A Round-Up of the Best 2021 Golden Globes Fashion Moments
Photos: yalitzaapariciomtz; alexandermcqueen; anyataylorjoy/ Instagram
The 78th annual Golden Globes Awards aired last night, and because of the pandemic, the ceremony was like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The awards show was a “hybrid ceremony”, with some attendees joining the festivities in person and some joining virtually from their homes.
Because of that, the fashion situation was varied. While many people went full Hollywood glam, others went work-from-home casual (we’re looking at you Jason Sudeikis).
Yes, there was an actual physical red carpet in both New York City and Los Angeles (the awards were being broadcast from two cities), but many celebs opted to bring the red carpet into their homes.
Here is a round-up of our favorite fashion moments from the 2021 Golden Globes.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Argentine beauty stunned in a beautiful emerald custom Dior gown and matching cape. Apparently, the ensemble took over 300 hours to make. Taylor-Joy was one of the many stars that decided to attend the awards show from home.
Yalitza Aparicio
The beautiful and super-talented Yalitza Aparicio wore head-to-toe Mexican designers. Her bold color-block dress was made by Mexican designer Kris Goyri and her jewelry was designed by Daniela Villegas.
Salma Hayek
The queen of red carpets didn’t disappoint this year. The Mexican-born actress wore a striking cherry-red one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. She paired the look with Harry Winston jewelry.
Sofia Carson
This former Disney Channel star wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown on the red carpet. The Colombian triple-threat dazzled in a pale pink gown and a wine-colored cape with a large shoulder bow.
Eiza Gonzalez
Mexican-born actress Eiza Gonzalez wore a figure-flattering Versace dress to her virtual awards ceremony. She paired the look with slicked-back hair and a bold pink lip.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox didn’t let a home-based ceremony cramp her style. The “Orange is the New Black” star wore a plunging ruby-red embroidered Thai Nguyen gown with caped sleeves.
Dan Levy
We can’t forget about the men! 2020’s breakout star wore a mustard yellow Valentino Men’s Haute Couture suit. He was one of the many stars that opted to attend the ceremony virtually.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis channeled her roots and wore an incredible custom African-print gown made by Black-owned LA-based brand, Lavie by CK.
Lana Condor
The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star also presented at this year’s Golden Globes. She wore a sheer, flowing cerulean blue Monique Lhuillier gown that was embroidered with pink flowers.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie looked beautiful as always in a floral print ready-to-wear Chanel Spring 2021 gown.
