcqueen; anyataylorjoy/ Instagram

The 78th annual Golden Globes Awards aired last night, and because of the pandemic, the ceremony was like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The awards show was a “hybrid ceremony”, with some attendees joining the festivities in person and some joining virtually from their homes.

Because of that, the fashion situation was varied. While many people went full Hollywood glam, others went work-from-home casual (we’re looking at you Jason Sudeikis).

Yes, there was an actual physical red carpet in both New York City and Los Angeles (the awards were being broadcast from two cities), but many celebs opted to bring the red carpet into their homes.

Here is a round-up of our favorite fashion moments from the 2021 Golden Globes.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Argentine beauty stunned in a beautiful emerald custom Dior gown and matching cape. Apparently, the ensemble took over 300 hours to make. Taylor-Joy was one of the many stars that decided to attend the awards show from home.

Yalitza Aparicio

The beautiful and super-talented Yalitza Aparicio wore head-to-toe Mexican designers. Her bold color-block dress was made by Mexican designer Kris Goyri and her jewelry was designed by Daniela Villegas.

Salma Hayek

The queen of red carpets didn’t disappoint this year. The Mexican-born actress wore a striking cherry-red one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. She paired the look with Harry Winston jewelry.

Sofia Carson

This former Disney Channel star wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown on the red carpet. The Colombian triple-threat dazzled in a pale pink gown and a wine-colored cape with a large shoulder bow.

Eiza Gonzalez

Mexican-born actress Eiza Gonzalez wore a figure-flattering Versace dress to her virtual awards ceremony. She paired the look with slicked-back hair and a bold pink lip.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox didn’t let a home-based ceremony cramp her style. The “Orange is the New Black” star wore a plunging ruby-red embroidered Thai Nguyen gown with caped sleeves.

Dan Levy

We can’t forget about the men! 2020’s breakout star wore a mustard yellow Valentino Men’s Haute Couture suit. He was one of the many stars that opted to attend the ceremony virtually.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis channeled her roots and wore an incredible custom African-print gown made by Black-owned LA-based brand, Lavie by CK.

Lana Condor

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star also presented at this year’s Golden Globes. She wore a sheer, flowing cerulean blue Monique Lhuillier gown that was embroidered with pink flowers.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looked beautiful as always in a floral print ready-to-wear Chanel Spring 2021 gown.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

The Golden Globes And The Reporting Of It Shows A Stark Lack Of Representation

Entertainment

The Golden Globes And The Reporting Of It Shows A Stark Lack Of Representation

By at 12:21 pm
BY  | March 1, 2021 AT 12:21 pm
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The Golden Globes has long been criticized for the lack of diversity. Things haven’t really changed and, in fact, it was recently reported that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has had no Black members in two decades. Here’s a quick break-down of the 2021 Golden Globes.

Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Performance for an Actress for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Taylor-Joy’s portrayal as chess genius Beck Harmon earned the actress a Golden Globe. The Argentinian actress stunned in a green gown as she accepted the award while sitting at home. The virtual awards show is a very telling sign of the times as the pandemic lingers on as countries rush to inoculate their populations with available vaccines.

The limited series was a major hit for Netflix as millions of people watched Harmon’s rise to meteoric fame in the world of chess. The show led to a renewed interest in chess with sets flying off the shelves and book sales of the novel soaring.

“The Queen’s Gambit” won Best TV Movie or Limited Series.

Netflix reports that 62 million people watched “The Queen’s Gambit” during the first 28 days that show was live. It set a record. Social media was buzzing about the show that helped one of the oldest games in the world see a renewed interest as people around the world stayed at home because of Covid.

Yet, there is a lot that happened that shows the lack of diversity with the Golden Globes.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were the hosts of this year’s award ceremony and they quickly called out the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Here’s a moment from the opening monologue when the two women specifically called out the HFPA glaring lack of Black journalists.

Poehler: “Yeah, they’re messy. OK, so since you guys aren’t usually here, let us explain what this even is. The Golden Globes are awards given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”

Fey: “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 international — no Black — journalists, who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life. We say around 90 because a couple of them might be ghosts, and it’s rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on.”

Variety was caught in its own scandal after announcing Anya Taylor-Joy’s win.

The entertainment publication called Taylor-Joy the first woman of color to win the award since Queen Latifah in 2008. Some speculate that it was said likely because the actress has Latina heritage but it does not mean that she is a woman of color. Twitter worked quickly to educate Variety on why Taylor-Joy should not have been described as a woman of color.

Latinos run the spectrum of race and it is important that the nuances are not lost in cultural moments. Taylor-Joy is a Latina and a Latina winning the award should be celebrated. However, it is important that people understand what qualifies someone as a person of color.

Variety has changed the story and added a correction at the end of the story addressing the controversy.

One of the most impactful moments from the Golden Globes was Jane Fonda’s moving acceptance speech.

The legendary actress was honored with the Cecl. B DeMille award, which is one of the highest honors the HFPA can bestow. The award is in recognition of one performer’s “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Fonda used her speech to call out the lack of diversity and closed doors within the industry that must be dealt with.

“But there’s a story we’ve been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry. A story about which voices we respect and elevate — and which we tune out,” Fonda said at the start of her closing. “A story about who’s offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made. So let’s all of us — including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards — let’s all of us make an effort to expand that tent. So that everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard. I mean, doing this simply means acknowledging what’s true. Being in step with the emerging diversity that’s happening because of all those who marched and fought in the past and those who’ve picked up the baton today. After all, art has always been not just in step with history but has led the way. So, let’s be leaders, OK?

READ: Awkwafina Became The First Asian-American Woman To Win A ‘Best Actress’ Award, But People Are Still Mad At The Golden Globes—Here’s Why

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Anya Taylor-JoyAwards ShowGolden GlobesThe Queens Gambit

Salma Hayek Speaks Out About Filming The Sex Scene In ‘Desperado’ Calls It Traumatic

Fierce

Salma Hayek Speaks Out About Filming The Sex Scene In ‘Desperado’ Calls It Traumatic

By February 16, 2021 at 7:51 pm
BY  | February 16, 2021 AT 7:51 pm
Sony Pictures Releasing

Salma Hayek is not putting her efforts of the #MeToo movement behind her. In fact, her most recent disclosure about her experience filming the 1995 movie Desperado proves she has yet to lose momentum. While the graphic film grossed $25.4 million in the United States box office and received rave reviews, Hayek says it wasn’t all great.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Hayek opened up about her breakout role.


Sony Pictures Releasing

Speaking about her experience Hayek explained that she had not known at the time that she did not know she had been signedup to film a sex scene with costar Antonio Banderas.

“So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob, ‘I don’t know that I can do it. I’m afraid,'” Hayek said in the interview with Shepard. “One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio — he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we’re still super close friends — but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible.’ And I was so embarrassed that I was crying.”

Speaking more about the experience, Hayek underlined that Banderas and director Robert Rodriguez tried their best to make her feel comfortable on set. She also added that she felt as if Rodriguez “never put pressure” on her.

Still, Hayek says that the experience was traumatic.

“I was not letting go of the towel,” Hayek explained. “They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time.”

“When you’re not you, then you can do it. But I keep thinking of my father and my brother,” she went onto explain. “And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased? Guys don’t have that. Your father will be, ‘Yeah! That’s my son!'”

Hayek and Banderas have remained friends since filming and they have gone on to star in five other projects.


Sony Pictures Releasing

In fact, just last year, Hayek presented Banderas with an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Banderas was honored for his role in Pain & Glory with the International Star Award.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
DesperadoentertainmentMoviesalma Hayek